Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 22, 2024 / 1:20 PM

Six killed in shooting at Coratian elderly care home

By Clyde Hughes

July 22 (UPI) -- At least six people died and several more were injured after a gunman entered a home for the elderly in Croatia and opened fire, authorities said.

The suspect, who ran away but was captured a short time later, remained in custody on Monday, police said. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Advertisement

Authorities said a suspect entered the private facility in Daruvar, about 75 miles east of Croatia's capital of Zagreb, and started shooting.

Croatia's police chief Nikola Milina said five of the people who died were residents at the home along with one employee. He said five died at the scene while the sixth died at a local hospital after they were transported after the shooting.

Six other people were also injured in the shooting.

While the suspect's name had not been released publicly, local media described him as a former police officer and military servicemember who took part in the Croatian War from 1991-1995. The report said that the suspect was a relative of one of the nursing home residents.

"We express our condolences to the families of the victims and hope for the recovery of the wounded," Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said. "I expect the competent authorities to determine all the circumstances of the terrible crime."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Danish authorities arrest anti-whaling activist Paul Watson
World News // 1 hour ago
Danish authorities arrest anti-whaling activist Paul Watson
July 22 (UPI) -- Renowned anti-whaler and former reality show star Paul Watson was arrested in Greenland on Sunday and could face extradition to Japan for alleged actions that happened a decade ago, his organization said.
Ukraine reaches deal with bondholders to restructure debt payments
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine reaches deal with bondholders to restructure debt payments
July 22 (UPI) -- Ukraine reached an agreement with some of its creditors to restructure the external debt of the war-torn country, according to officials on Monday.
Israel launches airstrikes on eastern Khan Younis after ordering evacuations
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel launches airstrikes on eastern Khan Younis after ordering evacuations
July 22 (UPI) -- The Israeli military instructed tens of thousands of civilians to leave safe zones in eastern districts of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, warning of imminent "forceful" attacks against Palestinian armed groups.
Bangladesh judges slash government hiring quotas but protestors vow to fight on
World News // 6 hours ago
Bangladesh judges slash government hiring quotas but protestors vow to fight on
July 22 (UPI) -- Bangladesh's Supreme Court overturned a lower court's ruling that a government decision scrapping quotas for civil service hiring was illegal after a week of deadly street violence in which at least 115 people have been
Philippines, China reach 'understanding' to lower South China Sea tensions
World News // 9 hours ago
Philippines, China reach 'understanding' to lower South China Sea tensions
July 22 (UPI) -- In an effort to simmer tensions, the Philippines and China have reached an "understanding" on Manila's resupply of its warship beached on a submerged reef in the disputed South China Sea.
Pakistan declares Israel an entity committing war crimes
World News // 1 day ago
Pakistan declares Israel an entity committing war crimes
July 21 (UPI) -- The government of Pakistan has formed a committee to identify businesses operating in the country to boycott after declaring that Israel is an "entity committing war crimes" for the war in Gaza.
Houthis promise 'no red lines' in response to Israeli attack
World News // 1 day ago
Houthis promise 'no red lines' in response to Israeli attack
July 21 (UPI) -- Mohammed Abdulsalam, the head spokesman for Yemen's Houthi movement, promised Sunday that there are "no red lines" in the response by the Yemeni armed faction to an attack carried out by the U.S.-backed Israel.
More flights canceled amid slow recovery from IT outage
World News // 2 days ago
More flights canceled amid slow recovery from IT outage
July 20 (UPI) -- Airports, 911 call centers and other critical infrastructure affected during the global IT outage slowly continued to come back online Saturday.
Antony Blinken calls Hamas-Israel cease-fire within the '10-yard line'
World News // 1 day ago
Antony Blinken calls Hamas-Israel cease-fire within the '10-yard line'
July 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believes a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is within the "10-yard line."
Trump says he had 'very good phone call' with Zelensky
World News // 1 day ago
Trump says he had 'very good phone call' with Zelensky
July 20 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussing an end to Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joe Biden's family members react on decision to drop out of race
Joe Biden's family members react on decision to drop out of race
Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
Presidential candidate Cornel West seeks Secret Service protection
Presidential candidate Cornel West seeks Secret Service protection
Biden ends his presidential re-election campaign
Biden ends his presidential re-election campaign
Biden's election dropout prompts responses from former presidents
Biden's election dropout prompts responses from former presidents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement