July 22, 2024 / 6:42 PM

Korean Air, Japan Airlines buy wide-body jets from Boeing

By Allen Cone
Korean Air on Monday announced plans to order up to 50 wide-body jetliners from Boeing: 20 777X jets that still need certification, 20 787-10 Dreamliner planes and an option for 10 more of the largest 787 Dreamliner variant. Photo courtesy Boeing
Korean Air on Monday announced plans to order up to 50 wide-body jetliners from Boeing: 20 777X jets that still need certification, 20 787-10 Dreamliner planes and an option for 10 more of the largest 787 Dreamliner variant. Photo courtesy Boeing

July 22 (UPI) -- Korean Air and Japan Airlines on Monday announced they have placed orders for long-distance jets from Boeing in a vote of confidence for the beleaguered plane manufacturer.

Korean Air announced plans to order up to 50 wide-body jetliners from Boeing: 20 777X jets that still need to be certified, 20 787-10 Dreamliner planes and an option for 10 more of the largest 787 Dreamliner variant.

Separately, Japan announced an agreement of 10 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners with an option for 10 additional planes.

South Korea's announcement was made at the Farnborough Airshow outside of London.

The airline, which is owned by the Hanjin group, is beefing up its fleet ahead of its anticipated merger with Asiana Airlines, which is also headquartered in South Korea.

Korean Air CEO Walter Cho said they expect to start receiving the planes in 2028.

Boeing has missed deadlines in delivering aircraft, in part due to post-Covid supply chain snarls, as well as a safety crisis and manufacturing flaws.

"If I wasn't assured, I would not have ordered it," Cho said at a news conference of Korean Air's order. "I know Boeing will pull through whatever it is they're going through right now, and I have full confidence in Boeing."

The airline in March ordered jets from Airbus: 33 A350 aircraft, six A350-900 and 27 A350-1000.

"Whichever comes first will become our flagship, whoever's on time," Cho said.

Korean Air flies to 101 cities in 39 countries for passenger service and cargo use. It has a fleet of 159 aircraft.

The 777-9 can seat 426 passengers in a two-class configuration and the 787-10 can carry up to 336 passengers.

Korean Air will be the latest customer to purchase the world's largest and most fuel-efficient twin engine jet.

"We are honored Korean Air has selected our largest, most efficient wide-body airplanes to add capacity to its global network," Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in a news release. "Boeing airplanes have played an integral role with Korean Air over the past 50 years, and the 777X and 787 Dreamliner will continue to support the airline's long-term goals for sustainability and continued growth."

JAL, headquartered in Tokyo, has a current fleet of more than 50 wide-body jets.

The carrier in all will have 10 787s and 21 737 MAX jets on order.

"We are delighted to announce the addition of 787 Dreamliners to our fleet," Yukio Nakagawa, JAL executive officer of procurement, said in a news release. "This order underscores our commitment to accelerating the introduction of the modern and more fuel-efficient aircraft to deliver unparalleled service to our customers and further reduce CO₂ emissions."

JAL flies to 220 destinations in 35 countries worldwide.

Boeing earlier received 777X orders from other airlines, all based outside the United States, including British Airways.

Boeing plans to deliver the first planes next year.

