Advertisement
World News
July 22, 2024 / 7:56 AM

Bangladesh judges slash government hiring quotas but protestors vow to fight on

By Paul Godfrey
Bangladeshi troops stand guard in the capital, Dhaka, on Monday on day three of a national curfew imposed by the embattled government of Sheik Hasina in an effort to quell major unrest over quotas for government jobs. Security forces across the country were authorized to 'shoot on sight' to enforce the lockdown. Photo by Alam Monirul/EPA-EFE
Bangladeshi troops stand guard in the capital, Dhaka, on Monday on day three of a national curfew imposed by the embattled government of Sheik Hasina in an effort to quell major unrest over quotas for government jobs. Security forces across the country were authorized to 'shoot on sight' to enforce the lockdown. Photo by Alam Monirul/EPA-EFE

July 22 (UPI) -- Bangladesh's Supreme Court overturned a lower court's ruling that a government decision scrapping quotas for civil service hiring was illegal after more than a week of deadly street violence in which at least 115 people have been killed and hundreds more injured.

The country's top judges on Sunday slashed the percentage of government jobs that can be reserved from 56% to 7%, with most of the cuts coming from jobs reserved for relatives of veterans of the country's 1971 independence war, down to 5% from 30%.

Advertisement

The quota of jobs for ethnic minorities shrunk from 5% to 1%, with a further 1% physically disabled people and the remainder being recruited on merit.

So-called Bangla Bockage student protests over the High Court's judgment in June that government guidance abolishing the quotas was unconstitutional, spilled over into violence earlier this month after the Supreme Court granted a 30-day stay of the judgment.

Related

Riot police in several cities fired tear gas and plastic bullets to break up clashes between the student wing of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, known as the Chhatra League, and students demanding an end to the quotas.

Advertisement

Student lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque hailed the Supreme Court decision as giving "a final solution to this quota system."

However, amid a total Internet/social media blackout imposed by the government Thursday night followed 24 hours later by a nationwide lockdown, other student leaders have vowed to go on with their protests calling for justice for protesters killed in recent days and the freeing of detained protest leaders.

They are also demanding the Internet be switched back on and for government ministers to resign.

"Our main demand is with the executive [Prime Minister Hasina's administration]," Bangla Blockade coordinator Nusrat Tabassum told the BBC.

"Until those demands are implemented, the ongoing nationwide complete shutdown program will continue."

The San Francisco-based Internet-tracking service Cloudflare Radar reported that three days into what it called "the government-directed blackout," Bangladesh's Internet remained completely offline for all intents and purposes.

"Almost no address space is being announced by Internet Service Providers in the country," it said in an update on X.

Attempts by UPI to access domestic news media websites on Monday, including the Dhaka Tribune and The Daily Star, met with a "Website is Currently Offline" or "Connection timed out: Error code 522" message.

Advertisement

Law Minister Anisul Huq rejected suggestions that the protests were an existential threat to the government and Sheikh Hasina just months after winning a controversial fourth-consecutive five-year term in widely discredited elections in January.

"In that case, you would have seen the mass population of the country revolt. They have actually supported the government in this turmoil and they have said 'yes', the government should act to bring the violence to an end," he said.

Huq instead accused opposition forces of exploiting the protests for their own purposes and tearing down "the symbols of Bangladesh's development".

Latest Headlines

Philippines, China reach 'understanding' to lower South China Sea tensions
World News // 3 hours ago
Philippines, China reach 'understanding' to lower South China Sea tensions
July 22 (UPI) -- In an effort to simmer tensions, the Philippines and China have reached an "understanding" on Manila's resupply of its warship beached on a submerged reef in the disputed South China Sea.
Pakistan declares Israel an entity committing war crimes
World News // 18 hours ago
Pakistan declares Israel an entity committing war crimes
July 21 (UPI) -- The government of Pakistan has formed a committee to identify businesses operating in the country to boycott after declaring that Israel is an "entity committing war crimes" for the war in Gaza.
Houthis promise 'no red lines' in response to Israeli attack
World News // 20 hours ago
Houthis promise 'no red lines' in response to Israeli attack
July 21 (UPI) -- Mohammed Abdulsalam, the head spokesman for Yemen's Houthi movement, promised Sunday that there are "no red lines" in the response by the Yemeni armed faction to an attack carried out by the U.S.-backed Israel.
More flights canceled amid slow recovery from IT outage
World News // 1 day ago
More flights canceled amid slow recovery from IT outage
July 20 (UPI) -- Airports, 911 call centers and other critical infrastructure affected during the global IT outage slowly continued to come back online Saturday.
Antony Blinken calls Hamas-Israel cease-fire within the '10-yard line'
World News // 1 day ago
Antony Blinken calls Hamas-Israel cease-fire within the '10-yard line'
July 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believes a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is within the "10-yard line."
Trump says he had 'very good phone call' with Zelensky
World News // 1 day ago
Trump says he had 'very good phone call' with Zelensky
July 20 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussing an end to Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia.
Israel confirms missile attack on Houthi targets in Yemeni port city
World News // 1 day ago
Israel confirms missile attack on Houthi targets in Yemeni port city
July 20 (UPI) -- Israeli officials confirmed Saturday the country's military was responsible for a series of missile strikes in Yemen targeting infrastructure controlled by Houthi rebels.
12 dead, 31 missing after highway bridge collapses in Shaanxi, China
World News // 1 day ago
12 dead, 31 missing after highway bridge collapses in Shaanxi, China
July 20 (UPI) -- A heavy rainstorm and flash flooding caused part of a roadway bridge to collapse, killing at least a dozen people in southern Shaanxi province in China, Friday evening.
911 call centers back online after IT outage causes global chaos
World News // 3 days ago
911 call centers back online after IT outage causes global chaos
July 19 (UPI) -- Many emergency services impacted by the global IT outage began coming back online Friday afternoon while the rest of the world was still reeling from the impact of the glitch.
Explosion on migrant boat from Haiti kills 40
World News // 2 days ago
Explosion on migrant boat from Haiti kills 40
July 19 (UPI) -- At least 40 people were killed in a fiery explosion on a boat leaving Haiti, authorities said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joe Biden's family members react on decision to drop out of race
Joe Biden's family members react on decision to drop out of race
Biden ends his presidential re-election campaign
Biden ends his presidential re-election campaign
Houthis promise 'no red lines' in response to Israeli attack
Houthis promise 'no red lines' in response to Israeli attack
Presidential candidate Cornel West seeks Secret Service protection
Presidential candidate Cornel West seeks Secret Service protection
Biden's election dropout prompts responses from former presidents
Biden's election dropout prompts responses from former presidents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement