Advertisement
World News
July 21, 2024 / 11:00 AM

Houthis promise 'no red lines' in response to Israeli attack

By Adam Schrader
A handout screen grab taken from a video released by the Houthis media center shows fire and smoke rising following Israeli airstrikes in the port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, 20 July 2024. Photo courtesy of Houthis Media Center/EPA-EFE
A handout screen grab taken from a video released by the Houthis media center shows fire and smoke rising following Israeli airstrikes in the port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, 20 July 2024. Photo courtesy of Houthis Media Center/EPA-EFE

July 21 (UPI) -- Mohammed Abdulsalam, the head spokesman for Yemen's Houthi movement, promised Sunday that there are "no red lines" in the response by the Yemeni armed faction to an attack carried out by the U.S.-backed Israel.

Israel sent F-15 jet fighters to strike the port city of Hodeidah, killing several people and injuring dozens of others, on Saturday.

Advertisement

The situation has uniquely led the Houthis and the internationally recognized government of Yemen, which are two factions fighting each other amid Yemen's decade-long civil war, to blast the "terrorist" attack in similar terms, a sign of possible Yemeni solidarity.

Abdulsalam, speaking to Al-Jazeera, said the Houthis would continue to attack Israel and would not abide by any rules of engagement in its response. His quotes were also carried by the Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah network.

Related

"The confrontation with the Zionist enemy will be open and without borders. We will not adhere to any rules of engagement with the Zionist enemy," Abdulsalam said. "There are no red lines in our response to the Zionist aggression, and the Israelis must expect our response at every moment."

Advertisement

Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the commander of the Houthi movement, said in a televised address that the Houthis "are happy with the direct battle with the Israeli enemy."

"The Israeli enemy wants to portray to its angry and frightened audience from the scenes of [Hodeidah strike] that it has accomplished a great achievement and dealt a painful blow to Yemen," he said.

He criticized those who argue a talking point common in American and Israeli political circles that the Houthis are backed by Iran and that supporting Palestinians benefits Iran.

"The Israeli aggression against our country will contribute to a greater escalation of our operations against it and to the development of our capabilities as well," he said. "The enemy will lose and incur more dangers upon itself."

Yemen's official Ministry of Public Health and Population condemned Israeli aggression against Yemen that targeted civilian facilities in Hodeidah.

"This aggression will not pass without a harsh and deterrent response," the Yemeni Health Ministry said. "As a result of this terrorist aggression, 80 people were injured, some of whom suffered severe burns."

The Yemeni Health Ministry said that the Israeli aggression "is being carried out in coordination with the United States" and "the complicity of some Arab countries that betrayed the Palestinian cause and opened their airspace to the Zionist aircraft to carry out its cowardly strikes."

Advertisement

"Yemen will remain free, dignified, and unbreakable, and a permanent thorn in the throat of the Zionists, Americans, and reactionary Arab regimes," the Yemeni Health Ministry said.

"The Yemeni people, who have endured years of aggression and siege, cannot be defeated and will continue their struggle and fight without retreat."

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry has called on all parties to exercise restraint to prevent bringing further war to the region after the Israeli strike.

The Saudi position is complicated because it is an ally of the United States in backing the government amid the civil war, in opposition to the Houthis.

However, Saudi Arabia has not yet normalized relations with Israel and has vocalized support for Palestinians amid the war in Gaza -- which is at the root of the current tensions between Israel and the Houthis.

Latest Headlines

More flights canceled amid slow recovery from IT outage
World News // 23 hours ago
More flights canceled amid slow recovery from IT outage
July 20 (UPI) -- Airports, 911 call centers and other critical infrastructure affected during the global IT outage slowly continued to come back online Saturday.
Antony Blinken calls Hamas-Israel cease-fire within the '10-yard line'
World News // 20 hours ago
Antony Blinken calls Hamas-Israel cease-fire within the '10-yard line'
July 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believes a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is within the "10-yard line."
Trump says he had 'very good phone call' with Zelensky
World News // 21 hours ago
Trump says he had 'very good phone call' with Zelensky
July 20 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussing an end to Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia.
Israel confirms missile attack on Houthi targets in Yemeni port city
World News // 22 hours ago
Israel confirms missile attack on Houthi targets in Yemeni port city
July 20 (UPI) -- Israeli officials confirmed Saturday the country's military was responsible for a series of missile strikes in Yemen targeting infrastructure controlled by Houthi rebels.
12 dead, 31 missing after highway bridge collapses in Shaanxi, China
World News // 22 hours ago
12 dead, 31 missing after highway bridge collapses in Shaanxi, China
July 20 (UPI) -- A heavy rainstorm and flash flooding caused part of a roadway bridge to collapse, killing at least a dozen people in southern Shaanxi province in China, Friday evening.
911 call centers back online after IT outage causes global chaos
World News // 2 days ago
911 call centers back online after IT outage causes global chaos
July 19 (UPI) -- Many emergency services impacted by the global IT outage began coming back online Friday afternoon while the rest of the world was still reeling from the impact of the glitch.
Explosion on migrant boat from Haiti kills 40
World News // 1 day ago
Explosion on migrant boat from Haiti kills 40
July 19 (UPI) -- At least 40 people were killed in a fiery explosion on a boat leaving Haiti, authorities said Friday.
Mongolia forum proposes engagement with North Korea through tree planting
World News // 1 day ago
Mongolia forum proposes engagement with North Korea through tree planting
July 19 (UPI) -- A Mongolia forum to address inter-Korean tensions and the regional desertification crisis proposes tree planting as a potential path forward on both issues.
Russian court sentences WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in penal colony
World News // 2 days ago
Russian court sentences WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in penal colony
July 19 (UPI) -- A Russian court on Friday sentenced Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in a high-security penal colony on espionage charges.
ICJ rules Israeli settlements of Palestinian territories violate international law
World News // 1 day ago
ICJ rules Israeli settlements of Palestinian territories violate international law
July 19 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice ruled Friday in an advisory opinion that Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory are illegal under international law.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sandra Hemme freed after 43-year murder conviction overturned
Sandra Hemme freed after 43-year murder conviction overturned
Trump says he had 'very good phone call' with Zelensky
Trump says he had 'very good phone call' with Zelensky
ATF investigating First Baptist Church fire in Dallas
ATF investigating First Baptist Church fire in Dallas
Montana man hospitalized after shooting, killing grizzly bear
Montana man hospitalized after shooting, killing grizzly bear
Democratic Party plans virtual roll call for president in early August
Democratic Party plans virtual roll call for president in early August
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement