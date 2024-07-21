Advertisement
July 21, 2024 / 1:00 PM

Pakistan declares Israel an entity committing war crimes

By Adam Schrader
Injured Palestinians individuals receiving treatmen including children and women, are brought in Kuwait Field Hospital after Israeli attack, in Khan Yunis, Gaza , on Saturday on July 13, 2024, in which 71 people were killed. Al-Mawasi had been declared a safe zone by Israel as it pursues its military offensive in other parts of the Gaza Strip. Photo by Saber Arar/UPI
Injured Palestinians individuals receiving treatmen including children and women, are brought in Kuwait Field Hospital after Israeli attack, in Khan Yunis, Gaza , on Saturday on July 13, 2024, in which 71 people were killed. Al-Mawasi had been declared a safe zone by Israel as it pursues its military offensive in other parts of the Gaza Strip. Photo by Saber Arar/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- The government of Pakistan has formed a committee to identify businesses operating in the country to boycott after declaring that Israel is an "entity committing war crimes" for the war in Gaza.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a criminal terrorist figure," the declaration said, according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency. "Netanyahu is responsible for atrocities committed by Israeli forces in Palestine, and we consider him a terrorist and demand the world community declare Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu a terrorist."

Rana Sanaullah, adviser on political affairs to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said Pakistan would identify companies that may be "directly or indirectly abetting Israel."

The declaration from Islamabad was welcomed by Hamas and Yemen's Houthis, who promised "no red lines" in their own response to Israel for a Saturday airstrike against a Yemeni port city.

"We consider this announcement a step towards supporting our people, who are subjected to a genocide and ethnic cleansing by the terrorist Zionists," Hamas said in a statement.

"We call on all countries to take positions and measures to isolate and boycott the fascist occupation entity."

Hamas added that it called for "effective action" to also defend both Christian holy sites in Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which sits on the Temple Mount, from "desecration of the fascist settlers."

The site is often a flashpoint for tensions between Israeli officials in Tel Aviv and Palestinians in Jerusalem. Itamar Ben-Gvir, an extremist Israeli politician who lives in an illegal West Bank settlement, made an inflammatory visit to the mosque last week. And Israeli Police raided the site multiple times before Hamas' attack against Israel in October.

"Pakistan also condemns in the strongest terms the continued genocidal barrage by Israeli occupation forces on the schools and shelters in Gaza," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan affirmed that it believes in a two-state solution to the end of the decades-long conflict between Israelis and Palestinians to establish the state of Palestine along pre-1967 borders and with Jerusalem as its capital.

Houthis promise 'no red lines' in response to Israeli attack
World News // 2 hours ago
Houthis promise 'no red lines' in response to Israeli attack
July 21 (UPI) -- Mohammed Abdulsalam, the head spokesman for Yemen's Houthi movement, promised Sunday that there are "no red lines" in the response by the Yemeni armed faction to an attack carried out by the U.S.-backed Israel.
More flights canceled amid slow recovery from IT outage
World News // 1 day ago
More flights canceled amid slow recovery from IT outage
July 20 (UPI) -- Airports, 911 call centers and other critical infrastructure affected during the global IT outage slowly continued to come back online Saturday.
Antony Blinken calls Hamas-Israel cease-fire within the '10-yard line'
World News // 22 hours ago
Antony Blinken calls Hamas-Israel cease-fire within the '10-yard line'
July 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believes a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is within the "10-yard line."
Trump says he had 'very good phone call' with Zelensky
World News // 23 hours ago
Trump says he had 'very good phone call' with Zelensky
July 20 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussing an end to Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia.
Israel confirms missile attack on Houthi targets in Yemeni port city
World News // 1 day ago
Israel confirms missile attack on Houthi targets in Yemeni port city
July 20 (UPI) -- Israeli officials confirmed Saturday the country's military was responsible for a series of missile strikes in Yemen targeting infrastructure controlled by Houthi rebels.
12 dead, 31 missing after highway bridge collapses in Shaanxi, China
World News // 1 day ago
12 dead, 31 missing after highway bridge collapses in Shaanxi, China
July 20 (UPI) -- A heavy rainstorm and flash flooding caused part of a roadway bridge to collapse, killing at least a dozen people in southern Shaanxi province in China, Friday evening.
911 call centers back online after IT outage causes global chaos
World News // 2 days ago
911 call centers back online after IT outage causes global chaos
July 19 (UPI) -- Many emergency services impacted by the global IT outage began coming back online Friday afternoon while the rest of the world was still reeling from the impact of the glitch.
Explosion on migrant boat from Haiti kills 40
World News // 1 day ago
Explosion on migrant boat from Haiti kills 40
July 19 (UPI) -- At least 40 people were killed in a fiery explosion on a boat leaving Haiti, authorities said Friday.
Mongolia forum proposes engagement with North Korea through tree planting
World News // 1 day ago
Mongolia forum proposes engagement with North Korea through tree planting
July 19 (UPI) -- A Mongolia forum to address inter-Korean tensions and the regional desertification crisis proposes tree planting as a potential path forward on both issues.
Russian court sentences WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in penal colony
World News // 2 days ago
Russian court sentences WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in penal colony
July 19 (UPI) -- A Russian court on Friday sentenced Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in a high-security penal colony on espionage charges.
