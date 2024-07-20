12 dead, 31 missing after highway bridge collapses in Shaanxi, China

1 of 3 | A portion of a roadway bridge that collapsed Friday night in Shannzi, China, caused at least a dozen deaths. Photo by Zhao Yingbo/Xinhua/EPA-EFE

July 20 (UPI) -- A heavy rainstorm and flash flooding caused part of a roadway bridge to collapse, killing at least a dozen people in southern Shaanxi province in China on Friday evening. State media confirmed a dozen deaths and 31 others missing after part of the Danning highway partially collapsed in the city of Shangluo in Zhashui County at about 9 p.m. local time Friday.

Another 18 vehicles also are missing, and the death toll likely will rise after 17 cars and eight trucks tumbled into the river when a section of the roadway bridge collapsed.

Officials with China's national fire and rescue agency dispatched nearly 900 first responders among 90 vehicles and 20 boats, and used drones to help search for survivors.

State media reported one person was rescued.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered a full rescue effort Saturday, and said China is entering its most vulnerable period for potential flash flooding.

"The top priority is the fully engage in emergency rescue efforts, make every possible effort to search for missing persons [and] minimize casualties to the greatest extent possible," Jinping said.

He also urged emergency workers to inspect potential safety hazards to prevent additional "disasters."

July and August are the peak months for China's annual rainy season, and Chinese officials recently placed 15 provinces on a full emergency alert due to increased risks of dangerous flooding.