Advertisement
World News
July 20, 2024 / 1:10 PM

12 dead, 31 missing after highway bridge collapses in Shaanxi, China

By Mike Heuer
A portion of a roadway bridge that collapsed Friday night in Shannzi, China, caused at least a dozen deaths. Photo by Zhao Yingbo/Xinhua/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | A portion of a roadway bridge that collapsed Friday night in Shannzi, China, caused at least a dozen deaths. Photo by Zhao Yingbo/Xinhua/EPA-EFE

July 20 (UPI) -- A heavy rainstorm and flash flooding caused part of a roadway bridge to collapse, killing at least a dozen people in southern Shaanxi province in China on Friday evening.

State media confirmed a dozen deaths and 31 others missing after part of the Danning highway partially collapsed in the city of Shangluo in Zhashui County at about 9 p.m. local time Friday.

Advertisement

Another 18 vehicles also are missing, and the death toll likely will rise after 17 cars and eight trucks tumbled into the river when a section of the roadway bridge collapsed.

Officials with China's national fire and rescue agency dispatched nearly 900 first responders among 90 vehicles and 20 boats, and used drones to help search for survivors.

State media reported one person was rescued.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered a full rescue effort Saturday, and said China is entering its most vulnerable period for potential flash flooding.

"The top priority is the fully engage in emergency rescue efforts, make every possible effort to search for missing persons [and] minimize casualties to the greatest extent possible," Jinping said.

He also urged emergency workers to inspect potential safety hazards to prevent additional "disasters."

Advertisement

July and August are the peak months for China's annual rainy season, and Chinese officials recently placed 15 provinces on a full emergency alert due to increased risks of dangerous flooding.

Read More

Latest Headlines

More flights canceled amid slow recovery from IT outage
World News // 18 minutes ago
More flights canceled amid slow recovery from IT outage
July 20 (UPI) -- Airports, 911 call centers and other critical infrastructure affected during the global IT outage slowly continued to come back online Saturday.
911 call centers back online after IT outage causes global chaos
World News // 1 day ago
911 call centers back online after IT outage causes global chaos
July 19 (UPI) -- Many emergency services impacted by the global IT outage began coming back online Friday afternoon while the rest of the world was still reeling from the impact of the glitch.
Explosion on migrant boat from Haiti kills 40
World News // 18 hours ago
Explosion on migrant boat from Haiti kills 40
July 19 (UPI) -- At least 40 people were killed in a fiery explosion on a boat leaving Haiti, authorities said Friday.
Mongolia forum proposes engagement with North Korea through tree planting
World News // 21 hours ago
Mongolia forum proposes engagement with North Korea through tree planting
July 19 (UPI) -- A Mongolia forum to address inter-Korean tensions and the regional desertification crisis proposes tree planting as a potential path forward on both issues.
Russian court sentences WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in penal colony
World News // 1 day ago
Russian court sentences WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in penal colony
July 19 (UPI) -- A Russian court on Friday sentenced Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in a high-security penal colony on espionage charges.
ICJ rules Israeli settlements of Palestinian territories violate international law
World News // 1 day ago
ICJ rules Israeli settlements of Palestinian territories violate international law
July 19 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice ruled Friday in an advisory opinion that Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory are illegal under international law.
Zelensky urges British Cabinet to drop weapons restrictions on Russian targets
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky urges British Cabinet to drop weapons restrictions on Russian targets
July 19 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday urged Britain's newly-elected prime minister to help reduce weapon use restrictions on arms supplied by western countries for use in Ukraine's war with Russia.
Ursula von der Leyen wins second five-year term as president of European Commission
World News // 1 day ago
Ursula von der Leyen wins second five-year term as president of European Commission
July 19 (UPI) -- The European Parliament voted the centrist Ursula von der Leyen to a second five-year term as European Commission president, the top job in the European Union, after big wins for anti-EU, far-right-parties in elections.
Vietnam's general secretary and former president Nguyen Phu Trong dies at 80
World News // 1 day ago
Vietnam's general secretary and former president Nguyen Phu Trong dies at 80
July 19 (UPI) -- Vietnam Communist Party General Secretary and former President Nguyen Phu Trong has died after a long illness, according to an official Friday statement from the Vietnam's state-run news agency.
Palestinian Health Ministry finds polio in Gaza sewage water
World News // 1 day ago
Palestinian Health Ministry finds polio in Gaza sewage water
July 19 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Thursday that sewage samples taken in Gaza found the virus that causes polio, presenting the latest challenge for displaced people in the war-torn region.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Disneyland union members vote on strike authorization
Disneyland union members vote on strike authorization
Arkansas sued after rejecting petitions for abortion ballot measure
Arkansas sued after rejecting petitions for abortion ballot measure
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
Alabama dad facing murder charges after 4 children, woman killed in shooting
Alabama dad facing murder charges after 4 children, woman killed in shooting
Sandra Hemme freed after 43-year murder conviction overturned
Sandra Hemme freed after 43-year murder conviction overturned
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement