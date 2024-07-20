Advertisement
World News
July 20, 2024 / 3:18 PM

Antony Blinken calls Hamas-Israel cease-fire within the '10-yard line'

By Simon Druker
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday he believes a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza (pictured) is within the “10-yard line.” Photo by Saber Arar/UPI
1 of 3 | U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday he believes a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza (pictured) is within the “10-yard line.” Photo by Saber Arar/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believes a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is within the "10-yard line."

Blinken made the comments Friday during a security forum, ahead of next week's visit by Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

"I believe we're inside the 10-yard line and driving toward the goal line in getting an agreement that would produce a cease-fire, get the hostages home and put us on a better track to trying to build lasting peace and stability," Blinken said during the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

"We often know the last 10 yards are often the hardest."

Related

The comments come just days after the secretary of state warned the civilian death toll in Gaza remained "unacceptably high," during a meeting with senior Israeli government officials following Israeli Defense Forces airstrikes.

Blinken said Hamas has signed on to the framework of a deal, making him hopeful an agreement can be reached to free the remaining hostages held by the militant group and end Israel's military campaign in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Advertisement

"What we can't have is an agreement that's followed by some kind of void," Blinken told the forum.

"If it's there, by Hamas coming back, which is unacceptable; by Israel prolonging its occupation, which they say they don't want to do and is unacceptable; or just having a vacuum that's filled by lawlessness."

Blinken did not directly answer a question from the moderator about allegations Netanyahu had previously worked to undermine earlier attempts at negotiating a ceasefire.

"I'm not focused on personalities, I'm focused on policies," the Secretary of State said.

"And we want to make sure as we go forward with anyone, whether it's our Israeli allies or anyone else, that we reach agreements on the concrete steps to be taken to move whatever it is we're trying to move forward."

Latest Headlines

More flights canceled amid slow recovery from IT outage
World News // 3 hours ago
More flights canceled amid slow recovery from IT outage
July 20 (UPI) -- Airports, 911 call centers and other critical infrastructure affected during the global IT outage slowly continued to come back online Saturday.
Trump says he had 'very good phone call' with Zelensky
World News // 2 hours ago
Trump says he had 'very good phone call' with Zelensky
July 20 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussing an end to Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia.
Israel confirms missile attack on Houthi targets in Yemeni port city
World News // 2 hours ago
Israel confirms missile attack on Houthi targets in Yemeni port city
July 20 (UPI) -- Israeli officials confirmed Saturday the country's military was responsible for a series of missile strikes in Yemen targeting infrastructure controlled by Houthi rebels.
12 dead, 31 missing after highway bridge collapses in Shaanxi, China
World News // 3 hours ago
12 dead, 31 missing after highway bridge collapses in Shaanxi, China
July 20 (UPI) -- A heavy rainstorm and flash flooding caused part of a roadway bridge to collapse, killing at least a dozen people in southern Shaanxi province in China, Friday evening.
911 call centers back online after IT outage causes global chaos
World News // 1 day ago
911 call centers back online after IT outage causes global chaos
July 19 (UPI) -- Many emergency services impacted by the global IT outage began coming back online Friday afternoon while the rest of the world was still reeling from the impact of the glitch.
Explosion on migrant boat from Haiti kills 40
World News // 22 hours ago
Explosion on migrant boat from Haiti kills 40
July 19 (UPI) -- At least 40 people were killed in a fiery explosion on a boat leaving Haiti, authorities said Friday.
Mongolia forum proposes engagement with North Korea through tree planting
World News // 1 day ago
Mongolia forum proposes engagement with North Korea through tree planting
July 19 (UPI) -- A Mongolia forum to address inter-Korean tensions and the regional desertification crisis proposes tree planting as a potential path forward on both issues.
Russian court sentences WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in penal colony
World News // 1 day ago
Russian court sentences WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in penal colony
July 19 (UPI) -- A Russian court on Friday sentenced Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in a high-security penal colony on espionage charges.
ICJ rules Israeli settlements of Palestinian territories violate international law
World News // 1 day ago
ICJ rules Israeli settlements of Palestinian territories violate international law
July 19 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice ruled Friday in an advisory opinion that Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory are illegal under international law.
Zelensky urges British Cabinet to drop weapons restrictions on Russian targets
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky urges British Cabinet to drop weapons restrictions on Russian targets
July 19 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday urged Britain's newly-elected prime minister to help reduce weapon use restrictions on arms supplied by western countries for use in Ukraine's war with Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arkansas sued after rejecting petitions for abortion ballot measure
Arkansas sued after rejecting petitions for abortion ballot measure
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
Disneyland union members vote on strike authorization
Disneyland union members vote on strike authorization
Sandra Hemme freed after 43-year murder conviction overturned
Sandra Hemme freed after 43-year murder conviction overturned
Explosion on migrant boat from Haiti kills 40
Explosion on migrant boat from Haiti kills 40
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement