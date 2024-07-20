Advertisement
July 20, 2024 / 12:51 PM

More flights canceled amid slow recovery from IT outage

By Simon Druker
Passengers wait at Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, Turkey Friday amid a global IT outage caused by a cybersecurity update issued by Texas-based CrowdStrike. Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE
Passengers wait at Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, Turkey Friday amid a global IT outage caused by a cybersecurity update issued by Texas-based CrowdStrike. Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

July 20 (UPI) -- Airports, 911 call centers and other critical infrastructure affected during the global IT outage slowly continued to come back online Saturday.

Microsoft said Saturday the outage was likely the largest to disrupt global tech systems, at one point affecting 8.5 million Windows devices.

More than 1,600 flights had been canceled globally as of 11:30 a.m. EDT Saturday, with more than 21,000 delays, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. More than 1,100 of the cancellations Saturday involved flights scheduled to fly into or out of the United States.

On Friday, there were 3,400 cancellations and 12,891 delays in and out of the United States. The average number of flights handled by the Federal Aviation Administration: 45,000.

Chicago-based United Airlines said most of its systems were functioning in a post Friday night, although it admitted further delays and cancellations were possible.

Delta Air Lines was still recovering Saturday from the outage, forcing the Atlanta-based carrier to cancel hundreds of flights.

"Delta is continuing its operational recovery Saturday following an outside vendor technology issue that prompted the airline and many others to pause flying for several hours on Friday," the company said in a statement Saturday.

"As of 10 a.m. EDT, more than 600 Delta and Delta Connection flights were canceled Saturday - mostly in the morning and early afternoon. Additional cancellations are expected as some of Delta's technology continues to recover from Friday morning's vendor-caused issue."

The company was offering passengers a travel waiver, allowing them to make a one-time change to their itinerary through July 25.

The outage was a result of a cybersecurity software update conducted by CrowdStrike, which caused 911 call centers in at least three states to stop functioning properly.

Emergency call takers in Alaska, Arizona and Oregon were all affected by the outage.

The Texas-based company later confirmed it had fixed the issue, which stemmed from a defect in a content update for Windows hosts.

12 dead, 31 missing after highway bridge collapses in Shaanxi, China
World News // 3 minutes ago
12 dead, 31 missing after highway bridge collapses in Shaanxi, China
July 20 (UPI) -- A heavy rainstorm and flash flooding caused part of a roadway bridge to collapse, killing at least a dozen people in southern Shaanxi province in China, Friday evening.
911 call centers back online after IT outage causes global chaos
World News // 1 day ago
911 call centers back online after IT outage causes global chaos
July 19 (UPI) -- Many emergency services impacted by the global IT outage began coming back online Friday afternoon while the rest of the world was still reeling from the impact of the glitch.
Explosion on migrant boat from Haiti kills 40
World News // 18 hours ago
Explosion on migrant boat from Haiti kills 40
July 19 (UPI) -- At least 40 people were killed in a fiery explosion on a boat leaving Haiti, authorities said Friday.
Mongolia forum proposes engagement with North Korea through tree planting
World News // 21 hours ago
Mongolia forum proposes engagement with North Korea through tree planting
July 19 (UPI) -- A Mongolia forum to address inter-Korean tensions and the regional desertification crisis proposes tree planting as a potential path forward on both issues.
Russian court sentences WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in penal colony
World News // 1 day ago
Russian court sentences WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in penal colony
July 19 (UPI) -- A Russian court on Friday sentenced Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in a high-security penal colony on espionage charges.
ICJ rules Israeli settlements of Palestinian territories violate international law
World News // 1 day ago
ICJ rules Israeli settlements of Palestinian territories violate international law
July 19 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice ruled Friday in an advisory opinion that Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory are illegal under international law.
Zelensky urges British Cabinet to drop weapons restrictions on Russian targets
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky urges British Cabinet to drop weapons restrictions on Russian targets
July 19 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday urged Britain's newly-elected prime minister to help reduce weapon use restrictions on arms supplied by western countries for use in Ukraine's war with Russia.
Ursula von der Leyen wins second five-year term as president of European Commission
World News // 1 day ago
Ursula von der Leyen wins second five-year term as president of European Commission
July 19 (UPI) -- The European Parliament voted the centrist Ursula von der Leyen to a second five-year term as European Commission president, the top job in the European Union, after big wins for anti-EU, far-right-parties in elections.
Vietnam's general secretary and former president Nguyen Phu Trong dies at 80
World News // 1 day ago
Vietnam's general secretary and former president Nguyen Phu Trong dies at 80
July 19 (UPI) -- Vietnam Communist Party General Secretary and former President Nguyen Phu Trong has died after a long illness, according to an official Friday statement from the Vietnam's state-run news agency.
Palestinian Health Ministry finds polio in Gaza sewage water
World News // 1 day ago
Palestinian Health Ministry finds polio in Gaza sewage water
July 19 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Thursday that sewage samples taken in Gaza found the virus that causes polio, presenting the latest challenge for displaced people in the war-torn region.
