July 20, 2024 / 2:21 PM

Trump says he had 'very good phone call' with Zelensky

By Simon Druker
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on the Republican nomination and condemned the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania during a phone call Friday. File Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI
1 of 2 | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on the Republican nomination and condemned the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania during a phone call Friday. File Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussing an end to Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia.

Trump said the two leaders had a "very good phone call" Friday.

"I spoke with Donald Trump to congratulate him on the Republican nomination and condemn the shocking assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. I wished him strength and absolute safety in the future," Zelensky said in a statement on X.

Zelensky himself has been the target of assassination attempts.

The Ukrainian president said the two agreed to a future in-person meeting to discuss strategies on how to end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"Ukraine will always be grateful to the United States for its help in strengthening our ability to resist Russian terror. Russian attacks on our cities and villages continue every day. We agreed with President Trump to discuss at a personal meeting what steps can make peace fair and truly lasting," Zelensky said in the statement.

Trump has campaigned on a promise to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"I appreciate President Zelenskyy for reaching out because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families," Trump said in a statement following the call.

"Both sides will be able to come together and negotiate a deal that ends the violence and paves a path forward to prosperity."

Zelensky recently met with newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and addressed the country's Cabinet, where he called for a reduction of weapon use restrictions on arms supplied by Western countries for use in Ukraine's war with Russia.

