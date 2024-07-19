Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 19, 2024 / 4:20 AM

Houthi drone strike kills 1, injures 8 in Tel Aviv

By Darryl Coote
Magen David Adom said one person was killed and eight others were injured in a drone strike on central Tel Aviv overnight Thursday. Photo courtesy of Magen David Adom/Facebook
Magen David Adom said one person was killed and eight others were injured in a drone strike on central Tel Aviv overnight Thursday. Photo courtesy of Magen David Adom/Facebook

July 19 (UPI) -- A drone fired by Houthi militants struck a building in Tel Aviv, killing at least one person and injuring eight others, officials said.

The attack occurred overnight Thursday near the U.S. consulate in central Tel Aviv.

Advertisement

A 50-year-old man was found unconscious and suffering from "penetrating injuries" resulting from the attack in a building near the site of the explosion and was pronounced dead shortly afterward, a spokesperson for Israel's Magen David Adom national emergency service said in a statement.

Four others were treated for shrapnel and blast injuries with another four for anxiety symptoms.

Related

Of the injured, two -- a 37-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman -- were at home while two others -- a 25-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man -- were wounded in the street.

"They were all fully conscious and suffered shrapnel injuries to shoulders and limbs, and one who suffered blast injuries," the spokesperson said, stating they were transported to a local hospital in "mild condition."

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said his city was on heightened alert following the attack.

"The war is still here, and it is hard and painful," he said on X.

Advertisement

"Municipal forces arrived at the scene quickly and dealt with the incident, and we are prepared for further developments, should they occur."

The Israeli Air Force said a preliminary investigation confirmed that the explosion was caused by an "an aerial object" that did not trigger an alert when it entered Israeli airspace.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in nearby Yemen have claimed responsibility for the strike, with spokesman Ameen Hayyan stating it was carried out with a new drone named Yafa that is "capable of bypassing interception systems and radars cannot detect it."

He called the attack "a victory for the oppression of the Palestinian people" and was in response "to the massacres of the Israeli aggression against our brothers in Gaza."

The Israeli Air Force said it was investigating.

"The Air Force will increase the patrols of the planes operating to protect the country's skies," it said.

Israel's far-right security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, called for a strong military response.

"The red line has been crossed again in the north!" he said on X.

"'Proportionality' and 'tolerance' are inappropriate words when it comes to national security."

Israel has been waging war in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza against Hamas since Oct. 7 when the Iran-backed militia launched a surprise and bloody attack on the Middle Eastern country, killing some 1,200 Israelis and kidnapping about 250 more.

Advertisement

Embolden by the conflict, the Houthis have attacked Israel from Yemen and since mid-November shipping vessels that transit the Red Sea region as it tries to enforce a maritime trade blockade, citing it was standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Nearly 39,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during the war, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Latest Headlines

South Korea resumes anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts near border
World News // 3 hours ago
South Korea resumes anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts near border
SEOUL, July 19 (UPI) -- South Korea blasted loudspeakers near border areas with North Korea in response to Pyongyang's latest launch of trash-carrying balloons, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday.
American musician, former paratrooper gets 13 years in Russian prison for drug trafficking
World News // 13 hours ago
American musician, former paratrooper gets 13 years in Russian prison for drug trafficking
July 18 (UPI) -- Russia Thursday sentenced American citizen Michael Travis Leake to 13 years in prison for attempted drug smuggling, according to Moscow's court service.
Authorities arrest human smuggling leader as Treasury sanctions his organization
World News // 14 hours ago
Authorities arrest human smuggling leader as Treasury sanctions his organization
July 18 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Thursday announced it was sanctioning the transnational Abdul Karim Coteh Human Smuggling Organization based in Tijuana, Mexico, for transporting noncitizens into the United States.
Meta won't release advanced AI in the EU due to stronger user data protections
World News // 17 hours ago
Meta won't release advanced AI in the EU due to stronger user data protections
July 18 (UPI) -- Meta said Thursday it won't release Llama, its most advanced artificial intelligence model, in the European Union due to concerns over stronger EU privacy protections and AI regulations.
Evan Gershkovich attends closed-door hearing in Russian spying case
World News // 18 hours ago
Evan Gershkovich attends closed-door hearing in Russian spying case
July 18 (UPI) -- Imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeared in a Russian court Thursday for the second hearing in his spying trial.
European Central Bank holds interest rates steady
World News // 19 hours ago
European Central Bank holds interest rates steady
July 18 (UPI) -- On Thursday, the European Central Bank declined to cut its interest rate further, deciding to hold steady at 3.75% after trimming it in June.
Zelensky tells European summit that Putin had failed to divide the continent
World News // 19 hours ago
Zelensky tells European summit that Putin had failed to divide the continent
LONDON, July 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told a summit of 50 European leaders north of Oxford, England, that Russian aggression against his country had failed in its goal to divide and rule.
At least 16 dead in Chinese shopping mall fire
World News // 20 hours ago
At least 16 dead in Chinese shopping mall fire
July 18 (UPI) -- Sixteen people died during a shopping mall fire in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan on Wednesday night, officials said.
Germany to cut Ukraine military funding to $4.4B to help plug massive budget shortfall
World News // 21 hours ago
Germany to cut Ukraine military funding to $4.4B to help plug massive budget shortfall
July 18 (UPI) -- Germany's cabinet approved plans to slash funds allocated for military assistance for Ukraine in fiscal 2025 by around $4.38 billion, down from $8.75 billion this year.
Japan's PM apologizes to those forcibly sterilized under old law
World News // 1 day ago
Japan's PM apologizes to those forcibly sterilized under old law
July 18 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has formerly apologized to those Japan forcibly sterilized under the country's now defunct eugenics law.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FCC proposes 60-day cellphone unlocking rule
FCC proposes 60-day cellphone unlocking rule
Fandango co-founder J. Michael Cline dead of apparent suicide in NYC
Fandango co-founder J. Michael Cline dead of apparent suicide in NYC
Education Department forgives $1.2B in student loans for 35,000 borrowers
Education Department forgives $1.2B in student loans for 35,000 borrowers
On final day of event, Republicans prepare to officially nominate Donald Trump for presidency again
On final day of event, Republicans prepare to officially nominate Donald Trump for presidency again
Zelensky tells European summit that Putin had failed to divide the continent
Zelensky tells European summit that Putin had failed to divide the continent
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement