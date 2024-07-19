1 of 3 | epa11487178 British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) to 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 19 July 2024. Zelensky is the first foreign leader to address the British Cabinet on 19 July, since former US President Bill Clinton in 1997. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

July 19 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday addressed Britan's Cabinet, calling for a reduction of weapon use restrictions on arms supplied by Western countries for use in Ukraine's war with Russia. During the Cabinet meeting, Zelensky asked British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to "show your leadership" by helping convince other allied countries to ease restrictions on how Ukraine deploys weapons supplied by the West against Russia. Advertisement

"Today, I addressed the U.K. Cabinet and emphasized that London has the decision-making power to steer this war towards its end. And it will be the right conclusion -- just and fair," Zelensky said in a post on X.

Zelensky urged the politicians to help remove restrictions and allow his military forces to conduct long-range missile strikes in Russian territory. The Ukrainian Prime Minister was the first official visitor to meet with Starmer at 10 Downing Street since he was elected earlier this month.

British officials were tightlipped on the subject after the meeting with Zelensky, the first foreign leader to address the Cabinet in person since former U.S. President Bill Clinton in 1997.

Following Friday's meeting, Zelensky told reporters Starmer had accepted an invitation to visit Ukraine.

The current British directive on use of weapons to Ukraine's military commanders "does not preclude them hitting targets in Russia," British Defense Secretary John Healey told the BBC ahead of Zelensky's address.

"[It] must be done by the Ukrainians and must be done within the parameters and the bounds of international humanitarian law."

Ukraine is still prohibited from launching missile strikes deep inside Russia's borders.

At the end of May, U.S. President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine's military to use American-supplied weapons for limited strikes against military targets on Russian territory.

The strikes are supposed to be limited to targets that pose an imminent threat amid Russia's offensive in the northeast, specifically Kharkiv province.

Days later, Ukrainian forces attacked a Russian air-defense missile battery inside Russian territory, likely using a U.S.-made weapons system in the process.