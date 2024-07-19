Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 19, 2024 / 9:30 AM

Vietnam's general secretary and former president Nguyen Phu Trong dies at 80

By Doug Cunningham
Vietnam General Secretary and former president Nguyen Phu Trong died Friday after a long illness, according to Vietnam's state-run news agency. He was 80. Photo by Vietnam Government Portal/ Nhat Bac/UPI
Vietnam General Secretary and former president Nguyen Phu Trong died Friday after a long illness, according to Vietnam's state-run news agency. He was 80. Photo by Vietnam Government Portal/ Nhat Bac/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Vietnam Communist Party general secretary and former President Nguyen Phu Trong has died after a long illness, according to an official Friday statement. He was 80 years old.

"General Secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong passed away at 1:38 p.m. Friday at the 108 Military Central Hospital in Hanoi due to old age and severe illness," the statement, carried by Vietnam's state-run news agency said. "Party Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong passed away following a period of illness, despite the care and treatment by the Party, the state, doctors, leading health experts and his family."

Advertisement

Thursday he was awarded the Gold Star, the highest honor of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

"The decision to award the Gold Star Order to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is the recognition of the Party, State and people for his great and exceptionally outstanding contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation," the government said in a statement.

Related

Trong came to power in 2011 and led a crackdown on corruption while also jailing journalists and activists to maintain government control.

The Communist Party arrested Labor Ministry official Nguyen Van Binh, an advocate for free and independent labor unions, in May. The media and civil organizations were also targeted.

Advertisement

Vietnam under Trong was known for "bamboo diplomacy" that shifted and bent as Vietnam navigated complex economic relationships with China and the United States as it also maintained connections with Russia and India.

President Joe Biden met with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in an historic state visit in September 2023 that strengthened diplomatic and trade ties some five decades after what Biden called the "bitter past" of the Vietnam War.

Biden signed a deal with Vietnam on semiconductors and rare earth minerals and said the relationship had a "50-year arc of progress in the relationship between our nations from conflict to normalization."

According to the U.S. State Department Vietnam "is an authoritarian state ruled by a single party, the Communist Party of Vietnam."

The State Department cited the most significant human rights problems as severe restrictions on citizen's political rights, limited civil liberties and corruption in the judicial system and police.

Under Trong's leadership, Vietnam's GDP per capita more than doubled as Vietnam entered a series of free trade agreements both with the West and Asian nations.

"He always believed in making the party clean and relevant so that the party could live with the country for another 1,000 years -- that's his quote," said Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore Giang Nguyen in a statement to the BBC. "So he saw the fate of the Vietnamese Communist party and the nation as bound together."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Mass IT outage causes global travel chaos, hits financial, healthcare networks
World News // 1 hour ago
Mass IT outage causes global travel chaos, hits financial, healthcare networks
July 19 (UPI) -- A software update from a third-party provider turned PC screens blue around the world Friday, grounding flights and disrupting train services, logistics, hospitals, banks and stock bourses, and crashed 911 call centers.
Palestinian Health Ministry finds polio in Gaza sewage water
World News // 1 hour ago
Palestinian Health Ministry finds polio in Gaza sewage water
July 19 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Thursday that sewage samples taken in Gaza found the virus that causes polio, presenting the latest challenge for displaced people in the war-torn region.
Houthi drone strike kills 1, injures 8 in Tel Aviv
World News // 5 hours ago
Houthi drone strike kills 1, injures 8 in Tel Aviv
July 19 (UPI) -- A drone fired by Houthi militants struck a building in Tel Aviv, killing at least one person and injuring eight others, officials said.
South Korea resumes anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts near border
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korea resumes anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts near border
SEOUL, July 19 (UPI) -- South Korea blasted loudspeakers near border areas with North Korea in response to Pyongyang's latest launch of trash-carrying balloons, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday.
American musician, former paratrooper gets 13 years in Russian prison for drug trafficking
World News // 18 hours ago
American musician, former paratrooper gets 13 years in Russian prison for drug trafficking
July 18 (UPI) -- Russia Thursday sentenced American citizen Michael Travis Leake to 13 years in prison for attempted drug smuggling, according to Moscow's court service.
Authorities arrest human smuggling leader as Treasury sanctions his organization
World News // 19 hours ago
Authorities arrest human smuggling leader as Treasury sanctions his organization
July 18 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Thursday announced it was sanctioning the transnational Abdul Karim Coteh Human Smuggling Organization based in Tijuana, Mexico, for transporting noncitizens into the United States.
Meta won't release advanced AI in the EU due to stronger user data protections
World News // 21 hours ago
Meta won't release advanced AI in the EU due to stronger user data protections
July 18 (UPI) -- Meta said Thursday it won't release Llama, its most advanced artificial intelligence model, in the European Union due to concerns over stronger EU privacy protections and AI regulations.
Evan Gershkovich attends closed-door hearing in Russian spying case
World News // 22 hours ago
Evan Gershkovich attends closed-door hearing in Russian spying case
July 18 (UPI) -- Imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeared in a Russian court Thursday for the second hearing in his spying trial.
European Central Bank holds interest rates steady
World News // 23 hours ago
European Central Bank holds interest rates steady
July 18 (UPI) -- On Thursday, the European Central Bank declined to cut its interest rate further, deciding to hold steady at 3.75% after trimming it in June.
Zelensky tells European summit that Putin had failed to divide the continent
World News // 23 hours ago
Zelensky tells European summit that Putin had failed to divide the continent
LONDON, July 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told a summit of 50 European leaders north of Oxford, England, that Russian aggression against his country had failed in its goal to divide and rule.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FCC proposes 60-day cellphone unlocking rule
FCC proposes 60-day cellphone unlocking rule
Fandango co-founder J. Michael Cline dead of apparent suicide in NYC
Fandango co-founder J. Michael Cline dead of apparent suicide in NYC
On final day of event, Republicans prepare to officially nominate Donald Trump for presidency again
On final day of event, Republicans prepare to officially nominate Donald Trump for presidency again
Education Department forgives $1.2B in student loans for 35,000 borrowers
Education Department forgives $1.2B in student loans for 35,000 borrowers
Lou Dobbs, veteran news anchor, Trump ally, dies at 78
Lou Dobbs, veteran news anchor, Trump ally, dies at 78
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement