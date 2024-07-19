Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 19, 2024 / 7:36 AM

Mass IT outage causes global travel chaos, hits financial, healthcare networks

By Paul Godfrey
A major IT outage affecting Microsoft Windows systems caused global disruptions to travel, financial networks and healthcare facilities Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A major IT outage affecting Microsoft Windows systems caused global disruptions to travel, financial networks and healthcare facilities Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- A major IT glitch affecting cloud computing and systems running Microsoft's Windows OS around the world Friday grounded flights and disrupted train services, logistics, hospitals, banks and stock exchanges, took out emergency call centers and forced TV networks off-air.

American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines flights grounded all flights globally, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said and Europe's largest airline, Ryanair, reported it had been badly hit by a "third-party IT outage entirely out of our control," while long lines formed at airports in Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, Manchester and all four London airports.

Advertisement

Passengers arriving at airport departures were met with blank screens on displays where real-time flight information is displayed.

Germany's Lufthansa and Eurowings and SAS, the flag carriers of Denmark, Sweden and Norway, reported issues with their booking or online check-in systems while the Netherlands' KLM said it had "largely suspended operations" as flight handling had become "impossible."

Advertisement

Zurich airport said flights were not permitted to land.

In Asia, Delhi airport was forced to switch to manual check-in and use white-boards to post flight information while Tokyo's Narita Airport reported Qantas and at least four regional carriers were experiencing systems issues.

The outages appeared to be caused by a CrowdStrike cybersecurity software update with at least one airline -- United -- saying it was working with the Texas-based provider to fix a "technical issue that is impacting multiple carriers."

"A third-party software outage is impacting computer systems worldwide, including at United," the Chicago-based carrier told the BBC.

"While we work to restore those systems, we are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights already airborne are continuing to their destinations."

Crowdstrike, which confirmed the issue was the result of a defect in a content update for Windows hosts for which it had issued a fix, stressed it was not a security incident or cyberattack but warned its customers against fake sites or fraudsters purporting to represent the firm.

"We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website," said CEO George Kurtz.

"We further recommend organizations ensure they're communicating with Crowdstrike representatives through official channels.

Advertisement

Microsoft said it was "aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third-party software platform."

It said it was working to mitigate the issues in a series of updates posted on X overnight in which it said it was also "working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate, healthy, systems to alleviate the impact in a more expedient fashion."

In an update Friday morning Microsoft said the underlying causes have been fixed but "residual impact" continued to affect some Microsoft 365 apps and services.

Emergency 911 services were hit in several U.S. states, including Alaska where a major call center outage forced state police to provide alternate emergency numbers.

"Due to a nationwide technology-related outage, many 911 and non-emergency call centers are not working correctly across the State of Alaska. If you have an emergency and 911 is not working in your area, you can call the following phone numbers directly," read a post on the state troopers' official Facebook account.

In Britain, 15 train companies were affected and Sky TV and the BBC also both hit, with Sky off the air for several hours, the London Stock Exchange's regulatory/research announcements service was knocked out while National Health Service primary care was badly hit.

Advertisement

NHS England said the outage was causing disruptions at the majority of the country's 6,300 doctors' offices but that it was not aware of any known impact on 999 emergency services.

In Australia, Sydney Airport and Melbourne Airport reported issues and Virgin Australia was forced to cancel flights.

In meeting of emergency agencies was underway in Canberra attended by representatives of major grocery and retail chains, major telcos and internet providers, the banking and finance sector, airlines, utilities, transport and logistics providers, and state and territory administrations.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Palestinian Health Ministry finds polio in Gaza sewage water
World News // 7 minutes ago
Palestinian Health Ministry finds polio in Gaza sewage water
July 19 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Thursday that sewage samples taken in Gaza found the virus that causes polio, presenting the latest challenge for displaced people in the war-torn region.
Houthi drone strike kills 1, injures 8 in Tel Aviv
World News // 3 hours ago
Houthi drone strike kills 1, injures 8 in Tel Aviv
July 19 (UPI) -- A drone fired by Houthi militants struck a building in Tel Aviv, killing at least one person and injuring eight others, officials said.
South Korea resumes anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts near border
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korea resumes anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts near border
SEOUL, July 19 (UPI) -- South Korea blasted loudspeakers near border areas with North Korea in response to Pyongyang's latest launch of trash-carrying balloons, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday.
American musician, former paratrooper gets 13 years in Russian prison for drug trafficking
World News // 16 hours ago
American musician, former paratrooper gets 13 years in Russian prison for drug trafficking
July 18 (UPI) -- Russia Thursday sentenced American citizen Michael Travis Leake to 13 years in prison for attempted drug smuggling, according to Moscow's court service.
Authorities arrest human smuggling leader as Treasury sanctions his organization
World News // 17 hours ago
Authorities arrest human smuggling leader as Treasury sanctions his organization
July 18 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Thursday announced it was sanctioning the transnational Abdul Karim Coteh Human Smuggling Organization based in Tijuana, Mexico, for transporting noncitizens into the United States.
Meta won't release advanced AI in the EU due to stronger user data protections
World News // 20 hours ago
Meta won't release advanced AI in the EU due to stronger user data protections
July 18 (UPI) -- Meta said Thursday it won't release Llama, its most advanced artificial intelligence model, in the European Union due to concerns over stronger EU privacy protections and AI regulations.
Evan Gershkovich attends closed-door hearing in Russian spying case
World News // 21 hours ago
Evan Gershkovich attends closed-door hearing in Russian spying case
July 18 (UPI) -- Imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeared in a Russian court Thursday for the second hearing in his spying trial.
European Central Bank holds interest rates steady
World News // 21 hours ago
European Central Bank holds interest rates steady
July 18 (UPI) -- On Thursday, the European Central Bank declined to cut its interest rate further, deciding to hold steady at 3.75% after trimming it in June.
Zelensky tells European summit that Putin had failed to divide the continent
World News // 22 hours ago
Zelensky tells European summit that Putin had failed to divide the continent
LONDON, July 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told a summit of 50 European leaders north of Oxford, England, that Russian aggression against his country had failed in its goal to divide and rule.
At least 16 dead in Chinese shopping mall fire
World News // 23 hours ago
At least 16 dead in Chinese shopping mall fire
July 18 (UPI) -- Sixteen people died during a shopping mall fire in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan on Wednesday night, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FCC proposes 60-day cellphone unlocking rule
FCC proposes 60-day cellphone unlocking rule
Fandango co-founder J. Michael Cline dead of apparent suicide in NYC
Fandango co-founder J. Michael Cline dead of apparent suicide in NYC
Education Department forgives $1.2B in student loans for 35,000 borrowers
Education Department forgives $1.2B in student loans for 35,000 borrowers
On final day of event, Republicans prepare to officially nominate Donald Trump for presidency again
On final day of event, Republicans prepare to officially nominate Donald Trump for presidency again
Lou Dobbs, veteran news anchor, Trump ally, dies at 78
Lou Dobbs, veteran news anchor, Trump ally, dies at 78
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement