Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage before a hearing in Yekaterinburg's Sverdlovsk Regional Court, on June 26. 2024. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Friday. File Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE

July 19 (UPI) -- A Russian court on Friday sentenced Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in a high-security penal colony on espionage charges, claiming he was working as a CIA operative during a 2023 assignment in Yekaterinburg. Gershkovich, whose detainment has drawn the ire of his newspaper and the United States government, became the first U.S. journalist convicted of espionage in Russia since the end of the Cold War. Advertisement

The trial took place secretly, and the court said prosecutors and Gershkovich's attorneys have 15 days to appeal. Prosecutors had sought an 18-year sentence for the reporter.

"Evan's wrongful detention has been an outrage since his unjust arrest 477 days ago," Wall Street Journal publisher Dow Jones said on Thursday, according to CNN.

"Even as Russia orchestrates its shameful sham trial, we continue to do everything we can to push for Evan's immediate release and to state unequivocally: Evan was doing his job as a journalist, and journalism is not a crime. Bring him home now."

U.S. officials have argued that Gershkovich is being used as a pawn for a prisoner exchange for either a Russian in U.S. jail or another Western country. Russia exchanged U.S. basketball star Brittany Griner for arms dealer Viktor Bout in 2022.

However, Russia has declined to accept a deal for former American serviceman Paul Whelan, who Moscow convicted as a spy. Two administrations have tried to make deals to free him.