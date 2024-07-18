Japan's PM apologizes to those forcibly sterilized under old law

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan (R) on Wednesday apologized to victims of the country's now defunct eugenics law. Photo courtesy of Japan's Prime Minister's Office/ Release

July 18 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has formerly apologized to those Japan forcibly sterilized under the country's now defunct eugenics law. "The former Eugenic Protection Law is unconstitutional, and as a government that executed this law, our responsibility is very grave. I deeply apologize on behalf of the government," Kishida said.

At least 25,000 people in Japan with certain disabilities and illnesses were forcibly sterilized under the country's Eugenic Protection Act that ran from 1948 to 2016. According to a copy law, its objective was "to prevent the increase of the inferior descendants from the eugenic point of view and to protect the life and health of the mother as well."

On July 3, Japan's Supreme Court ruled the former law violated the constitution and ordered the government to compensate those who brought lawsuits against the government.

Kishida met with plaintiffs in those cases Wednesday at the prime minister's office where he expressed his apologies and resentment on behalf of the government.

Video of the meeting posted to the Facebook account of the prime minister's office shows Kishida bowing in apology and greeting many of those who were in attendance, some of who were seated in wheelchairs.

"Eugenic surgeries are an unacceptable violation of human rights, trampling on personal dignity. Considering the immense pain and long-standing hardships you have endured, this issue cannot be postponed," the prime minister said to those in attendance, adding that he has directed his government to resolve issues on new compensation.

He added that given how long the law was in place, permanent measures to "eradicate eugenic thought and discrimination against people with disabilities are indispensable to prevent a recurrence of the same mistake."

"We will strengthen efforts, including education and awareness, by establish e a news system involving all ministries and agencies," he said.