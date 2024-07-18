Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 18, 2024 / 4:26 AM

Japan's PM apologizes to those forcibly sterilized under old law

By Darryl Coote
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan (R) on Wednesday apologized to victims of the country's now defunct eugenics law. Photo courtesy of Japan's Prime Minister's Office/Release
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan (R) on Wednesday apologized to victims of the country's now defunct eugenics law. Photo courtesy of Japan's Prime Minister's Office/Release

July 18 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has formerly apologized to those Japan forcibly sterilized under the country's now defunct eugenics law.

"The former Eugenic Protection Law is unconstitutional, and as a government that executed this law, our responsibility is very grave. I deeply apologize on behalf of the government," Kishida said.

Advertisement

At least 25,000 people in Japan with certain disabilities and illnesses were forcibly sterilized under the country's Eugenic Protection Act that ran from 1948 to 2016. According to a copy law, its objective was "to prevent the increase of the inferior descendants from the eugenic point of view and to protect the life and health of the mother as well."

On July 3, Japan's Supreme Court ruled the former law violated the constitution and ordered the government to compensate those who brought lawsuits against the government.

Related

Kishida met with plaintiffs in those cases Wednesday at the prime minister's office where he expressed his apologies and resentment on behalf of the government.

Video of the meeting posted to the Facebook account of the prime minister's office shows Kishida bowing in apology and greeting many of those who were in attendance, some of who were seated in wheelchairs.

Advertisement

"Eugenic surgeries are an unacceptable violation of human rights, trampling on personal dignity. Considering the immense pain and long-standing hardships you have endured, this issue cannot be postponed," the prime minister said to those in attendance, adding that he has directed his government to resolve issues on new compensation.

He added that given how long the law was in place, permanent measures to "eradicate eugenic thought and discrimination against people with disabilities are indispensable to prevent a recurrence of the same mistake."

"We will strengthen efforts, including education and awareness, by establish e a news system involving all ministries and agencies," he said.

Latest Headlines

China suspends nuclear non-proliferation talks with U.S.
World News // 1 hour ago
China suspends nuclear non-proliferation talks with U.S.
July 18 (UPI) -- China has suspended arms control and nuclear non-proliferation negotiations with the United States over Washington's weapons deals with Taiwan.
U.S. sanctions ex-IDF soldier for 2016 'extrajudicial killing' of Palestinian girl in West Bank
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S. sanctions ex-IDF soldier for 2016 'extrajudicial killing' of Palestinian girl in West Bank
July 17 (UPI) -- The State Department revealed it was taking extra steps to "promote accountability" for alleged human rights violations in the West Bank as it called out a former Israeli military official for an "extrajudicial killing."
Cyanide likely what killed 6, including 2 U.S. citizens, in luxury Thailand hotel room
World News // 11 hours ago
Cyanide likely what killed 6, including 2 U.S. citizens, in luxury Thailand hotel room
July 17 (UPI) -- The six bodies, including those of two U.S. citizens, found Tuesday in a Thailand hotel room died after drinking from cups laced with cyanide in an incident possibly tied to a financial dispute or bad investment.
In traditional speech, U.K.'s King Charles lays out 'new deal' for workers under new ruling government
World News // 12 hours ago
In traditional speech, U.K.'s King Charles lays out 'new deal' for workers under new ruling government
July 17 (UPI) -- King Charles III Wednesday delivered the King's Speech in which he laid out a "new deal" for workers from Britain's new ruling Labor Party government.
HRW: Hamas, other Palestinian rebel groups committed war crimes in Oct. 7 attack
World News // 14 hours ago
HRW: Hamas, other Palestinian rebel groups committed war crimes in Oct. 7 attack
July 17 (UPI) -- Human Rights Watch unveiled a new report outlining how Hamas, aided by at least four other armed Palestinian groups, allegedly committed war crimes and other crimes against humanity on civilians.
Scores of ISIS operatives killed in Iraq, Syria in first half of year, CENTCOM says
World News // 14 hours ago
Scores of ISIS operatives killed in Iraq, Syria in first half of year, CENTCOM says
July 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command reported Wednesday that from January to June 2024 the ISIS terrorist group claimed 153 attacks in Iraq and Syria, indicating a reconstitution attempt.
European Commission loses court challenge over effort to block vaccine contract details
World News // 15 hours ago
European Commission loses court challenge over effort to block vaccine contract details
July 17 (UPI) -- The European Court of Justice handed the European Commission a rare defeat on Wednesday, nullifying a decision it made to keep secret parts of its COVID-19 vaccine contracts after Green Party Parliament members demanded
British pro-GMB workers narrowly lose Amazon union election
World News // 16 hours ago
British pro-GMB workers narrowly lose Amazon union election
July 17 (UPI) -- British Amazon workers narrowly defeated an effort to join the GMB union on a 50.5% - 49.5% vote, according to election results released Wednesday. Amazon's anti-union campaign tactics face an ongoing legal challenge.
EU Court of Justice rejects TikTok's challenge to digital gatekeeper status
World News // 18 hours ago
EU Court of Justice rejects TikTok's challenge to digital gatekeeper status
July 17 (UPI) -- The European Union Court of Justice Wednesday dismissed TikTok's legal challenge to digital gatekeeper status. That status allows the EU to regulate the Chinese-owned app.
British consumer price inflation stable at 2% in June, pound sterling rises
World News // 19 hours ago
British consumer price inflation stable at 2% in June, pound sterling rises
July 17 (UPI) -- The annual British Consumer Price Index inflation rate held steady in June at 2.0%, according to the Office of National Statistics. It matched the May rate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cyanide likely what killed 6, including 2 U.S. citizens, in luxury Thailand hotel room
Cyanide likely what killed 6, including 2 U.S. citizens, in luxury Thailand hotel room
After Trump shooting, Secret Service director faces call to resign from U.S. House speaker
After Trump shooting, Secret Service director faces call to resign from U.S. House speaker
Seoul warns of North Korean landmines, possible soldier defections at DMZ
Seoul warns of North Korean landmines, possible soldier defections at DMZ
Neo-Nazi leader indicted for plotting to kill minorities in NYC on New Year's Eve
Neo-Nazi leader indicted for plotting to kill minorities in NYC on New Year's Eve
California's Rep. Adam Schiff joins other Democrats in calling on Biden to end candidacy
California's Rep. Adam Schiff joins other Democrats in calling on Biden to end candidacy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement