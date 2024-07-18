Authorities arrest human smuggling leader as Treasury sanctions his organization

Alleged human smuggler Abdul Karim Conteh (pictured in undated photograph) of Sierra Leon was arrested in Mexico last week at the request of the U.S. government. Photo courtesy of U.S. Treasury/UPI

July 18 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Thursday announced it was sanctioning the transnational Abdul Karim Coteh Human Smuggling Organization based in Tijuana, Mexico, for transporting noncitizens into the United States and harboring some while in the country. The leader of the organization, Abdul Karim Conteh, of Sierra Leon, was arrested in Mexico last week at the request of the U.S. government. He ran the organization with his wife, Veronica Roblero Pivaral, of Mexico. She remains at large.

Their organization has global tentacles, attracting people from Africa, as well as Russia, China and Iran, shepherding them into the United States through Nicaragua as their Central American starting point.

Also included in the sanctions are Togolese national Pasaman Francis Marin Abbe Pidoukou and Issa Kamara, from Sierra Leon, who are both accused of facilitating the transportation of the migrants in the Karim HSO organization.

"Today's action, in close partnership with our U.S. and international partners, disrupts the ability of those seeking to exploit and endanger desperate individuals in search of a better life for themselves and their loved ones," Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement.

Authorities said Karim HSO provides migrants with fraudulent documents and has leveraged U.S. financial systems to monetarily support their operations. The organization provides migrants with information on how to cross the border illegally.

An indictment was unsealed on Wednesday in connection with Conteh's arrest. The United States is pursuing extradition.

"We allege Abdul Kaim Conteh and his organization smuggled thousands of migrants from more than a dozen different countries through Mexico into the United States," Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

"He has been arrested for his alleged role in this prolific, exploitive smuggling operation by Mexican authorities and the Justice Department will ensure he is held accountable in an American courtroom."