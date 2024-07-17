Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 17, 2024 / 9:17 AM

British consumer price inflation stable at 2% in June, pound sterling rises

By Doug Cunningham
Annual British Consumer Price Index inflation held steady in June at 2.0%, according to a Wednesday report from the Office of National Statistics. The British pound sterling gained 0.5% against the U.S. dollar to $1.303, the highest level since July 19, 2023. Photo by Bank of England/ EPA-EFE
Annual British Consumer Price Index inflation held steady in June at 2.0%, according to a Wednesday report from the Office of National Statistics. The British pound sterling gained 0.5% against the U.S. dollar to $1.303, the highest level since July 19, 2023. Photo by Bank of England/ EPA-EFE

July 17 (UPI) -- The annual British Consumer Price Index inflation rate held steady in June at 2%, according to the Office of National Statistics.

Measured on a monthly basis, June 2024 CPI inflation rose 0.1%, the same as the June 2023 rate.

Advertisement

Annual CPIH housing inflation including owner-occupied housing rose by 2.8% in June, also the same rate as June 2023.

"The largest upward contribution to the monthly change in both CPIH and CPI annual rates came from restaurants and hotels, where prices of hotels rose more than a year ago; the largest downward contribution came from clothing and footwear, with prices of garments falling this year having risen a year ago," the ONS said in a statement.

Related

ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said on X that hotel prices "rose strongly while second-hand car costs fell but by less than this time last year."

He added that the used car prices were offset by falling clothes prices.

The British core CPI -- excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco -- rose by 3.5% for the 12 months to June 2024, the same as the May rate.

The annual core CPIH rate rose by 4.2% in June.

Advertisement

The British pound rose to its highest level against the U.S. dollar since July 19, 2023 Wednesday, climbing 0.5% to $1.303.

The currency strengthening was seen as by economic analysts as being supported by both strong financial data including stabilizing inflation and new political stability with the Labor Party elections victory.

"This morning's steady inflation data at 2% coming in just higher than expectations, may only serve to slightly reduce the chance of an August cut, and perhaps underpin the recent sterling strength," said Argentex Foreign Exchange analysis head Joe Tuckey.

In emailed comments to CNBC, Rabobank head of Foreign Exchange strategy Jane Foley said sterling "is beginning to get back on its feet, and there is a lot of optimism, I think right now, that perhaps with more stable politics that we can begin to get a better tone in terms of investment."

Latest Headlines

EU Court of Justice rejects TikTok's challenge to digital gatekeeper status
World News // 3 minutes ago
EU Court of Justice rejects TikTok's challenge to digital gatekeeper status
July 17 (UPI) -- The European Union Court of Justice Wednesday dismissed TikTok's legal challenge to digital gatekeeper status. That status allows the EU to regulate the Chinese-owned app.
At least 6 killed, hundreds injured in Bangladesh violence over government jobs quotas
World News // 2 hours ago
At least 6 killed, hundreds injured in Bangladesh violence over government jobs quotas
July 17 (UPI) -- At least six people were killed and several hundred injured in Bangladesh after violence flared between pro-government students, police and rival students and jobless protestors over public sector employment quotas.
Seoul warns of North Korean landmines, possible soldier defections at tense DMZ
World News // 5 hours ago
Seoul warns of North Korean landmines, possible soldier defections at tense DMZ
SEOUL, July 17 (UPI) -- North Korea has planted tens of thousands of landmines along the demilitarized zone that could wash into the South during torrential rainfalls, Seoul's military warned Wednesday.
Israeli citizen arrested for allegedly colluding with Iranian spies
World News // 6 hours ago
Israeli citizen arrested for allegedly colluding with Iranian spies
July 17 (UPI) -- An Israeli citizen has been arrested on accusations of being an operative for Iranian spies, according to authorities who say they have disrupted a Tehran espionage operation.
2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel
World News // 17 hours ago
2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel
July 16 (UPI) -- Six people were found dead in an upscale hotel in Thailand's capital city in a possible murder by poisoning that claimed two Vietnamese-American as victims, officials say.
U.S. sanctions Mexican drug cartel-linked companies over alleged timeshare fraud
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Mexican drug cartel-linked companies over alleged timeshare fraud
July 16 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department announced Tuesday it placed sanctions on four Mexican companies and three Mexican nationals allegedly tied to fraudulent timeshare activity used against American citizens.
European Parliament re-elects Roberta Metsola of Malta to lead 720 member EU body
World News // 21 hours ago
European Parliament re-elects Roberta Metsola of Malta to lead 720 member EU body
July 16 (UPI) -- Roberta Metsola of Malta on Tuesday was re-elected president of the 720-member European Parliament after June's elections saw gains for right-leaning political parties.
Rwanda's Paul Kagame tops presidential poll to secure fourth term through 2029
World News // 1 day ago
Rwanda's Paul Kagame tops presidential poll to secure fourth term through 2029
July 16 (UPI) -- Rwandan President Paul Kagame won a fourth consecutive term with more than 99% of the vote so far in a general election in the East African nation, according to preliminary results.
North Korean leader's sister warns of 'gruesome' price for leaflets, balloons from South
World News // 1 day ago
North Korean leader's sister warns of 'gruesome' price for leaflets, balloons from South
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, warned of "gruesome" consequences for South Korean defectors who send balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets and other items across the border.
South Korea's Yoon says alliance with U.S. is now 'nuclear-based'
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea's Yoon says alliance with U.S. is now 'nuclear-based'
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday that the alliance with the United States has been raised to a "nuclear-based" one capable of warding off growing threats from North Korea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

After California approves pro-transgender measure, Elon Musk says he will move companies' headquarters
After California approves pro-transgender measure, Elon Musk says he will move companies' headquarters
2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel
2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel
Former CIA analyst charged with working for South Korean intelligence service
Former CIA analyst charged with working for South Korean intelligence service
FBI gains access to Trump shooter's phone in search for motive
FBI gains access to Trump shooter's phone in search for motive
Jury convicts Sen. Bob Menendez on all 16 counts of bribery, corruption
Jury convicts Sen. Bob Menendez on all 16 counts of bribery, corruption
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement