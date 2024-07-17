Trending
July 17, 2024 / 4:56 PM

Cyanide likely what killed 6, including 2 U.S. citizens, in luxury Thailand hotel room

By Chris Benson
The bodies of three women and three men were discovered Tuesday in downtown Bangkok, Thailand's capital city, on the fifth floor of the five-star Grand Hyatt Erwan Hotel. Officials now say cyanide was found in the room on cups of tea after Thai police investigated the food and drinks from room service (pictured). Handout photo courtesy of Royal Thai Police/EPA-EFE
July 17 (UPI) -- The six bodies, including those of two U.S. citizens, found Tuesday in a Thailand hotel room died after drinking from cups laced with cyanide in an incident possibly tied to a financial dispute or bad investment, officials say.

Three women and three men, four Vietnamese citizens and two Vietnamese-Americans, were discovered Tuesday in downtown Bangkok, Thailand's capital city, in a possible murder by poisoning on the fifth floor of the five-star Grand Hyatt Erwan Hotel after failing to check-out by more than 24 hours.

The four Vietnamese nationals included a married couple: Thi Nguyen Phuong, 46, and her husband, Hong Pham Thanh, 49. It also included Thi Nguyen Phuong Lan, 47, and Dinh Tran Phu, 37. The other two are American citizens Sherine Chong, 56, and Dang Hung Van, 55.

"Cyanide was found in the liquid inside the teapot, in all six coffee cups," Chief of the Police Forensic Office Trairong Phiewphan said Wednesday during a news conference.

Authorities first said they were looking for a seventh missing person part of the hotel booking as a possible suspect, only to dismiss that theory Wednesday when police identified the individual as a victims' younger sister who had left Thailand for Vietnam, indicating how police believe the person who poisoned the group very likely was among one of the dead.

Four of the bodies were located in the hotel room's living room and two in a bedroom. The room was found locked from the inside after the bodies were discovered, along with their packed bags in a discovery made by a hotel maid after the victims failed to check out Monday as scheduled.

Investigators say the bodies could have been dead for at least 12 to 24 hours as a preliminary examination of the scene by officials pointed to a poisoning. Cups of coffee and tea with traces of white powder, now identified as cyanide, were found in the room and untouched food previously brought by room service.

The incident took place in busy downtown Bangkok next to the Erawan shrine -- a place of significance for the Buddhist, Hindu and Sikh communities -- and site of a targeted 2015 bombing which killed at least 20 people.

All of the victims arrived on July 13 and the next day, and were staying in five different rooms, officials said Tuesday, and it was believed at the time some were family relations as they shared the same last name.

Police are leaning toward murder, not suicide, but the motive is still not fully clear as relatives point to a bad financial investment as a possible reason for the grisly scene. Police say the party on Monday all had moved into the same suite, having room service delivered around 2 p.m. local time but no person left or entered the suite after 2:17 p.m. local time.

The six victims' lips and nails turned dark purple which indicated lack of oxygen while their internal organs turned "blood red," another sign of cyanide poisoning, a Chulalongkorn University professor told BBC.

Thai police said their investigation found that Chong had allegedly ordered the food and drinks from room service and "looked under stress" when hotel staff arrived to deliver the items. She was the only person seen in the room when room service got there.

"But from what we have detected -- from observation, from internal organ check, from finding cyanide in the blood during the screening test," Dr. Chanchai Sittipunt, Chulalongkorn's dean of the Faculty of Medicine, told reporters.

"There is no other cause that would be the factor that would cause their deaths, except for cyanide," he said.

Relatives told police Thi Nguyen Phuong and Hong Pham Thanh owned a road construction business and allegedly gave money to Chong to invest in a Japanese hospital building project.

Chong allegedly hired Tran as her personal make-up artist for the trip while Tran's father told reporters his son was hired last week by a Vietnamese woman to travel to Thailand. Thai police suspect that Tran, a make-up artist based in Da Nang in Vietnam, had also been "duped" into investing.

The State Department said Tuesday it was "aware of reports of the deaths of two U.S. citizens in Bangkok" as the investigation keeps on.

"Whenever a U.S. citizen dies in a foreign country, local authorities are responsible for determining the cause of death," said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller. "We do reach out to local authorities often to communicate with them when it involves the death of a US citizen and we will certainly be doing so here."

U.S. sanctions ex-IDF soldier for 2016 'extrajudicial killing' of Palestinian girl in West Bank
World News // 39 minutes ago
U.S. sanctions ex-IDF soldier for 2016 'extrajudicial killing' of Palestinian girl in West Bank
July 17 (UPI) -- The State Department revealed it was taking extra steps to "promote accountability" for alleged human rights violations in the West Bank as it called out a former Israeli military official for an "extrajudicial killing."
In traditional speech, U.K.'s King Charles lays out 'new deal' for workers under new ruling government
World News // 2 hours ago
In traditional speech, U.K.'s King Charles lays out 'new deal' for workers under new ruling government
July 17 (UPI) -- King Charles III Wednesday delivered the King's Speech in which he laid out a "new deal" for workers from Britain's new ruling Labor Party government.
HRW: Hamas, other Palestinian rebel groups committed war crimes in Oct. 7 attack
World News // 4 hours ago
HRW: Hamas, other Palestinian rebel groups committed war crimes in Oct. 7 attack
July 17 (UPI) -- Human Rights Watch unveiled a new report outlining how Hamas, aided by at least four other armed Palestinian groups, allegedly committed war crimes and other crimes against humanity on civilians.
Scores of ISIS operatives killed in Iraq, Syria in first half of year, CENTCOM says
World News // 3 hours ago
Scores of ISIS operatives killed in Iraq, Syria in first half of year, CENTCOM says
July 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command reported Wednesday that from January to June 2024 the ISIS terrorist group claimed 153 attacks in Iraq and Syria, indicating a reconstitution attempt.
European Commission loses court challenge over effort to block vaccine contract details
World News // 5 hours ago
European Commission loses court challenge over effort to block vaccine contract details
July 17 (UPI) -- The European Court of Justice handed the European Commission a rare defeat on Wednesday, nullifying a decision it made to keep secret parts of its COVID-19 vaccine contracts after Green Party Parliament members demanded
British pro-GMB workers narrowly lose Amazon union election
World News // 5 hours ago
British pro-GMB workers narrowly lose Amazon union election
July 17 (UPI) -- British Amazon workers narrowly defeated an effort to join the GMB union on a 50.5% - 49.5% vote, according to election results released Wednesday. Amazon's anti-union campaign tactics face an ongoing legal challenge.
EU Court of Justice rejects TikTok's challenge to digital gatekeeper status
World News // 7 hours ago
EU Court of Justice rejects TikTok's challenge to digital gatekeeper status
July 17 (UPI) -- The European Union Court of Justice Wednesday dismissed TikTok's legal challenge to digital gatekeeper status. That status allows the EU to regulate the Chinese-owned app.
British consumer price inflation stable at 2% in June, pound sterling rises
World News // 8 hours ago
British consumer price inflation stable at 2% in June, pound sterling rises
July 17 (UPI) -- The annual British Consumer Price Index inflation rate held steady in June at 2.0%, according to the Office of National Statistics. It matched the May rate.
At least 6 killed, hundreds injured in Bangladesh violence over government jobs quotas
World News // 10 hours ago
At least 6 killed, hundreds injured in Bangladesh violence over government jobs quotas
July 17 (UPI) -- At least six people were killed and several hundred injured in Bangladesh after violence flared between pro-government students, police and rival students and jobless protestors over public sector employment quotas.
Seoul warns of North Korean landmines, possible soldier defections at DMZ
World News // 12 hours ago
Seoul warns of North Korean landmines, possible soldier defections at DMZ
SEOUL, July 17 (UPI) -- North Korea has planted tens of thousands of landmines along the demilitarized zone that could wash into the South during torrential rainfalls, Seoul's military warned Wednesday.
After California approves pro-transgender measure, Elon Musk says he will move companies' headquarters
After California approves pro-transgender measure, Elon Musk says he will move companies' headquarters
Former CIA analyst charged with working for South Korean intelligence service
Former CIA analyst charged with working for South Korean intelligence service
2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel
2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel
Supreme Court stays execution as death row inmate seeks DNA testing
Supreme Court stays execution as death row inmate seeks DNA testing
Trump attorney wants ex-president's charges to be dismissed after recent court rulings
Trump attorney wants ex-president's charges to be dismissed after recent court rulings
