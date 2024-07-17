Trending
July 17, 2024 / 5:22 PM

U.S. sanctions ex-IDF soldier for 2016 'extrajudicial killing' of Palestinian girl in West Bank

DOS say it is pushing 'accountability' in West Bank.

By Chris Benson
Then-IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria arrives in Jan. 2017 to hear sentencing arguments in the military court in Tel Aviv, Israel after he fatally shot a Palestinian attacker in Hebron, West Bank. The U.S. on Wednesday applied travel sanctions to him. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
1 of 2 | Then-IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria arrives in Jan. 2017 to hear sentencing arguments in the military court in Tel Aviv, Israel after he fatally shot a Palestinian attacker in Hebron, West Bank. The U.S. on Wednesday applied travel sanctions to him. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- The State Department on Wednesday revealed extra steps it is taking to "promote accountability" in the West Bank for alleged human rights violations, placing travel sanctions on a former Israeli military official for a 2016 killing of an impaired Palestinian girl.

State Department officials accused Elor Azaria, a former sergeant in the Israeli Defense Forces, of the alleged "gross violation of human rights" for what the U.S. claimed was an "extrajudicial killing" that took place nearly a decade ago in the the disputed West Bank territory.

"Promoting accountability and justice for any crimes, violations, and abuses committed against Palestinians and Israelis is essential to a stable, just, and enduring calm in the West Bank and the region," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller wrote in a news release.

Azaria was 20-years-old when convicted in 2017 of manslaughter after he fatally shot an immobilized knife-wielding Palestinian attacker in the head. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison but only served nine months.

The department says it aims to promote accountability for what it called "gross violations" of human right in the West Bank and actions for the undermining of peace, security and stability in the disputed territory bordering the Kingdom of Jordan.

The incident, part of which was recorded, occurred in the West Bank's occupied city of Hebron after 21-year-old Palestinians Abdul Fatah al-Sharif and Ramzi Aziz al-Qasrawi stabbed and wounded an Israeli soldier as part of a wider outbreak of attacks that killed over 42 people.

Since Azaria's release from prison, he has protested in support of soldiers who have been accused of beating Palestinian suspects and even appeared in a primary election campaign ad for a Likud lawmaker, The Times of Israel reported.

Azaria and his family members will now be deemed "ineligible" to enter the United States as a result of his actions at the time, according to the State Department, also announcing it was taking steps to impose restrictions on other individuals for similar alleged actions.

Immediate family members of the named individuals may also be subject to travel restrictions, officials noted. Specifically, the visa restrictions are being pursued against those accused of "violence against persons or property, or unduly restricted civilians' access to essential services and basic necessities to include access to food, water, electricity, or medical supplies."

The United States on Wednesday "once again call on the government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority to hold accountable anyone responsible for violence in the West Bank and reiterate that we will not hesitate to take our own actions to promote accountability," Miller's statement read.

Meanwhile, an Israeli official on Wednesday was critical of the U.S. decision to slap sanctions on Azaria.

"The State of Israel has an independent, robust judicial system that is both capable and willing to punish under Israeli law," former IDF chief of staff and defense minister Benny Gantz posted on X.

Gantz says there is no reason why the State Department should impose sanctions against Israeli civilians.

"Such is the case with Elor Azaria that was investigated, tried in court, convicted while serving in the IDF and ultimately held accountable, like in other cases," he said. "I want to convey to our American friends -- there is no justification to interfere in Israel's internal legal processes."

