World News
July 17, 2024 / 5:11 AM

Seoul warns of North Korean landmines, possible soldier defections at tense DMZ

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea has laid tens of thousands of mines in the DMZ in recent months, Seoul's military said Wednesday. A sign warns of mines at Camp Greaves inside the Civilian Control Zone of the DMZ near Paju. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
North Korea has laid tens of thousands of mines in the DMZ in recent months, Seoul's military said Wednesday. A sign warns of mines at Camp Greaves inside the Civilian Control Zone of the DMZ near Paju. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, July 17 (UPI) -- North Korea has planted tens of thousands of new landmines in the DMZ that could wash into the South during torrential rainfalls, Seoul's military warned Wednesday.

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik held an emergency briefing to prepare for mounting dangers as North Korea ramps up frontline activity during the monsoon season.

"We are now facing a complex crisis situation in which we must prepare for the threat of North Korea's provocation and unpredictable natural disasters," Shin said.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff shared an update on North Korean activity inside the DMZ with reporters on Wednesday, saying that the North has planted tens of thousands of landmines over the past few months.

The work recently resulted in more than 10 landmine explosions that caused multiple casualties, according to the update. The South's military also warned of the possibility of mines being swept into the South due to ongoing heavy rainfalls or dam releases by the North.

Photos released Wednesday by the South Korean Defense Ministry showed various types of land mines the North uses, including those resembling leaves that may be hard to distinguish with the naked eye.

Tensions have risen near the DMZ in recent weeks, triggered by provocations such as North Korea floating balloons carrying trash and manure into the South.

Activist groups of North Korean defectors in the South, meanwhile, have continued a longstanding practice of sending balloons with anti-Pyongyang leaflets and USB drives across the border.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, warned Tuesday that the South would pay a "gruesome and dear price" if it doesn't rein in the defectors.

Her statement hinted at new tactics to respond to the balloons, which South Korea's military said it was monitoring and preparing to counteract.

In addition to laying mines, North Korean soldiers have been seen clearing land and installing barriers in the DMZ.

Seoul is preparing for the possibility of defections due to poor working conditions, which include daily shifts of 12 hours or more and flimsy accommodations, the JCS said. Female soldiers have also been mobilized in some areas, according to surveillance footage.

The frontline work may also lead to inadvertent crossings of the military demarcation line, the JCS added. North Korean troops have crossed the border at least three times over the past month, prompting warning fire from the South.

