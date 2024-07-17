Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 17, 2024 / 10:16 AM

EU Court of Justice rejects TikTok's challenge to digital gatekeeper status

By Doug Cunningham
The European Court of Justice Wednesday rejected TikTok's challenge to being designated a digital gatekeeper. That designation allows the EU to more closely regulate TikTok's operations in the EU under the Digital Markets Act.. TikTok is owned by Chinese parent company Bytedance. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The European Court of Justice Wednesday rejected TikTok's challenge to being designated a digital gatekeeper. That designation allows the EU to more closely regulate TikTok's operations in the EU under the Digital Markets Act.. TikTok is owned by Chinese parent company Bytedance. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- The European Union Court of Justice Wednesday dismissed TikTok's legal challenge to its digital gatekeeper status.

TikTok's Chinese owner, Bytedance, argued that its global market value was mostly from operations in China and thus its impact on the EU market was not significant enough to warrant the designation under the Digital Markets Act but the EU court rejected its legal arguments.

Advertisement

"By today's judgment, delivered eight months after the action was brought, the Court dismisses Bytedance's action," the court said in a statement.

"The Commission was fully entitled to consider that Bytedance was a gatekeeper. In that connection, it observed that it was common ground that Bytedance met the quantitative thresholds laid down in the DMA."

Related

The DMA regulates the internal digital market in the EU "by laying down rules to ensure the contestability and fairness of markets in the digital sector in general, and for business users and end users of core platform services provided by gatekeepers in particular," according to the Court of Justice.

"The Commission was entitled to consider that Bytedance's high global market value, together with the large number of TikTok users in the European Union, reflected its financial capacity and its potential to monetize those users," the court said.

Advertisement

According to the court, Bytedance had 125 million EU end users and more than 10,000 business users in 2022, far exceeding the DMA digital gatekeeper threshold of at least 45 million end users and 10,000 business users.

The court ruling also rejected Bytedance's argument that it did not have a digital ecosystem and did not benefit from network or lock-in effects. Also rejected was Bytedance's assertion that it did not enjoy an entrenched and durable position in the market.

Bytedance's allegations that its rights were infringed and the legal principle of equal treatment was violated were also rejected by the Court of Justice.

Having lost its case, Bytedance was ordered to pay court costs, "including those relating to the proceedings for interim measures."

Latest Headlines

British consumer price inflation stable at 2% in June, pound sterling rises
World News // 59 minutes ago
British consumer price inflation stable at 2% in June, pound sterling rises
July 17 (UPI) -- The annual British Consumer Price Index inflation rate held steady in June at 2.0%, according to the Office of National Statistics. It matched the May rate.
At least 6 killed, hundreds injured in Bangladesh violence over government jobs quotas
World News // 2 hours ago
At least 6 killed, hundreds injured in Bangladesh violence over government jobs quotas
July 17 (UPI) -- At least six people were killed and several hundred injured in Bangladesh after violence flared between pro-government students, police and rival students and jobless protestors over public sector employment quotas.
Seoul warns of North Korean landmines, possible soldier defections at tense DMZ
World News // 5 hours ago
Seoul warns of North Korean landmines, possible soldier defections at tense DMZ
SEOUL, July 17 (UPI) -- North Korea has planted tens of thousands of landmines along the demilitarized zone that could wash into the South during torrential rainfalls, Seoul's military warned Wednesday.
Israeli citizen arrested for allegedly colluding with Iranian spies
World News // 6 hours ago
Israeli citizen arrested for allegedly colluding with Iranian spies
July 17 (UPI) -- An Israeli citizen has been arrested on accusations of being an operative for Iranian spies, according to authorities who say they have disrupted a Tehran espionage operation.
2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel
World News // 17 hours ago
2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel
July 16 (UPI) -- Six people were found dead in an upscale hotel in Thailand's capital city in a possible murder by poisoning that claimed two Vietnamese-American as victims, officials say.
U.S. sanctions Mexican drug cartel-linked companies over alleged timeshare fraud
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Mexican drug cartel-linked companies over alleged timeshare fraud
July 16 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department announced Tuesday it placed sanctions on four Mexican companies and three Mexican nationals allegedly tied to fraudulent timeshare activity used against American citizens.
European Parliament re-elects Roberta Metsola of Malta to lead 720 member EU body
World News // 21 hours ago
European Parliament re-elects Roberta Metsola of Malta to lead 720 member EU body
July 16 (UPI) -- Roberta Metsola of Malta on Tuesday was re-elected president of the 720-member European Parliament after June's elections saw gains for right-leaning political parties.
Rwanda's Paul Kagame tops presidential poll to secure fourth term through 2029
World News // 1 day ago
Rwanda's Paul Kagame tops presidential poll to secure fourth term through 2029
July 16 (UPI) -- Rwandan President Paul Kagame won a fourth consecutive term with more than 99% of the vote so far in a general election in the East African nation, according to preliminary results.
North Korean leader's sister warns of 'gruesome' price for leaflets, balloons from South
World News // 1 day ago
North Korean leader's sister warns of 'gruesome' price for leaflets, balloons from South
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, warned of "gruesome" consequences for South Korean defectors who send balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets and other items across the border.
South Korea's Yoon says alliance with U.S. is now 'nuclear-based'
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea's Yoon says alliance with U.S. is now 'nuclear-based'
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday that the alliance with the United States has been raised to a "nuclear-based" one capable of warding off growing threats from North Korea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

After California approves pro-transgender measure, Elon Musk says he will move companies' headquarters
After California approves pro-transgender measure, Elon Musk says he will move companies' headquarters
2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel
2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel
Former CIA analyst charged with working for South Korean intelligence service
Former CIA analyst charged with working for South Korean intelligence service
FBI gains access to Trump shooter's phone in search for motive
FBI gains access to Trump shooter's phone in search for motive
Jury convicts Sen. Bob Menendez on all 16 counts of bribery, corruption
Jury convicts Sen. Bob Menendez on all 16 counts of bribery, corruption
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement