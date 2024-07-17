Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 17, 2024 / 2:26 PM

Scores of ISIS operatives killed in Iraq, Syria in first half of year, CENTCOM says

By Doug Cunningham
A soldier deployed to At-Tanf Garrison, Syria, cleans an 81 mm mortar tube during a readiness exercise (pictured, 2022). On Wednesday, U.S. Central Command reported that from January to June 2024 the ISIS terrorist group claimed 153 attacks in Iraq and Syria. File Photo by Staff Sgt. William Howard/U.S. Army
1 of 2 | A soldier deployed to At-Tanf Garrison, Syria, cleans an 81 mm mortar tube during a readiness exercise (pictured, 2022). On Wednesday, U.S. Central Command reported that from January to June 2024 the ISIS terrorist group claimed 153 attacks in Iraq and Syria. File Photo by Staff Sgt. William Howard/U.S. Army

July 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command reported Wednesday that from January to June 2024 the ISIS terrorist group claimed 153 attacks in Iraq and Syria, indicating a reconstitution attempt.

CENTCOM said 44 ISIS operatives were killed and 166 detained in the first half of 2024.

Advertisement

Military officials said in a statement the effort to defeat ISIS and prevent its comeback included 196 missions in Iraq and Syria in conjunction with Iraqi Security Forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces.

"The global enduring defeat of ISIS relies on combined efforts of the coalition and partners to remove key leaders from the battlefield and the repatriation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of families from Al Hol and Al Roj," said CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla in a statement.

Related

In Iraq, 137 partnered operations resulted in 30 ISIS operatives killed and 74 ISIS operatives detained. In Syria, 59 operations killed 14 ISIS operatives and 92 captured ISIS operatives, according to CENTCOM.

"The above operations resulted in eight senior ISIS leaders killed and 32 captured in both Iraq and Syria," CENTCOM's statement said. "These leaders include those responsible for planning of operations outside of Syria and Iraq, recruiting, training, and weapons smuggling. The removal of these individuals from their leadership positions further degrades ISIS capabilities to conduct external operations in the U.S. and allied nations."

Advertisement

There are an estimated 2,500 ISIS fighters in Iraq and Syria still at large, by CENTCOM estimates.

CENTCOM said the their continuing pursuit of ISIS fighters is critical to "the enduring defeat of ISIS."

Ongoing international efforts are working to repatriate more than 9,000 ISIS detainees in Syria.

More than 43,000 individuals and families are also still in the Al Hol and Al Roj camps and need "repatriation, rehabilitation and reintegration," according to CENTCOM.

At the peak there were 70,000 people in the camps in 2019.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on the tenth anniversary of the global effort to defeat ISIS in April that while the "territorial defeat of ISIS" has been achieved, the organization remains a threat.

In June the U.S. joined Turkey in sanctions on four people allegedly connected to an ISIS-linked human smuggling network.

The U.S. Treasury Department vowed to continue to leverage a "full suite" of tools to identify and disrupt what it said were "the illicit networks that support ISIS operations."

Gen. Kurilla's Wednesday statement said CENTCOM is continuing to focus efforts on "those members of ISIS who are seeking to conduct external operations outside of Iraq and Syria and those ISIS members attempting to break out ISIS members in detention in an attempt to reconstitute their forces."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

HRW: Hamas, other Palestinian rebel groups committed war crimes in Oct. 7 attack
World News // 50 minutes ago
HRW: Hamas, other Palestinian rebel groups committed war crimes in Oct. 7 attack
July 17 (UPI) -- Human Rights Watch unveiled a new report outlining how Hamas, aided by at least four other armed Palestinian groups, allegedly committed war crimes and other crimes against humanity on civilians.
European Commission loses court challenge over effort to block vaccine contract details
World News // 1 hour ago
European Commission loses court challenge over effort to block vaccine contract details
July 17 (UPI) -- The European Court of Justice handed the European Commission a rare defeat on Wednesday, nullifying a decision it made to keep secret parts of its COVID-19 vaccine contracts after Green Party Parliament members demanded
British pro-GMB workers narrowly lose Amazon union election
World News // 2 hours ago
British pro-GMB workers narrowly lose Amazon union election
July 17 (UPI) -- British Amazon workers narrowly defeated an effort to join the GMB union on a 50.5% - 49.5% vote, according to election results released Wednesday. Amazon's anti-union campaign tactics face an ongoing legal challenge.
EU Court of Justice rejects TikTok's challenge to digital gatekeeper status
World News // 4 hours ago
EU Court of Justice rejects TikTok's challenge to digital gatekeeper status
July 17 (UPI) -- The European Union Court of Justice Wednesday dismissed TikTok's legal challenge to digital gatekeeper status. That status allows the EU to regulate the Chinese-owned app.
British consumer price inflation stable at 2% in June, pound sterling rises
World News // 5 hours ago
British consumer price inflation stable at 2% in June, pound sterling rises
July 17 (UPI) -- The annual British Consumer Price Index inflation rate held steady in June at 2.0%, according to the Office of National Statistics. It matched the May rate.
At least 6 killed, hundreds injured in Bangladesh violence over government jobs quotas
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 6 killed, hundreds injured in Bangladesh violence over government jobs quotas
July 17 (UPI) -- At least six people were killed and several hundred injured in Bangladesh after violence flared between pro-government students, police and rival students and jobless protestors over public sector employment quotas.
Seoul warns of North Korean landmines, possible soldier defections at DMZ
World News // 9 hours ago
Seoul warns of North Korean landmines, possible soldier defections at DMZ
SEOUL, July 17 (UPI) -- North Korea has planted tens of thousands of landmines along the demilitarized zone that could wash into the South during torrential rainfalls, Seoul's military warned Wednesday.
Israeli citizen arrested for allegedly colluding with Iranian spies
World News // 11 hours ago
Israeli citizen arrested for allegedly colluding with Iranian spies
July 17 (UPI) -- An Israeli citizen has been arrested on accusations of being an operative for Iranian spies, according to authorities who say they have disrupted a Tehran espionage operation.
2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel
World News // 22 hours ago
2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel
July 16 (UPI) -- Six people were found dead in an upscale hotel in Thailand's capital city in a possible murder by poisoning that claimed two Vietnamese-American as victims, officials say.
U.S. sanctions Mexican drug cartel-linked companies over alleged timeshare fraud
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Mexican drug cartel-linked companies over alleged timeshare fraud
July 16 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department announced Tuesday it placed sanctions on four Mexican companies and three Mexican nationals allegedly tied to fraudulent timeshare activity used against American citizens.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

After California approves pro-transgender measure, Elon Musk says he will move companies' headquarters
After California approves pro-transgender measure, Elon Musk says he will move companies' headquarters
Former CIA analyst charged with working for South Korean intelligence service
Former CIA analyst charged with working for South Korean intelligence service
2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel
2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel
Jury convicts Sen. Bob Menendez on all 16 counts of bribery, corruption
Jury convicts Sen. Bob Menendez on all 16 counts of bribery, corruption
Supreme Court stays execution as death row inmate seeks DNA testing
Supreme Court stays execution as death row inmate seeks DNA testing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement