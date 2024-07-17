Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 17, 2024 / 12:50 PM

European Commission loses court challenge over effort to block vaccine contract details

By Clyde Hughes
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives at the annual G7 summit in Borgo Egnazia, near Bari, Italy, on June 13. The European Court of Justice rejected an effort by the commission to block portion of the COVID-19 vaccine contract it negotiated. Photo by G7/UPI
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives at the annual G7 summit in Borgo Egnazia, near Bari, Italy, on June 13. The European Court of Justice rejected an effort by the commission to block portion of the COVID-19 vaccine contract it negotiated. Photo by G7/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- The European Court of Justice handed the European Commission a rare defeat on Wednesday, nullifying a decision it made to keep secret parts of its COVID-19 vaccine contracts after Green Party Parliament members demanded full access.

The court ruled to annul the commission's decision to hide portions of the terms of the vaccine contracts as Green MEPs challenged to learn the details.

Advertisement

"As regards the protection of the privacy of individuals, relied on by the commission to refuse, in part, access to the declarations by the members of the team who negotiated the purchase of the vaccines that they had no conflict of interests, the General Court finds that the persons who brought the action had duly demonstrated the specific purpose of the public interest in the disclosure of the personal data of the members of that team," the ruling stated.

The commission to this point had refused to reveal provisions on indemnification, claiming it would undermine commercial interests. It also declined to release details of the officials who negotiated the purchase of the vaccines because of privacy issues.

Related

"It is important that the court has confirmed the importance of proper justification for protecting commercial interests," Green Party MEP Tilly Metz said, according to euronews. "This ruling is significant for the future, as the EU Commission is expected to undertake more joint procurements in areas like health and potentially defense."

Advertisement

Metz was one of the MEPs who filed the original request from the court over the previously redacted contract previously released.

"The new European Commission must now adapt their handling of access to documents requests to be in line with today's ruling," Metz said.

The loss could hurt European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in trying to win a second term leading the body after she supported blockage of certain parts of the contract.

Peter Liese, an MEP from the European People's Party which is affiliated with von der Leyen's Christian Democratic Union said the commission's decisions to meet demands from the pharmaceutical companies such as redacting some of the clauses was "justifiable" as they sought to rabidly make vaccines available.

"It is good that the commission's lawyers now analyze the judgment in detail and draw conclusions from it, but the conclusion that the Commission got everything wrong can already be disproved at first glance at the judgment," he said.

Latest Headlines

British pro-GMB workers narrowly lose Amazon union election
World News // 58 minutes ago
British pro-GMB workers narrowly lose Amazon union election
July 17 (UPI) -- British Amazon workers narrowly defeated an effort to join the GMB union on a 50.5% - 49.5% vote, according to election results released Wednesday. Amazon's anti-union campaign tactics face an ongoing legal challenge.
EU Court of Justice rejects TikTok's challenge to digital gatekeeper status
World News // 2 hours ago
EU Court of Justice rejects TikTok's challenge to digital gatekeeper status
July 17 (UPI) -- The European Union Court of Justice Wednesday dismissed TikTok's legal challenge to digital gatekeeper status. That status allows the EU to regulate the Chinese-owned app.
British consumer price inflation stable at 2% in June, pound sterling rises
World News // 3 hours ago
British consumer price inflation stable at 2% in June, pound sterling rises
July 17 (UPI) -- The annual British Consumer Price Index inflation rate held steady in June at 2.0%, according to the Office of National Statistics. It matched the May rate.
At least 6 killed, hundreds injured in Bangladesh violence over government jobs quotas
World News // 5 hours ago
At least 6 killed, hundreds injured in Bangladesh violence over government jobs quotas
July 17 (UPI) -- At least six people were killed and several hundred injured in Bangladesh after violence flared between pro-government students, police and rival students and jobless protestors over public sector employment quotas.
Seoul warns of North Korean landmines, possible soldier defections at DMZ
World News // 7 hours ago
Seoul warns of North Korean landmines, possible soldier defections at DMZ
SEOUL, July 17 (UPI) -- North Korea has planted tens of thousands of landmines along the demilitarized zone that could wash into the South during torrential rainfalls, Seoul's military warned Wednesday.
Israeli citizen arrested for allegedly colluding with Iranian spies
World News // 9 hours ago
Israeli citizen arrested for allegedly colluding with Iranian spies
July 17 (UPI) -- An Israeli citizen has been arrested on accusations of being an operative for Iranian spies, according to authorities who say they have disrupted a Tehran espionage operation.
2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel
World News // 20 hours ago
2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel
July 16 (UPI) -- Six people were found dead in an upscale hotel in Thailand's capital city in a possible murder by poisoning that claimed two Vietnamese-American as victims, officials say.
U.S. sanctions Mexican drug cartel-linked companies over alleged timeshare fraud
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Mexican drug cartel-linked companies over alleged timeshare fraud
July 16 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department announced Tuesday it placed sanctions on four Mexican companies and three Mexican nationals allegedly tied to fraudulent timeshare activity used against American citizens.
European Parliament re-elects Roberta Metsola of Malta to lead 720 member EU body
World News // 1 day ago
European Parliament re-elects Roberta Metsola of Malta to lead 720 member EU body
July 16 (UPI) -- Roberta Metsola of Malta on Tuesday was re-elected president of the 720-member European Parliament after June's elections saw gains for right-leaning political parties.
Rwanda's Paul Kagame tops presidential poll to secure fourth term through 2029
World News // 1 day ago
Rwanda's Paul Kagame tops presidential poll to secure fourth term through 2029
July 16 (UPI) -- Rwandan President Paul Kagame won a fourth consecutive term with more than 99% of the vote so far in a general election in the East African nation, according to preliminary results.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

After California approves pro-transgender measure, Elon Musk says he will move companies' headquarters
After California approves pro-transgender measure, Elon Musk says he will move companies' headquarters
Former CIA analyst charged with working for South Korean intelligence service
Former CIA analyst charged with working for South Korean intelligence service
2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel
2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel
Jury convicts Sen. Bob Menendez on all 16 counts of bribery, corruption
Jury convicts Sen. Bob Menendez on all 16 counts of bribery, corruption
U.S. retail sales flat in June, beat Dow Jones expectations
U.S. retail sales flat in June, beat Dow Jones expectations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement