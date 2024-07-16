Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 16, 2024 / 6:02 AM

Japan's Supreme Court ruling hits Unification Church donations

By Michael Marshall
Han Hak-Ja, wife of late Unification Church founder Sun Myung Moon dedicate flower for late Unification Church founder Sun Myung Moon during the commemorating 6th anniversary of the ascension of Rev. Sun Myung Moon before the Blessing Ceremony of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification at the Cheong Shim Peace World Center in Gapyeong, South Korea, on August 27, 2018. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Han Hak-Ja, wife of late Unification Church founder Sun Myung Moon dedicate flower for late Unification Church founder Sun Myung Moon during the commemorating 6th anniversary of the ascension of Rev. Sun Myung Moon before the Blessing Ceremony of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification at the Cheong Shim Peace World Center in Gapyeong, South Korea, on August 27, 2018. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Two years after the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, the legal fallout from his shooting continues.

Tetsuma Yamagami, indicted for Abe's murder, has claimed he acted because Abe had supported some activities of the Unification Church of Japan to which his now deceased mother had donated large sums of money, leaving her family in poverty.

Advertisement

Last week, Japan's Supreme Court reversed a Tokyo High Court ruling in another case about donations to the Unification Church of Japan, now officially known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

The case was brought by the family of a woman who had also donated more than $618,000 to the Unification Church of Japan between 2005 and 2010. The family is seeking a refund and damages from the church of $402,000.

The lower court dismissed the suit on the basis of a document signed by the woman in November 2015 declaring she made the donation of her own free will and would never seek a refund.

The woman was 86 years old at the time. Around six months later she was diagnosed with dementia and died in 2021.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court ruled that the lower court erred in relying solely on the document. It directed the court to examine the circumstances in which the document was signed including the woman's age, mental state, and whether she was under psychological pressure from the church.

If the lower court rules in favor of the plaintiffs, it is likely to trigger a number of similar cases.

A separate lawsuit at the Tokyo District Court is seeking to remove the Unification Church of Japan's religious status for its aggressive fundraising practices. A victory for the government would end the church's tax exempt status.

Latest Headlines

North Korean leader's sister warns of 'gruesome' price for leaflets, balloons from South
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korean leader's sister warns of 'gruesome' price for leaflets, balloons from South
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, warned of "gruesome" consequences for South Korean defectors who send balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets and other items across the border.
South Korea's Yoon says alliance with U.S. is now 'nuclear-based'
World News // 3 hours ago
South Korea's Yoon says alliance with U.S. is now 'nuclear-based'
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday that the alliance with the United States has been raised to a "nuclear-based" one capable of warding off growing threats from North Korea.
EU sanctions violent Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
World News // 5 hours ago
EU sanctions violent Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
July 16 (UPI) -- The European Union has again leveled sanctions at illegal Israeli settlers and their associated outposts and organizations on accusations of systematically abusing the human rights of Palestinians in the West Bank.
Houthi rebels strike ships off Yemen coast, British maritime group says
World News // 14 hours ago
Houthi rebels strike ships off Yemen coast, British maritime group says
July 15 (UPI) -- Yemen's Houthi militia attacked two merchant vessels Monday, the British Maritime Trade Operations said.
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
World News // 17 hours ago
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
July 15 (UPI) -- A 33-year-old Kenyan man was arrested Monday by police after he confessed to allegedly killing at least 42 women including his own wife over a two-year period.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigns to take on new EU post
World News // 18 hours ago
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigns to take on new EU post
July 15 (UPI) -- Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigned on Monday to take a new leadership position with the European Union, opening up negotiations to form a new government in her country.
Big four Australian banks to repay millions in fees to low-income customers
World News // 21 hours ago
Big four Australian banks to repay millions in fees to low-income customers
July 15 (UPI) -- Australian financial regulators said Monday that four of the country's biggest banks had agreed to repay $20 million in account fees to hundreds of thousands of customers on low incomes, including many Indigenous people.
King Charles III, Queen Camilla to visit Australia in October
World News // 21 hours ago
King Charles III, Queen Camilla to visit Australia in October
July 15 (UPI) -- The Australian government announced on Monday that Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla have confirmed plans to visit the country in October, along with a trip to Samoa.
Chinese economy grows by 5% in January to June despite slowdowns in retail, property
World News // 23 hours ago
Chinese economy grows by 5% in January to June despite slowdowns in retail, property
July 15 (UPI) -- China's economy delivered steady progress in 2024, bucking slowdowns in the retail and property sectors to grow at an annual pace of 5% in the six months to the end of June, the Chinese government said Monday.
Man charged after human remains found in suitcases in Britain; police name victims
World News // 1 day ago
Man charged after human remains found in suitcases in Britain; police name victims
July 15 (UPI) -- A 34-year-old man was charged with two counts of murder by British police on Monday as they identified his victims whose remains were found last week in suitcases on a Bristol bridge and in a London residence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
Justice Department authorizes appeal after judge dismisses Trump's classified documents case
Justice Department authorizes appeal after judge dismisses Trump's classified documents case
On 2nd day of deliberations, jurors in Sen. Menendez trial ask judge about guilty verdict
On 2nd day of deliberations, jurors in Sen. Menendez trial ask judge about guilty verdict
J.D. Vance makes first appearance at RNC as Donald Trump's VP running mate
J.D. Vance makes first appearance at RNC as Donald Trump's VP running mate
Houthi rebels strike ships off Yemen coast, British maritime group says
Houthi rebels strike ships off Yemen coast, British maritime group says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement