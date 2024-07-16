Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 16, 2024 / 3:01 AM

South Korea's Yoon says alliance with U.S. is now 'nuclear-based'

By Thomas Maresca
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (C) said at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday that the U.S.-South Korea alliance has been upgraded to a "nuclear-based" one in the wake of new joint guidelines. Photo by Yonhap
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (C) said at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday that the U.S.-South Korea alliance has been upgraded to a "nuclear-based" one in the wake of new joint guidelines. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday that the alliance with the United States has been raised to a "nuclear-based" one capable of warding off threats from North Korea in the wake of new joint deterrence guidelines.

Last week, Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden authorized the nuclear deterrence guidelines on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

"The South Korea-U.S. alliance has been firmly upgraded to a nuclear-based alliance in name and reality," Yoon said during a cabinet meeting.

"Whether in wartime or peacetime, U.S. nuclear assets are specially assigned to missions on the Korean Peninsula," he said. "Now we have established a posture that can respond quickly and effectively to any kind of North Korean nuclear threat."

Related

Washington has worked to reassure Seoul that its nuclear umbrella will be sufficient to protect South Korea. The allies have held expanded joint military drills and simulated "table-top" exercises while U.S. assets such as aircraft carriers, a B-52 nuclear bomber and a nuclear ballistic missile submarine are regularly deployed to the peninsula.

The new guidelines follow up on last year's creation of a joint Nuclear Consultative Group to bolster bilateral planning and responses to North Korean aggression.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, North Korea condemned the adoption of the guidelines, calling it a "reckless provocative act" that is the "root cause of endangering the regional security."

"We seriously warn the hostile states not to commit such provocative acts causing instability anymore," a Defense Ministry spokesman said in a statement carried by official media.

"If they ignore this warning, they will have to pay an unimaginably harsh price for it," the spokesman said.

South Korea's military responded Sunday by calling the North's statement "self-contradictory" and warned that any attempt to use nuclear weapons would bring about the end of its regime.

"If there had been no nuclear threat from North Korea in the first place, the South Korea-U.S. joint guidelines would not have been necessary," Seoul's Defense Ministry said in a message sent to reporters.

"If North Korea attempts to use nuclear weapons, the overwhelming response of the South Korea-U.S. alliance will bring about the end of the North Korean regime," it said.

Latest Headlines

EU sanctions violent Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
World News // 2 hours ago
EU sanctions violent Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
July 16 (UPI) -- The European Union has again leveled sanctions at illegal Israeli settlers and their associated outposts and organizations on accusations of systematically abusing the human rights of Palestinians in the West Bank.
Houthi rebels strike ships off Yemen coast, British maritime group says
World News // 11 hours ago
Houthi rebels strike ships off Yemen coast, British maritime group says
July 15 (UPI) -- Yemen's Houthi militia attacked two merchant vessels Monday, the British Maritime Trade Operations said.
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
World News // 14 hours ago
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
July 15 (UPI) -- A 33-year-old Kenyan man was arrested Monday by police after he confessed to allegedly killing at least 42 women including his own wife over a two-year period.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigns to take on new EU post
World News // 15 hours ago
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigns to take on new EU post
July 15 (UPI) -- Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigned on Monday to take a new leadership position with the European Union, opening up negotiations to form a new government in her country.
Big four Australian banks to repay millions in fees to low-income customers
World News // 18 hours ago
Big four Australian banks to repay millions in fees to low-income customers
July 15 (UPI) -- Australian financial regulators said Monday that four of the country's biggest banks had agreed to repay $20 million in account fees to hundreds of thousands of customers on low incomes, including many Indigenous people.
King Charles III, Queen Camilla to visit Australia in October
World News // 18 hours ago
King Charles III, Queen Camilla to visit Australia in October
July 15 (UPI) -- The Australian government announced on Monday that Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla have confirmed plans to visit the country in October, along with a trip to Samoa.
Chinese economy grows by 5% in January to June despite slowdowns in retail, property
World News // 20 hours ago
Chinese economy grows by 5% in January to June despite slowdowns in retail, property
July 15 (UPI) -- China's economy delivered steady progress in 2024, bucking slowdowns in the retail and property sectors to grow at an annual pace of 5% in the six months to the end of June, the Chinese government said Monday.
Man charged after human remains found in suitcases in Britain; police name victims
World News // 23 hours ago
Man charged after human remains found in suitcases in Britain; police name victims
July 15 (UPI) -- A 34-year-old man was charged with two counts of murder by British police on Monday as they identified his victims whose remains were found last week in suitcases on a Bristol bridge and in a London residence.
Foreign governments, world leaders react to Trump shooting
World News // 1 day ago
Foreign governments, world leaders react to Trump shooting
July 14 (UPI) -- Leaders of foreign governments from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India have responded to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
North Korea hints at response to South Korean leaflet campaign
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea hints at response to South Korean leaflet campaign
July 14 (UPI) -- Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, hinted at a response to South Korea's efforts to spread propaganda leaflets in the southern part of its territory.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
Justice Department authorizes appeal after judge dismisses Trump's classified documents case
Justice Department authorizes appeal after judge dismisses Trump's classified documents case
Winston, one of the world's oldest silverbacks, dies at age 52 at San Diego zoo
Winston, one of the world's oldest silverbacks, dies at age 52 at San Diego zoo
On 2nd day of deliberations, jurors in Sen. Menendez trial ask judge about guilty verdict
On 2nd day of deliberations, jurors in Sen. Menendez trial ask judge about guilty verdict
J.D. Vance makes first appearance at RNC as Donald Trump's VP running mate
J.D. Vance makes first appearance at RNC as Donald Trump's VP running mate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement