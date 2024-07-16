Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 16, 2024 / 4:20 PM

2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel

By Chris Benson
A Thai police officer secures the area during investigations after six people were found dead at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday. Photo by Narong Sangnak/EPA-EFE
A Thai police officer secures the area during investigations after six people were found dead at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday. Photo by Narong Sangnak/EPA-EFE

July 16 (UPI) -- Six people were found dead in an upscale hotel in Thailand's capital city in a possible murder by poisoning that claimed two Vietnamese-American as victims, officials say.

Three men and three women, who were four Vietnamese nationals and two Vietnamese-Americans, were found dead on the fifth floor of the five-star Grand Hyatt hotel near the Erawan Shrine -- the site of the deadly 2015 bombing that killed 20 people -- in downtown Bangkok after failing to check-out.

Advertisement

While poisoning is not yet listed as the official cause of death, it has not been ruled out, according to Thiti Saengsawang, Bangkok's Metropolitan Police commissioner.

Police are looking for a seventh person who is said to be part of the hotel booking and who is unaccounted for. The case is being treated as a likely murder and not a suicide, law enforcement officials said.

Advertisement

"From the preliminary examination of the scene, it was assumed that they had been poisoned," Police Maj. Gen. Theeradej Thumsuthee, chief investigator of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said on Thai television.

Four of the bodies were located in the living room and two in a bedroom. The room was found to be locked from the inside after the bodies were discovered, along with their packed bags. That discover was made by a maid after the victims did not check out as scheduled on Tuesday.

Authorities say it does not appear to be a robbery and none of the bodies showed signs of physical violence, leading police to say the victims "didn't harm themselves."

However, cups of coffee and tea with traces of white powder were found in the room and untouched food previously brought by room service. The food was supposedly brought around 1 p.m. local time on Monday and the hotel employee who delivered it will reportedly be interrogated.

All of the victims arrived at Bangkok's Grand Hyatt Erwan Hotel on July 13 and the next day and were staying in five different rooms, officials say, and it is believed there are family relations as many of them have the same last name.

Advertisement

"We are tracing every step since they got off the plane," Sangsawang told reporters Tuesday local time in Bangkok.

The country's prime minister visiting the scene told reporters the victims had been found at approximately 4:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday and confirmed the crew had been dead for about 24 hours by that point.

"From initial dead body inspection, the cause of dead could be from something they consumed," Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Tuesday in Bangkok.

The State Department said Tuesday it was "aware of reports of the deaths of two US citizens in Bangkok," offering condolences to the families and saying how the United States is "closely monitoring the situation" and will be ready to "provide consular assistance to those families."

"Whenever a U.S. citizen dies in a foreign country, local authorities are responsible for determining the cause of death," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said. "We do reach out to local authorities often to communicate with them when it involves the death of a US citizen and we will certainly be doing so here."

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions Mexican drug cartel-linked companies over alleged timeshare fraud
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Mexican drug cartel-linked companies over alleged timeshare fraud
July 16 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department announced Tuesday it placed sanctions on four Mexican companies and three Mexican nationals allegedly tied to fraudulent timeshare activity used against American citizens.
European Parliament re-elects Roberta Metsola of Malta to lead 720 member EU body
World News // 4 hours ago
European Parliament re-elects Roberta Metsola of Malta to lead 720 member EU body
July 16 (UPI) -- Roberta Metsola of Malta on Tuesday was re-elected president of the 720-member European Parliament after June's elections saw gains for right-leaning political parties.
Rwanda's Paul Kagame tops presidential poll to secure fourth term through 2029
World News // 9 hours ago
Rwanda's Paul Kagame tops presidential poll to secure fourth term through 2029
July 16 (UPI) -- Rwandan President Paul Kagame won a fourth consecutive term with more than 99% of the vote so far in a general election in the East African nation, according to preliminary results.
Japan's Supreme Court ruling hits Unification Church donations
World News // 11 hours ago
Japan's Supreme Court ruling hits Unification Church donations
July 16 (UPI) -- A recent Japanese Supreme Court ruling opens the door for families to seek the refund of deceased parents' donations to the Unification Church of Japan.
North Korean leader's sister warns of 'gruesome' price for leaflets, balloons from South
World News // 12 hours ago
North Korean leader's sister warns of 'gruesome' price for leaflets, balloons from South
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, warned of "gruesome" consequences for South Korean defectors who send balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets and other items across the border.
South Korea's Yoon says alliance with U.S. is now 'nuclear-based'
World News // 14 hours ago
South Korea's Yoon says alliance with U.S. is now 'nuclear-based'
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday that the alliance with the United States has been raised to a "nuclear-based" one capable of warding off growing threats from North Korea.
EU sanctions violent Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
World News // 16 hours ago
EU sanctions violent Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
July 16 (UPI) -- The European Union has again leveled sanctions at illegal Israeli settlers and their associated outposts and organizations on accusations of systematically abusing the human rights of Palestinians in the West Bank.
Houthi rebels strike ships off Yemen coast, British maritime group says
World News // 1 day ago
Houthi rebels strike ships off Yemen coast, British maritime group says
July 15 (UPI) -- Yemen's Houthi militia attacked two merchant vessels Monday, the British Maritime Trade Operations said.
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
World News // 1 day ago
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
July 15 (UPI) -- A 33-year-old Kenyan man was arrested Monday by police after he confessed to allegedly killing at least 42 women including his own wife over a two-year period.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigns to take on new EU post
World News // 1 day ago
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigns to take on new EU post
July 15 (UPI) -- Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigned on Monday to take a new leadership position with the European Union, opening up negotiations to form a new government in her country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis 'stunned' after being handcuffed, removed from flight
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis 'stunned' after being handcuffed, removed from flight
Republicans sue Michigan governor over voter registration locations
Republicans sue Michigan governor over voter registration locations
South Korea's Yoon says alliance with U.S. is now 'nuclear-based'
South Korea's Yoon says alliance with U.S. is now 'nuclear-based'
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill barring schools from outing LGBTQ students to parents
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill barring schools from outing LGBTQ students to parents
FBI gains access to Trump shooter's phone in search for motive
FBI gains access to Trump shooter's phone in search for motive
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement