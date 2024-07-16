Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 16, 2024 / 4:34 AM

North Korean leader's sister warns of 'gruesome' price for leaflets, balloons from South

By Thomas Maresca
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, warned Tuesday of "gruesome" consequences for South Koreans sending balloons and leaflets across the border. File Pool Photo by Jorge Silva/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, warned Tuesday of "gruesome" consequences for South Koreans sending balloons and leaflets across the border. File Pool Photo by Jorge Silva/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, gave a "stern warning" to South Korea for allowing defectors to send balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets and other items across the border, threatening "gruesome" consequences.

In a statement carried by state-run Korean Central News Agency, Kim claimed that 29 large balloons sent from the South were found in border areas and points farther inland on Tuesday morning. Blockades and disposal operations caused an inconvenience to residents, she said.

Advertisement

"It seems that the situation we cannot overlook is coming," Kim said. "We give the scum a stern warning again. They should be ready for paying a gruesome and dear price."

Kim added that Pyongyang will change its method of response if the defector groups continue their "crude and dirty play."

Related

She issued a similar warning Sunday, saying that "filthy leaflets and articles of South Korean trash" were found in more than a dozen locations and incinerated. Images released in state-run media showed leaflets and a package of cold medicine being burned.

The statement was the latest in a series of back-and-forth provocations that have raised tensions across the inter-Korean border.

Advertisement

Over the past several weeks, North Korea has sent hundreds of balloons filled with trash, manure and discarded clothes into the South. Seoul officials said that parasites such as roundworms and threadworms, believed to have originated in human excrement, were detected in the balloons' payloads.

The North's launches come as a response to the longstanding practice of North Korean defectors floating balloons with anti-Pyongyang messages over the border.

Last month, activist group Fighters for a Free North Korea said it sent 20 balloons carrying some 300,000 leaflets, USB drives containing South Korean media and U.S. dollars.

The DMZ separating the two Koreas has also been the site of multiple border incursions in recent weeks, with North Korean troops crossing the military demarcation line while doing construction work along frontline areas.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the soldiers have been clearing land, laying mines, reinforcing tactical roads and installing structures that appear to be anti-tank barriers at several locations.

On each occasion, the South Korean military fired warning shots and the North's soldiers returned to their side of the border.

Latest Headlines

South Korea's Yoon says alliance with U.S. is now 'nuclear-based'
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea's Yoon says alliance with U.S. is now 'nuclear-based'
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday that the alliance with the United States has been raised to a "nuclear-based" one capable of warding off growing threats from North Korea.
EU sanctions violent Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
World News // 4 hours ago
EU sanctions violent Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
July 16 (UPI) -- The European Union has again leveled sanctions at illegal Israeli settlers and their associated outposts and organizations on accusations of systematically abusing the human rights of Palestinians in the West Bank.
Houthi rebels strike ships off Yemen coast, British maritime group says
World News // 12 hours ago
Houthi rebels strike ships off Yemen coast, British maritime group says
July 15 (UPI) -- Yemen's Houthi militia attacked two merchant vessels Monday, the British Maritime Trade Operations said.
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
World News // 15 hours ago
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
July 15 (UPI) -- A 33-year-old Kenyan man was arrested Monday by police after he confessed to allegedly killing at least 42 women including his own wife over a two-year period.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigns to take on new EU post
World News // 16 hours ago
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigns to take on new EU post
July 15 (UPI) -- Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigned on Monday to take a new leadership position with the European Union, opening up negotiations to form a new government in her country.
Big four Australian banks to repay millions in fees to low-income customers
World News // 19 hours ago
Big four Australian banks to repay millions in fees to low-income customers
July 15 (UPI) -- Australian financial regulators said Monday that four of the country's biggest banks had agreed to repay $20 million in account fees to hundreds of thousands of customers on low incomes, including many Indigenous people.
King Charles III, Queen Camilla to visit Australia in October
World News // 20 hours ago
King Charles III, Queen Camilla to visit Australia in October
July 15 (UPI) -- The Australian government announced on Monday that Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla have confirmed plans to visit the country in October, along with a trip to Samoa.
Chinese economy grows by 5% in January to June despite slowdowns in retail, property
World News // 21 hours ago
Chinese economy grows by 5% in January to June despite slowdowns in retail, property
July 15 (UPI) -- China's economy delivered steady progress in 2024, bucking slowdowns in the retail and property sectors to grow at an annual pace of 5% in the six months to the end of June, the Chinese government said Monday.
Man charged after human remains found in suitcases in Britain; police name victims
World News // 1 day ago
Man charged after human remains found in suitcases in Britain; police name victims
July 15 (UPI) -- A 34-year-old man was charged with two counts of murder by British police on Monday as they identified his victims whose remains were found last week in suitcases on a Bristol bridge and in a London residence.
Foreign governments, world leaders react to Trump shooting
World News // 1 day ago
Foreign governments, world leaders react to Trump shooting
July 14 (UPI) -- Leaders of foreign governments from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India have responded to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
Justice Department authorizes appeal after judge dismisses Trump's classified documents case
Justice Department authorizes appeal after judge dismisses Trump's classified documents case
On 2nd day of deliberations, jurors in Sen. Menendez trial ask judge about guilty verdict
On 2nd day of deliberations, jurors in Sen. Menendez trial ask judge about guilty verdict
J.D. Vance makes first appearance at RNC as Donald Trump's VP running mate
J.D. Vance makes first appearance at RNC as Donald Trump's VP running mate
Houthi rebels strike ships off Yemen coast, British maritime group says
Houthi rebels strike ships off Yemen coast, British maritime group says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement