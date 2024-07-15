Advertisement
World News
July 15, 2024 / 7:42 AM

Chinese economy grows by 5% in January to June despite slowdowns in retail, property

By Paul Godfrey
China's economy delivered steady progress in 2024, bucking slowdowns in the retail and property sectors to grow at an annual pace of 5% in the six months to the end of June, the Chinese government said Monday. File photo by Mark R. Cristino/EPA-EFE
China's economy delivered steady progress in 2024, bucking slowdowns in the retail and property sectors to grow at an annual pace of 5% in the six months to the end of June, the Chinese government said Monday. File photo by Mark R. Cristino/EPA-EFE

July 15 (UPI) -- China's economy delivered steady progress in 2024, bucking slowdowns in the retail and property sectors to grow at an annual pace of 5% in the six months to the end of June, the Chinese government said Monday.

The "generally stable" performance saw second quarter GDP slow to 4.7% from 5.3% in the January to March period, despite a strong 6% surge in industrial production, due to weaker domestic demand data, according to the latest economic bulletin from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Advertisement

The GDP report for the world's second-largest economy, which is down from 5.5% in the first half of 2023 but in line with the 5% target set by Beijing, came as the Chinese Communist Party's policy-making central committee gathered in Beijing for its third plenum.

Retail sales growth slumped from 8.2% in the first half of 2023 to 3.7% in the January to June period this year as consumer confidence faltered. Most of the growth came from strong online retail sales, retail sales of services and catering.

Related

In June, total retail sales of consumer goods were up 2% over June 2023 but fell 0.12% from May.

Advertisement

The surge in industrial production was led by growth in value-added equipment manufacturing and value-added high-tech manufacturing, up by 7.8% and 8.7% respectively, in line with a focus on "high-quality development" such as AI, electric cars and green energy.

Pursuing stable progress through modernizing and implementing macro policies and regulations had produced "a steady of increase production, sustained recovery of demand, generally stable employment and prices, continued increase of household income" amid an acceleration in growth from "new driving forces" and the successes delivered by "high-quality development," the bureau said.

However, first-half investment growth in fixed assets -- plant, equipment and property -- grew just 0.1% to 3.9% from the same period in 2023, principally driven by manufacturing and, to a lesser extent, infrastructure. However, overall fixed assets growth would have come in at 8.5% had it not been for a massive 10.1% slump in investment in real estate development.

China is experiencing a property crash after a massive speculative bubble burst leaving millions of empty apartments and houses and half-finished projects. Heavily-indebted developers who borrowed big to cash in on the boom are struggling to service their debts, leading to some defaulting.

Evergrande, one of the largest, was placed into liquidation in January by a court in Hong Kong after the company repeatedly failed to come up with a viable plan to restructure liabilities of at least $325 billion. Investors have also sought to wind up others, including County Garden and Shimao, the latter by a Chinese state-owned bank.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Man charged after human remains found in suitcases in Britain; police name victims
World News // 3 hours ago
Man charged after human remains found in suitcases in Britain; police name victims
July 15 (UPI) -- A 34-year-old man was charged with two counts of murder by British police on Monday as they identified his victims whose remains were found last week in suitcases on a Bristol bridge and in a London residence.
Foreign governments, world leaders react to Trump shooting
World News // 17 hours ago
Foreign governments, world leaders react to Trump shooting
July 14 (UPI) -- Leaders of foreign governments from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India have responded to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
North Korea hints at response to South Korean leaflet campaign
World News // 18 hours ago
North Korea hints at response to South Korean leaflet campaign
July 14 (UPI) -- Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, hinted at a response to South Korea's efforts to spread propaganda leaflets in the southern part of its territory.
Thousands march to Jerusalem demanding hostage deal
World News // 1 day ago
Thousands march to Jerusalem demanding hostage deal
July 13 (UPI) -- Families of hostages held in Gaza were joined by thousands of protesters in a march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem trying to force Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a hostage deal.
71 reported killed, 300 injured in IDF strike on Hamas leaders
World News // 1 day ago
71 reported killed, 300 injured in IDF strike on Hamas leaders
July 13 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces targeted Hamas leader in an airstrike Saturday in Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza that the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said killed 71 and injured 300.
Celebrities dot red carpet in India as son of Asia's richest man weds billionaire heiress
World News // 1 day ago
Celebrities dot red carpet in India as son of Asia's richest man weds billionaire heiress
July 13 (UPI) -- The son of India's richest man married his pharmaceutical heiress fiancé in Mumbai, in front of a massive and star-studded crowd.
22 reported dead after Nigerian school building collapses
World News // 1 day ago
22 reported dead after Nigerian school building collapses
July 13 (UPI) -- Students were busy taking exams when a two-story school building collapsed and killed at least 22 of them Friday morning in central Nigeria.
British police arrest man after finding suitcases with human remains on bridge
World News // 1 day ago
British police arrest man after finding suitcases with human remains on bridge
July 13 (UPI) -- British police have arrested a 34-year-old man after two suitcases containing human remains were found on a bridge in Bristol.
3 bodies recovered after Nepal mudslide; search continues for over 50 still missing
World News // 1 day ago
3 bodies recovered after Nepal mudslide; search continues for over 50 still missing
July 13 (UPI) -- Crews recovered two bodies Saturday in Nepal, but the search continued for more than 50 other people who were suddenly swept into a river when the two buses they were riding were hit by a massive landslide.
President Biden announces Israel, Hamas have agreed to cease-fire 'framework'
World News // 2 days ago
President Biden announces Israel, Hamas have agreed to cease-fire 'framework'
July 12 (UPI) -- Israel and Hamas have agreed to the framework of a plan to establish a cease-fire and the release hostages, President Joe Biden said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New endorsements for Trump roll in after assassination attempt
New endorsements for Trump roll in after assassination attempt
Texas governor threatens utility company over remaining Beryl outages
Texas governor threatens utility company over remaining Beryl outages
Thomas Matthew Crooks identified as Trump shooter
Thomas Matthew Crooks identified as Trump shooter
Trump family responds to shooting of former president
Trump family responds to shooting of former president
North Korea hints at response to South Korean leaflet campaign
North Korea hints at response to South Korean leaflet campaign
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement