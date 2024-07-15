Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 15, 2024 / 4:37 PM

Houthi rebels strike ships off Yemen coast, British maritime group says

By Allen Cone
Earlier this year, weapon technicians prepared a Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 for air strikes in response to increased malign behavior by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. File Photo by AS1 Leah Jones/U.K. Ministry of Defense/UPI
Earlier this year, weapon technicians prepared a Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 for air strikes in response to increased malign behavior by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. File Photo by AS1 Leah Jones/U.K. Ministry of Defense/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Yemen's Houthi militia attacked two merchant vessels Monday, the British Maritime Trade Operations said.

The captain of a ship traveling 70 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah reported a missile fell near the ship at about 8 a.m. GMT.

Advertisement

Forty-five minutes later, the captain reported that two more missiles had exploded near the ship but that the ship and the crew were unharmed. He reported the vessel was attacked by three small blue and white vessels, two with people on board and one unmanned.

The unmanned craft collided with the ship twice and the two manned craft fired at it.

Related

"The vessel and crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to the next port of call," the maritime agency posted.

UKMTO also reported a merchant ship was attacked by a remotely operated boat 97 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah at noon GMT.

The port side of his ship was hit, causing some damage and light smoke. The vessel was reported safe and proceeded to its next port of call.

The Houthis didn't claim responsibility for the attacks.

On Sunday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for two attacks -- one in the Gulf of Aden and one in Eilat at the southern tip of Israel.

Advertisement

Since November, the Houthis have destroyed two ships, captured another, and launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles, and remotely operated and explosive-rigged boats at more than 100 naval and commercial ships in international sea lanes off Yemen.

On Saturday, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, the United States Central Command commander, visited Jordan and Syria to meet with leaders and U.S. service members and "gain a better understanding of the regional security situation," including Yemen.

Kurilla met with Jordan's Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Alhnaity and key members of his staff, Central Command said Monday. He also visited several U.S. military facilities in Jordan and Syria "to assess force protection improvements and the overall defeat ISIS campaign."

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, based in San Diego, arrived in the Middle East on Friday to replace the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower "to deter aggression, promote regional stability, and protect the free flow of commerce in the region," according to U.S. Central Command.

Latest Headlines

Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
World News // 3 hours ago
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
July 15 (UPI) -- A 33-year-old Kenyan man was arrested Monday by police after he confessed to allegedly killing at least 42 women including his own wife over a two-year period.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigns to take on new EU post
World News // 4 hours ago
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigns to take on new EU post
July 15 (UPI) -- Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigned on Monday to take a new leadership position with the European Union, opening up negotiations to form a new government in her country.
Big four Australian banks to repay millions in fees to low-income customers
World News // 7 hours ago
Big four Australian banks to repay millions in fees to low-income customers
July 15 (UPI) -- Australian financial regulators said Monday that four of the country's biggest banks had agreed to repay $20 million in account fees to hundreds of thousands of customers on low incomes, including many Indigenous people.
King Charles III, Queen Camilla to visit Australia in October
World News // 7 hours ago
King Charles III, Queen Camilla to visit Australia in October
July 15 (UPI) -- The Australian government announced on Monday that Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla have confirmed plans to visit the country in October, along with a trip to Samoa.
Chinese economy grows by 5% in January to June despite slowdowns in retail, property
World News // 9 hours ago
Chinese economy grows by 5% in January to June despite slowdowns in retail, property
July 15 (UPI) -- China's economy delivered steady progress in 2024, bucking slowdowns in the retail and property sectors to grow at an annual pace of 5% in the six months to the end of June, the Chinese government said Monday.
Man charged after human remains found in suitcases in Britain; police name victims
World News // 13 hours ago
Man charged after human remains found in suitcases in Britain; police name victims
July 15 (UPI) -- A 34-year-old man was charged with two counts of murder by British police on Monday as they identified his victims whose remains were found last week in suitcases on a Bristol bridge and in a London residence.
Foreign governments, world leaders react to Trump shooting
World News // 1 day ago
Foreign governments, world leaders react to Trump shooting
July 14 (UPI) -- Leaders of foreign governments from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India have responded to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
North Korea hints at response to South Korean leaflet campaign
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea hints at response to South Korean leaflet campaign
July 14 (UPI) -- Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, hinted at a response to South Korea's efforts to spread propaganda leaflets in the southern part of its territory.
Thousands march to Jerusalem demanding hostage deal
World News // 1 day ago
Thousands march to Jerusalem demanding hostage deal
July 13 (UPI) -- Families of hostages held in Gaza were joined by thousands of protesters in a march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem trying to force Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a hostage deal.
71 reported killed, 300 injured in IDF strike on Hamas leaders
World News // 2 days ago
71 reported killed, 300 injured in IDF strike on Hamas leaders
July 13 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces targeted Hamas leader in an airstrike Saturday in Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza that the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said killed 71 and injured 300.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas governor threatens utility company over remaining Beryl outages
Texas governor threatens utility company over remaining Beryl outages
Corey Comperatore, other victims identified in Trump rally shooting
Corey Comperatore, other victims identified in Trump rally shooting
Shootings kill 7, wound 10 in Birmingham, Ala.; police hunt for suspects
Shootings kill 7, wound 10 in Birmingham, Ala.; police hunt for suspects
Winston, one of the world's oldest silverbacks, dies at age 52 at San Diego zoo
Winston, one of the world's oldest silverbacks, dies at age 52 at San Diego zoo
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement