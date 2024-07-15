Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 15, 2024 / 12:41 PM

Estonian Prime Minsiter Kaja Kallas resigns to take on new EU post

By Clyde Hughes
Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas arrives for a Special European Council in Brussels, Belgium, on February 1. She resigned as prime minister on Monday for a new position with the European Union. File Photo by Olivier Matthys/EPA-EFE
Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas arrives for a Special European Council in Brussels, Belgium, on February 1. She resigned as prime minister on Monday for a new position with the European Union. File Photo by Olivier Matthys/EPA-EFE

July 15 (UPI) -- Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigned on Monday to take a new leadership position with the European Union, opening up negotiations to form a new government in her country.

Kallas, from Estonia's centrist Reform Party, is set to become the European Union's new foreign policy chief. Estonian President Alar Karis said he will start talks with the other parliamentary parties to form the new government.

Advertisement

The Reform Party, which has the largest representation in Parliament, has already selected Kristen Michal, its minister of climate, to replace Kallas as prime minister.

Kallas was named as part of the European Union's new leadership team last month with Ursula von der Leyen winning a second term as European Commission president.

Related

"The job of prime minister is an extremely challenging job but I have been given such an offer that I can not refuse because Estonia has never been offered such a position before," Kallas said in a translated statement on Monday.

"This proposal has been made to me because of our work in foreign and defense policy has become noticed throughout Europe and this is a great recognition for all of us."

Advertisement

Kallas said despite the recognition, she was disappointed that domestic criticism she considered unfair. Kallas called her approach in adopting reforms "studious and knowledge-driven" and she doesn't like making decisions "shooting from the hip."

Kallas had already faced calls to step down after her party's poor showing in the European elections. The Estonian government had been facing domestic pressure after spending $1.74 billion on ammunition to fill shortages, raising taxes, and pushing through unpopular budget cuts in the private sector.

Kallas faced personal pressure when the local media revealed that her husband continued to work for a company that continued trade with Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine.

Latest Headlines

Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women including his wife
World News // 10 minutes ago
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women including his wife
July 15 (UPI) -- A 33-year-old Kenyan man got arrested Monday by police after he confessed to allegedly killing at least 42 women including his own wife over a two year period.
Big four Australian banks to repay millions in fees to low-income customers
World News // 4 hours ago
Big four Australian banks to repay millions in fees to low-income customers
July 15 (UPI) -- Australian financial regulators said Monday that four of the country's biggest banks had agreed to repay $20 million in account fees to hundreds of thousands of customers on low incomes, including many Indigenous people.
King Charles III, Queen Camilla to visit Australia in October
World News // 4 hours ago
King Charles III, Queen Camilla to visit Australia in October
July 15 (UPI) -- The Australian government announced on Monday that Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla have confirmed plans to visit the country in October, along with a trip to Samoa.
Chinese economy grows by 5% in January to June despite slowdowns in retail, property
World News // 6 hours ago
Chinese economy grows by 5% in January to June despite slowdowns in retail, property
July 15 (UPI) -- China's economy delivered steady progress in 2024, bucking slowdowns in the retail and property sectors to grow at an annual pace of 5% in the six months to the end of June, the Chinese government said Monday.
Man charged after human remains found in suitcases in Britain; police name victims
World News // 9 hours ago
Man charged after human remains found in suitcases in Britain; police name victims
July 15 (UPI) -- A 34-year-old man was charged with two counts of murder by British police on Monday as they identified his victims whose remains were found last week in suitcases on a Bristol bridge and in a London residence.
Foreign governments, world leaders react to Trump shooting
World News // 23 hours ago
Foreign governments, world leaders react to Trump shooting
July 14 (UPI) -- Leaders of foreign governments from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India have responded to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
North Korea hints at response to South Korean leaflet campaign
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea hints at response to South Korean leaflet campaign
July 14 (UPI) -- Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, hinted at a response to South Korea's efforts to spread propaganda leaflets in the southern part of its territory.
Thousands march to Jerusalem demanding hostage deal
World News // 1 day ago
Thousands march to Jerusalem demanding hostage deal
July 13 (UPI) -- Families of hostages held in Gaza were joined by thousands of protesters in a march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem trying to force Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a hostage deal.
71 reported killed, 300 injured in IDF strike on Hamas leaders
World News // 2 days ago
71 reported killed, 300 injured in IDF strike on Hamas leaders
July 13 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces targeted Hamas leader in an airstrike Saturday in Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza that the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said killed 71 and injured 300.
Celebrities dot red carpet in India as son of Asia's richest man weds billionaire heiress
World News // 1 day ago
Celebrities dot red carpet in India as son of Asia's richest man weds billionaire heiress
July 13 (UPI) -- The son of India's richest man married his pharmaceutical heiress fiancé in Mumbai, in front of a massive and star-studded crowd.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas governor threatens utility company over remaining Beryl outages
Texas governor threatens utility company over remaining Beryl outages
Corey Comperatore, other victims identified in Trump rally shooting
Corey Comperatore, other victims identified in Trump rally shooting
North Korea hints at response to South Korean leaflet campaign
North Korea hints at response to South Korean leaflet campaign
Trump family responds to shooting of former president
Trump family responds to shooting of former president
Shootings kill 7, wound 10 in Birmingham, Ala.; police hunt for suspects
Shootings kill 7, wound 10 in Birmingham, Ala.; police hunt for suspects
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement