Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 15, 2024 / 9:25 AM

Big four Australian banks to repay millions in fees to low-income customers

By Paul Godfrey
Australian financial regulators said Monday that four of the country's largest banks had agreed to repay $20 million in account fees to hundreds of thousands of customers on low incomes, including many Indigenous "First Nation" people. File photo by Paul Miller/EPA
Australian financial regulators said Monday that four of the country's largest banks had agreed to repay $20 million in account fees to hundreds of thousands of customers on low incomes, including many Indigenous "First Nation" people. File photo by Paul Miller/EPA

July 15 (UPI) -- Australian financial regulators said Monday that four of the country's biggest banks had agreed to repay $20 million in account fees to hundreds of thousands of customers on low incomes, including many Indigenous "First Nation" people.

ANZ Bank, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and Westpac wrongly kept at least two million Australians, including many dependent on social security or government schemes, in high-fee accounts, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission said in a news release.

Advertisement

Recipients of certain so-called Centrelink government payments automatically qualify for low-cost accounts, but instead the banks inflicted financial distress through avoidable fees and complicated bank processes, frequently creating barriers for regional and remote consumers, said ASIC Commissioner Alan Kirkland.

"Banks knew that many of these customers on low incomes were in inappropriate high-fee accounts, and it has taken ASIC's intervention to force them to act," Kirkland said.

Related

"Before our review, most banks only provided their customers with difficult 'opt-in' processes for switching to low-fee banking options, including forcing some consumers to travel hundreds of kilometers to their nearest bank branch."

The banks will return an average of $100 to each of 200,000 customers who they have since migrated to low-fee accounts, of which $16.7 million will go to customers receiving ABSTUDY payments -- education grants covering tuition, board, travel and books -- paid to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders and those in areas with significant First Nations populations.

Advertisement

The commission said its intervention would also save affected customers an estimated combined $7.3 million annually in fees going forward.

The move follows a July 2023 report by the watchdog that found some customers with high-fee transaction accounts, including First Nations people, were being charged more than $2,000 in overdraft fees annually.

The commission ordered banks to provide data on fees charged to consumers in locations with higher-than-average proportions of Indigenous people and for customers in receipt of ABSTUDY payments.

Analysis found that many Indigenous consumers identified from the data had high-fee accounts and consequently were paying "avoidable" fees, despite being eligible for low-fee "basic" accounts.

While welcoming the steps the banks had taken, Kirkland said more needed to be done to ensure the issue did not recur, noting that it was the second example in as many months where the industry had failed to put customers' needs at the center of their businesses.

"It highlights the impact the banking system can have on Australians. Fair banking services for all Australians, including those on low incomes or located in regional or remote areas, are critical for our financial system," he said.

"Banks need to ensure they have systems and processes in place so customers on low incomes can easily transition to low-fee accounts, regardless of their location."

Advertisement

He added that the commission expected all banks -- not just those who were the subject of Monday's report -- to take note and take steps to improve the accessibility and distribution of low-fee accounts, including deploying adequate resources to the provision of specialist services to First Nations people.

Latest Headlines

King Charles III, Queen Camilla to visit Australia in October
World News // 1 hour ago
King Charles III, Queen Camilla to visit Australia in October
July 15 (UPI) -- The Australian government announced on Monday that Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla have confirmed plans to visit the country in October, along with a trip to Samoa.
Chinese economy grows by 5% in January to June despite slowdowns in retail, property
World News // 3 hours ago
Chinese economy grows by 5% in January to June despite slowdowns in retail, property
July 15 (UPI) -- China's economy delivered steady progress in 2024, bucking slowdowns in the retail and property sectors to grow at an annual pace of 5% in the six months to the end of June, the Chinese government said Monday.
Man charged after human remains found in suitcases in Britain; police name victims
World News // 7 hours ago
Man charged after human remains found in suitcases in Britain; police name victims
July 15 (UPI) -- A 34-year-old man was charged with two counts of murder by British police on Monday as they identified his victims whose remains were found last week in suitcases on a Bristol bridge and in a London residence.
Foreign governments, world leaders react to Trump shooting
World News // 20 hours ago
Foreign governments, world leaders react to Trump shooting
July 14 (UPI) -- Leaders of foreign governments from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India have responded to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
North Korea hints at response to South Korean leaflet campaign
World News // 21 hours ago
North Korea hints at response to South Korean leaflet campaign
July 14 (UPI) -- Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, hinted at a response to South Korea's efforts to spread propaganda leaflets in the southern part of its territory.
Thousands march to Jerusalem demanding hostage deal
World News // 1 day ago
Thousands march to Jerusalem demanding hostage deal
July 13 (UPI) -- Families of hostages held in Gaza were joined by thousands of protesters in a march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem trying to force Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a hostage deal.
71 reported killed, 300 injured in IDF strike on Hamas leaders
World News // 2 days ago
71 reported killed, 300 injured in IDF strike on Hamas leaders
July 13 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces targeted Hamas leader in an airstrike Saturday in Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza that the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said killed 71 and injured 300.
Celebrities dot red carpet in India as son of Asia's richest man weds billionaire heiress
World News // 1 day ago
Celebrities dot red carpet in India as son of Asia's richest man weds billionaire heiress
July 13 (UPI) -- The son of India's richest man married his pharmaceutical heiress fiancé in Mumbai, in front of a massive and star-studded crowd.
22 reported dead after Nigerian school building collapses
World News // 1 day ago
22 reported dead after Nigerian school building collapses
July 13 (UPI) -- Students were busy taking exams when a two-story school building collapsed and killed at least 22 of them Friday morning in central Nigeria.
British police arrest man after finding suitcases with human remains on bridge
World News // 1 day ago
British police arrest man after finding suitcases with human remains on bridge
July 13 (UPI) -- British police have arrested a 34-year-old man after two suitcases containing human remains were found on a bridge in Bristol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas governor threatens utility company over remaining Beryl outages
Texas governor threatens utility company over remaining Beryl outages
New endorsements for Trump roll in after assassination attempt
New endorsements for Trump roll in after assassination attempt
Trump family responds to shooting of former president
Trump family responds to shooting of former president
Thomas Matthew Crooks identified as Trump shooter
Thomas Matthew Crooks identified as Trump shooter
Corey Comperatore, other victims identified in Trump rally shooting
Corey Comperatore, other victims identified in Trump rally shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement