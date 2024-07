King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the annual "Trooping the Color" on The Mall in London on June 15. The royal couple will travel to Australia in October. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- The Australian government announced on Monday that Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla have confirmed plans to visit the country in October, along with a trip to Samoa. King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales, but details are still being confirmed. Advertisement

"I am honored to welcome the king and queen on their first royal visit to Australia later this year," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement. "The king has a deep regard for our great nation and has always spoken warmly of the time he has spent here and the astounding beauty of our extraordinary continent."

Charles' doctors, though, nixed extending the trip to New Zealand following his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

"The king's doctor has advised that such an extended program should be avoided at this time, to prioritize his majesty's continued recovery," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, according to The Guardian.

The announcement of the visit came in conjunction with the release of the official Australian portraits of the royals.

"In the official portraits, the King wears the Sovereign's Badget of the Order of Australia, while the Queen wears the Wattle Brooch which was a gift to her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Australia in 1954," said a statement from the Australian government.