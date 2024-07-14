North Korea hints at response to South Korean leaflet campaign

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, in March 2019. File Photo by Jorge Silva/EPA-EFE

July 14 (UPI) -- Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, hinted at a response to South Korea's efforts to spread propaganda leaflets in the southern part of its territory. "I was informed today that, again, filthy leaflets and articles of South Korean trash were found near the border and in some remote areas of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," Kim said in a statement carried by state media on Sunday.

Kim said that authorities found what it called "dirty waste" in 17 places in Jangpung County and its neighboring areas in North Hwanghae Province.

"Military units at all levels along the border, as well as Ronong Red Guards, safety and security agencies, are currently conducting a comprehensive search and incinerating the found filth," Kim said.

"Despite repeated warnings, South Korean scumbags continue this petty and dirty prank. As I have already warned, those scumbags who do this will face even more harsh criticism from their own people. We have fully explained our response policy in these situations."

In June, South Korea's military resumed loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts to undermine Kim Jong-Un's regime after North Korea sent around a thousand balloons filled with trash and manure over the border.

"Whether our military will conduct additional loudspeaker broadcasts depends entirely on North Korea's behavior," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in its statement then. "We make it clear that North Korea bears full responsibility for this situation, and we strongly urge it to immediately stop its despicable behavior, including the release of filth balloons."

North Korea had sent the trash balloons in the first place in response to South Korean activists floating balloons filled with leaflets and USB drives over the border.