British police arrest man after finding suitcases with human remains on bridge

British Police said human remains found on the Clifford Suspension Bridge in Bristol and in an apartment in west London belong to two male victims. Photo by Rick Findler/EPA-EFE

July 13 (UPI) -- British police have arrested a 34-year-old man after two suitcases containing human remains were found on a bridge in Bristol. London Metropolitan Police said in a statement per CNN they conducted a joint operation with local authorities to detain the man early Saturday in Bristol. The suspect will soon be transferred to London for questioning. Advertisement

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Colombian national Yostin Andres Mosquera. There currently are no other suspects in the investigation.

Investigators also found remains in an apartment in Shepherd's Bush, west London, that they believe are connected to the Bristol crime.

Officers said they believe remains belong to two male victims. A formal identification has not yet been conducted.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said Saturday's arrest was "a significant development."

"We understand the concerns of local communities in both Bristol and London and officers will remain in the Clifton and Shepherd's Bush areas over the coming days to reassure those affected by this tragic incident," he said.

Authorities since Wednesday have been searching for whoever left two suitcases containing human remains on the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

Advertisement

Avon and Somerset Police received a report late Wednesday night of a man with a suitcase acting suspiciously on the bridge. By the time officers arrived, the suspect was gone, but his suitcase was left behind.

Investigators later found a second suitcase near the crime scene.

Another man was arrested Friday in London in connection to the investigation but was later released without charge, police said.