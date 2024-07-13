Advertisement
World News
July 13, 2024 / 1:58 PM

British police arrest man after finding suitcases with human remains on bridge

By Ehren Wynder
British Police said human remains found on the Clifford Suspension Bridge in Bristol and in an apartment in west London belong to two male victims. Photo by Rick Findler/EPA-EFE
British Police said human remains found on the Clifford Suspension Bridge in Bristol and in an apartment in west London belong to two male victims. Photo by Rick Findler/EPA-EFE

July 13 (UPI) -- British police have arrested a 34-year-old man after two suitcases containing human remains were found on a bridge in Bristol.

London Metropolitan Police said in a statement per CNN they conducted a joint operation with local authorities to detain the man early Saturday in Bristol. The suspect will soon be transferred to London for questioning.

Advertisement

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Colombian national Yostin Andres Mosquera. There currently are no other suspects in the investigation.

Investigators also found remains in an apartment in Shepherd's Bush, west London, that they believe are connected to the Bristol crime.

Officers said they believe remains belong to two male victims. A formal identification has not yet been conducted.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said Saturday's arrest was "a significant development."

"We understand the concerns of local communities in both Bristol and London and officers will remain in the Clifton and Shepherd's Bush areas over the coming days to reassure those affected by this tragic incident," he said.

Authorities since Wednesday have been searching for whoever left two suitcases containing human remains on the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

Advertisement

Avon and Somerset Police received a report late Wednesday night of a man with a suitcase acting suspiciously on the bridge. By the time officers arrived, the suspect was gone, but his suitcase was left behind.

Investigators later found a second suitcase near the crime scene.

Another man was arrested Friday in London in connection to the investigation but was later released without charge, police said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

3 bodies recovered after Nepal mudslide; search continues for over 50 still missing
World News // 1 hour ago
3 bodies recovered after Nepal mudslide; search continues for over 50 still missing
July 13 (UPI) -- Crews recovered two bodies Saturday in Nepal, but the search continued for more than 50 other people who were suddenly swept into a river when the two buses they were riding were hit by a massive landslide.
71 reported killed, 300 injured in IDF strike on Hamas leaders
World News // 3 hours ago
71 reported killed, 300 injured in IDF strike on Hamas leaders
July 13 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces targeted Hamas leader in an airstrike Saturday in Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza that the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said killed 71 and injured 300.
President Biden announces Israel, Hamas have agreed to cease-fire 'framework'
World News // 1 day ago
President Biden announces Israel, Hamas have agreed to cease-fire 'framework'
July 12 (UPI) -- Israel and Hamas have agreed to the framework of a plan to establish a cease-fire and the release hostages, President Joe Biden said Friday.
British security guard gets life sentence for plot to rape, kill TV news host
World News // 22 hours ago
British security guard gets life sentence for plot to rape, kill TV news host
July 12 (UPI) -- A former security guard convicted of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder British TV personality Holly Willoughby was sentenced Friday to life in prison.
White House announces American delegations for Paris Olympics
World News // 23 hours ago
White House announces American delegations for Paris Olympics
July 12 (UPI) -- First Lady Jill Biden will lead a group of four American delegations at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, the White House announced Friday.
EU says X's 'verified' checkmarks 'deceive users'
World News // 1 day ago
EU says X's 'verified' checkmarks 'deceive users'
July 12 (UPI) -- The European Commission told X on Friday that the social media platform's verified accounts are deceptive and lack transparency and accountability running afoul of the bloc's rules for online platforms.
Australia charges Russian-born Army private, husband with espionage
World News // 1 day ago
Australia charges Russian-born Army private, husband with espionage
July 12 (UPI) -- An Everton Park husband and wife faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday on an espionage-related offense after they were arrested the day before on allegations that they were spying for Russia.
IDF Oct. 7 probe outlines failures to protect kibbutz where 132 civilians, soldiers were killed
World News // 1 day ago
IDF Oct. 7 probe outlines failures to protect kibbutz where 132 civilians, soldiers were killed
July 12 (UPI) -- The Israeli military failed in its duty to protect residents of one of the first kibbutzes to come under attack on Oct. 7 due to a combination of unpreparedness and poor coordination, an army probe has found.
U.S., South Korea sign nuclear deterrence guidelines against rising North Korea threat
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., South Korea sign nuclear deterrence guidelines against rising North Korea threat
SEOUL, July 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said that any nuclear attack by North Korea would be met with a "swift, overwhelming and decisive response," as they authorized new deterrence guidelines.
G7 condemns Israel's recognition of 5 West Bank settlements
World News // 1 day ago
G7 condemns Israel's recognition of 5 West Bank settlements
July 11 (UPI) -- The Group of Seven nations condemned Israel's recent move to legally recognize five unauthorized Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, saying it was undermining peace efforts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge dismisses Alec Baldwin manslaughter case due to suppressed evidence
Judge dismisses Alec Baldwin manslaughter case due to suppressed evidence
President Biden announces Israel, Hamas have agreed to cease-fire 'framework'
President Biden announces Israel, Hamas have agreed to cease-fire 'framework'
3 injured as smoking laptop forces evacuation of Miami-bound airliner in San Francisco
3 injured as smoking laptop forces evacuation of Miami-bound airliner in San Francisco
Rudy Giuliani's creditors free to seek his assets after judge throws out bankruptcy case
Rudy Giuliani's creditors free to seek his assets after judge throws out bankruptcy case
Trump says he would like to name his VP pick 'slightly before' convention
Trump says he would like to name his VP pick 'slightly before' convention
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement