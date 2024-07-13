Advertisement
World News
July 13, 2024 / 2:54 PM

Celebrities dot red carpet in India as son of Asia's richest man weds billionaire heiress

By Simon Druker
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (C) with his wife Neeta Ambani and their son and groom Anant Ambani pose for photographs before Anant's wedding in Mumbai, India, on Friday. Photo by Divyakant Solanki/EPA-EFE
1 of 4 | Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (C) with his wife Neeta Ambani and their son and groom Anant Ambani pose for photographs before Anant's wedding in Mumbai, India, on Friday. Photo by Divyakant Solanki/EPA-EFE

July 13 (UPI) -- The son of India's richest man married his pharmaceutical heiress fiancé in front of a massive and star-studded crowd.

After several months of lead-up, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were officially married at the 16,000-capacity Jio World Convention, which is owned by the Ambani family's business interests. Police closed off streets around the venue in the city's business district for the celebration.

Anant Ambani is the son of Mukesh Ambani, the ninth richest man in the world and the richest man in Asia, according to Forbes's 2024 list.

Kim Kardashian, actor John Cena, musician Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra were among the celebrity guests at the ceremony. Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson were also photographed on the red carpet.

Celebrations began in March leading up to Friday's opulent celebration. Over the months, celebrities like Rihanna and Justin Bieber performed at different times for the couple and their friends and family.

Festivities will continue through Saturday, culminating in a grand reception Sunday.

Estimates have suggested the cost of the wedding surpassed $100 million.

Anant Ambani, 29, serves on the board of directors of the family's Reliance Industries Limited. The company is chaired by his father and was founded in 1958 by his grandfather. It has grown to include interests in the textile, technology and oil industries.

Merchant, 29, serves on the board of directors of Encore Healthcare where her billionaire father Viren Merchant serves as the CEO.

