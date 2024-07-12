Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 12, 2024 / 3:48 PM

British security guard gets life sentence for plot to rape, kill TV news host

By Ehren Wynder
Former British security guard Gavin Plumb had previously been convicted of attempted kidnapping in 2006 and false imprisonment in 2008. Photo courtesy Essex Police
1 of 2 | Former British security guard Gavin Plumb had previously been convicted of attempted kidnapping in 2006 and false imprisonment in 2008. Photo courtesy Essex Police

July 12 (UPI) -- A former security guard convicted of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder British TV personality Holly Willoughby was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

Gavin Plumb, 37, of Essex was found guilty earlier in July on three charges of soliciting murder, encouraging or assisting the commission of kidnap and encouraging or assisting the commission of rape.

Advertisement

Plumb had elaborately planned to live out his "ultimate fantasy" to break into Willoughby's home and rape her in front of her family before kidnaping her, murdering her and disposing of her body in an abandoned building near London.

His plot, however, was foiled when he unknowingly shared it with an undercover American police officer monitoring a Kik chatroom called "Abduct Lovers."

Related

The anonymous police officer, who went under the Kik alias David Nelson, notified the FBI of Plumb's intentions. The FBI alerted Essex Police, who arrested Plumb and raided his home in October 2023.

Advertisement

Investigators said they found more than 10,000 images on Willoughby on his phone, including deepfake pornography.

The trial revealed Plumb also had bought 400 heavy-duty metal cable ties, a folding knife and bottles allegedly containing chloroform.

At the sentencing hearing, Justice Edward Murray described some of Plumb's plans as "particularly sadistic, brutal and degrading."

"There is no doubt that if you had genuinely found one or more accomplices who were seriously interested in and had been willing to join you in carrying your plan through then you would have put this plan into action," Murray said.

Plumb initially shared his plans exclusively with another user known only as "Marc," who the court heard had bragged of being a convicted stalker.

In 2021, Plumb gathered information on Willoughby, including where she lived, and discussed with "Marc" the possibility of a home invasion. He also discussed using his training as a security guard to gain employment at ITV and get closer to Willoughby.

In 2023, Plumb told "Marc" in a video message, "We're then going to force her [Willoughby] to make a video saying she came with us under her own free will ... and she's fully consenting to everything we do to her -- so that covers us."

Advertisement

Plumb during the trial admitted that the messages he sent online were "dark" but that his fantasy was "something I knew that was never going to happen."

Prosecutor Allison Morgan at the sentencing hearing said Plumb had a "real intention" to raid Willoughby's home, "take her to a location where she would be raped repeatedly" and then murder her.

"The impact of this offending has been life-changing for the victim of these offenses -- both in private and personal terms -- private, personal and indeed professional," Morgan said.

Willoughby, who did not attend any of the court proceedings, asked for her victim personal statement to be private, Morgan said.

The TV personality stepped down from her 14-year stint at ITV's This Morning in October 2023 after learning of Plumb's intentions. She returned to TV this year to co-host Dancing on Ice.

Plumb was previously convicted of attempted kidnap in 2006 for trying to force two airline stewardesses off a train in two separate instances over three days.

He was convicted in 2008 of false imprisonment for tying the wrists of two 16-year-old girls and forcing them into the back room of a store.

Latest Headlines

White House announces American delegations for Paris Olympics
World News // 2 hours ago
White House announces American delegations for Paris Olympics
July 12 (UPI) -- First Lady Jill Biden will lead a group of four American delegations at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, the White House announced Friday.
President Biden announces Israel, Hamas have agreed to cease-fire 'framework'
World News // 2 hours ago
President Biden announces Israel, Hamas have agreed to cease-fire 'framework'
July 12 (UPI) -- Israel and Hamas have agreed to the framework of a plan to establish a cease-fire and the release hostages, President Joe Biden said Friday.
EU says X's 'verified' checkmarks 'deceive users'
World News // 3 hours ago
EU says X's 'verified' checkmarks 'deceive users'
July 12 (UPI) -- The European Commission told X on Friday that the social media platform's verified accounts are deceptive and lack transparency and accountability running afoul of the bloc's rules for online platforms.
Australia charges Russian-born Army private, husband with espionage
World News // 7 hours ago
Australia charges Russian-born Army private, husband with espionage
July 12 (UPI) -- An Everton Park husband and wife faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday on an espionage-related offense after they were arrested the day before on allegations that they were spying for Russia.
IDF Oct. 7 probe outlines failures to protect kibbutz where 132 civilians, soldiers were killed
World News // 7 hours ago
IDF Oct. 7 probe outlines failures to protect kibbutz where 132 civilians, soldiers were killed
July 12 (UPI) -- The Israeli military failed in its duty to protect residents of one of the first kibbutzes to come under attack on Oct. 7 due to a combination of unpreparedness and poor coordination, an army probe has found.
U.S., South Korea sign nuclear deterrence guidelines against rising North Korea threat
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S., South Korea sign nuclear deterrence guidelines against rising North Korea threat
SEOUL, July 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said that any nuclear attack by North Korea would be met with a "swift, overwhelming and decisive response," as they authorized new deterrence guidelines.
G7 condemns Israel's recognition of 5 West Bank settlements
World News // 17 hours ago
G7 condemns Israel's recognition of 5 West Bank settlements
July 11 (UPI) -- The Group of Seven nations condemned Israel's recent move to legally recognize five unauthorized Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, saying it was undermining peace efforts.
U.S. military unable to reconnect Gaza aid pier, says it will 'soon cease operations'
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. military unable to reconnect Gaza aid pier, says it will 'soon cease operations'
July 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. military said Thursday it will end the Gaza pier mission after a failed attempt to re-connect it to the shoreline Wednesday.
U.S. sanctions notorious Venezuelan gang, offers $12 million for arrest of leaders
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. sanctions notorious Venezuelan gang, offers $12 million for arrest of leaders
July 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sanctioned the Venezuela-based transnational criminal organization gang Tren de Aragua for alleged human trafficking, drugs, money-laundering and gender violence.
British police search for man after suitcases with human remains found on bridge
World News // 1 day ago
British police search for man after suitcases with human remains found on bridge
July 11 (UPI) -- Avon and Somerset Police said they are looking for a person who was carrying a suitcase on the Clifton Suspension Bridge that contained human remains.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House Republicans vote to overturn new Title IX sex and discrimination rules
House Republicans vote to overturn new Title IX sex and discrimination rules
In highly watched appearance, Joe Biden lauds NATO as he blasts Putin, Trump
In highly watched appearance, Joe Biden lauds NATO as he blasts Putin, Trump
Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial: Judge sends jury home after motion to dismiss
Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial: Judge sends jury home after motion to dismiss
Storied NASA astronaut Joe Engel dies at 91
Storied NASA astronaut Joe Engel dies at 91
Hungary's Viktor Orban meets with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Hungary's Viktor Orban meets with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement