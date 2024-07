1 of 4 | Israelis protest outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem in June for the government to make a deal to return all the hostages from captivity in Gaza. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Israel and Hamas have agreed to the framework of a plan to establish a cease-fire and the release hostages, President Joe Biden said Friday. Biden tweeted that both sides have agreed to the comprehensive terms that the president presented about six weeks ago. The agreement would establish a cease-fire and accommodate the release of hostages. Advertisement

"Six weeks ago I laid out a comprehensive framework for how to achieve a cease-fire and bring the hostages home," Biden wrote on X. "There is still work to do and these are complex issues, but that framework is now agreed to by both Israel and Hamas. My team is making progress and I'm determined to get this done."

The deal was revised about two weeks ago, laying out a three-stage plan for a permanent cease-fire, complete withdrawal by the Israeli Defense Forces from Gaza and the release of hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Hamas officials are seeking written guarantees that Israel will not resume attacks on Gaza after the first group of hostages are released, according to The Times of Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that he was committed to the framework deal, though he alleged that Hamas has made demands that could derail the agreement.

While the framework of an agreement has been agreed to there is no clear indication of when a cease-fire may take place or when the first group of hostages will be released.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported Thursday that 38,345 Palestinians have been killed and 88,295 have been injured since Oct. 7.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.