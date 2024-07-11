Trending
World News
July 11, 2024 / 12:48 PM

British police search for man after suitcases with human remains found on bridge

By Clyde Hughes
Police in Britain said a suspect, pictured here, left two suitcases full of human remains on a bridge in Bristol. Photo courtesy Avon and Somerset Police
Police in Britain said a suspect, pictured here, left two suitcases full of human remains on a bridge in Bristol. Photo courtesy Avon and Somerset Police

July 11 (UPI) -- Police in Britain said they are searching for a suspect after human remains were found in suitcases on a bridge in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police responded to a call reporting a person with the suitcase acting suspiciously on the Clifton Suspension Bridge late Wednesday.

Police said they arrived within 10 minutes but the man had already vacated the scene, leaving a suitcase behind. Police found a second suitcase in the area as well.

"Sadly, it's believed the suitcases contain human remains," Avon and Somerset Police said. "Our Major Crime Investigation Team has launched an investigation. Locating the man who left the suitcases and identifying the deceased are our priorities."

Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said the incident stunned the community and hopes to give the public some answers soon.

Hayward-Melen said the authorities identified a taxi and driver who brought the suspect to the bridge.

"This vehicle has been seized and the driver is helping us with our inquiries," Hayward-Melen said. "Specialist crime scene investigators are currently examining the bridge and surrounding area and the bridge will remain closed while these inquiries are conducted."

Avon and Somerset Police later released a photo of the suspect, describing him as aBlack man with a beard, wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, black jeans, a black jacket, black sneakers with thick white soles and a black backpack.

"We're now reviewing CCTV and working on tracking the man's movements after he left the bridge, with these enquiries directing officers on the ground," Police said.

