U.S. sanctions notorious Venezuelan gang, offers $12 million for arrest of leaders

July 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sanctioned the Venezuela-based transnational criminal organization gang Tren de Aragua for alleged human trafficking, drugs, money-laundering and gender violence. The State Department is offering rewards up to $12 million "for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of several Tren de Aragua leaders for conspiring to participate in, or attempting to participate in, transnational organized crime."

"Today's designation of Tren de Aragua as a significant Transnational Criminal Organization underscores the escalating threat it poses to American communities," said Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson in a statement.

Nelson said the Biden administration will deploy all possible tools and authorities against gangs such as Tren de Aragua "that prey on vulnerable populations to generate revenue, engage in a range of criminal activities across borders, and abuse the U.S. financial system."

The gang started in prison and quickly expanded throughout the western hemisphere in recent years, according to the Department of Treasury.

"Tren de Aragua poses a deadly criminal threat across the region," Treasury said in a statement. "For example, Tren de Aragua leverages its transnational networks to traffic people, especially migrant women and girls, across borders for sex trafficking and debt bondage. When victims seek to escape this exploitation, Tren de Aragua members often kill them and publicize their deaths as a threat to others."

According to the Treasury Department, the gang has infiltrated local community economies in South America, has laundered money through cryptocurrency and has also has ties to a Brazilian criminal gang called Primeiro Comando da Capital.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement, "The Department of Homeland Security, the Department of State, and DOJ are supporting foreign partners in their efforts to disrupt Tren de Aragua, and DHS has implemented enhanced vetting processes to vet individuals before they arrive at the border, as well as enhanced screening measures at the border to identify known or suspected gang members, including members of Tren de Aragua."

This most recent move is part of an overall Strategy to Combat Transnational Organized Crime published in 2023 by the White House.