Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 11, 2024 / 5:54 AM

NewJeans named 2024 Korean tourism ambassadors in bid to attract K-pop fans

By Thomas Maresca
NewJeans members Hanni, Haerin, Danielle and Minji, from left to right, appear on stage at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. The K-pop group was named honorary ambassador for Korean tourism for 2024. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
1 of 5 | NewJeans members Hanni, Haerin, Danielle and Minji, from left to right, appear on stage at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. The K-pop group was named honorary ambassador for Korean tourism for 2024. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, July 11 (UPI) -- K-pop superstars NewJeans were appointed honorary ambassadors for Korean tourism for 2024 on Thursday in an effort to attract young visitors to the country.

The quintet -- consisting of members Minji, Hanni, Haerin, Danielle and Hyein -- took on their new roles in a ceremony held at a hotel in Seoul. New commercials and print campaigns featuring the group were also unveiled.

Advertisement

At the event, South Korean Tourism Minister Yu In-chon said the country is looking to capitalize on the global popularity of K-culture to entice travelers as the industry rebounds from a pandemic lull.

"We announced that we want to welcome 20 million tourists this year, and so far, about 7.65 million people have visited Korea," Yu said. "We have recovered from the pandemic by nearly 90% compared to the previous year."

Related

According to the ministry, more than 35% of visitors in 2023 were under 30 years old and members of that demographic cited Hallyu, or the "Korean Wave" of popular culture, as their top interest.

"We have high expectations that more people from all over the world will visit us in the second half of the year as NewJeans serves as an honorary ambassador for Korean tourism," Yu said.

Advertisement

NewJeans, which debuted in 2022, has rapidly become one of the most popular girl groups in the world with hits such as "Super Shy," "Bubble Gum," "Ditto," "Attention" and "OMG."

Last month, the band made their debut in Japan with the single "Supernatural."

"I am really happy to have been appointed as an ambassador for promoting Korean tourism," Minji, one of four members present at the ceremony, said. "I will happily take the lead in promoting Korea's diverse charms."

A fifth member, Hyein, was unable to attend.

New commercials unveiled Thursday by the Korea Tourism Organization feature the band as insider guides to attractions that can't be found by simply searching online.

Under the banner of "Koreans' Korea,'' one of the new spots highlights hip cafe tours, esports events, mother-of-pearl craft courses and rural experiences. A food-themed commercial has the group showcasing soups at traditional markets and fried chicken picnics along Seoul's Han River.

The videos will be shown on electronic billboards in 12 cities around the world including New York, Tokyo, Shanghai, Bangkok, Dubai and Mexico City. During the Paris Olympics, they will play on digital screens throughout the French capital.

Leveraging the popularity of the country's biggest stars has become a key component of South Korea's tourism drive.

Advertisement

Last month, the country introduced a new K-culture visa for foreigners to receive entertainment industry training. The visa, which will be launched on a trial basis this year, allows visitors to stay in South Korea for extended periods while studying in fields such as K-pop, choreography and modeling.

The government has set a target of 30 million tourists visiting Korea and $30 billion in tourism revenue by 2027.

Previous honorary tourism ambassadors include A-list figures such as K-pop boy band BTS and Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae.

Latest Headlines

NATO calls China 'a decisive enabler of Russia's war in Ukraine'
World News // 6 hours ago
NATO calls China 'a decisive enabler of Russia's war in Ukraine'
July 11 (UPI) -- NATO leaders have accused China of being "a decisive enabler of Russia's war against Ukraine" and demanded that it "cease all material and political support" for the Kremlin's invasion.
Mexican fisheries leader shot dead after denouncing illegal fishing, drug cartel extortion
World News // 11 hours ago
Mexican fisheries leader shot dead after denouncing illegal fishing, drug cartel extortion
July 10 (UPI) -- A Mexican fisheries industry leader, who denounced illegal fishing and drug cartel extortion, was shot to death this week in Baja California, authorities revealed Tuesday.
British crossbow killings: Police arrest suspect in triple murder of BBC host's family
World News // 19 hours ago
British crossbow killings: Police arrest suspect in triple murder of BBC host's family
July 10 (UPI) -- The manhunt is over in Britain for the alleged suspect in the triple murders Tuesday of the wife and two daughters of a prominent BBC racing broadcaster.
U.S., Denmark and the Netherlands announce F-16s for Ukraine
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S., Denmark and the Netherlands announce F-16s for Ukraine
July 10 (UPI) -- As NATO met for its 75th anniversary summit in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, President Joe Biden, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen jointly announced F-16s for Ukraine.
At least 27 killed in Israeli airstrike on makeshift camp near school in southern Gaza
World News // 21 hours ago
At least 27 killed in Israeli airstrike on makeshift camp near school in southern Gaza
July 10 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrike on a tented encampment for displaced Palestinians east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza killed at least 27 people and injured dozens, Gaza Health Ministry officials said.
UBS: Inflation-adjusted 2023 global wealth grew nearly 8.4%
World News // 21 hours ago
UBS: Inflation-adjusted 2023 global wealth grew nearly 8.4%
July 10 (UPI) -- Swiss universal bank UBS reported Wednesday that in 2023 worldwide wealth growth recovered from a 3% contraction in 2022. The bank said a wealth bounce-back of 4.2% offset the 2022 wealth loss.
Moscow court issues arrest warrant for Navalny widow Yulia Navalnaya
World News // 22 hours ago
Moscow court issues arrest warrant for Navalny widow Yulia Navalnaya
July 10 (UPI) -- A Moscow court issued an arrest in absentia this week against Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, for extremism.
At least 6 killed, 16 injured as Russian airborne offensive extends into third day
World News // 23 hours ago
At least 6 killed, 16 injured as Russian airborne offensive extends into third day
July 10 (UPI) -- At least six people were killed and 16 injured in drone and missile strikes targeting nine of Ukraine's 24 provinces in the past 24 hours as Russia extended its largest aerial offensive in months into a third day.
Samsung union workers start 'indefinite' strike in South Korea
World News // 1 day ago
Samsung union workers start 'indefinite' strike in South Korea
SEOUL, July 10 (UPI) -- Unionized workers at Samsung Electronics declared an "indefinite strike" on Wednesday, calling for a wage increase and other benefits in what has become the largest labor action in the tech giant's 55-year history.
European Council stalls Georgia's accession into EU
World News // 1 day ago
European Council stalls Georgia's accession into EU
July 9 (UPI) -- The European Council has officially warned Georgia that its accession into the European Union was on hold Tuesday after the passage of its so-called foreign agents law.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal agents rescue 23 migrants in locked rail car in scorching Texas heat
Federal agents rescue 23 migrants in locked rail car in scorching Texas heat
Microsoft tells OpenAI it no longer requires observer board spot
Microsoft tells OpenAI it no longer requires observer board spot
British crossbow killings: Police arrest suspect in triple murder of BBC host's family
British crossbow killings: Police arrest suspect in triple murder of BBC host's family
U.S., Denmark and the Netherlands announce F-16s for Ukraine
U.S., Denmark and the Netherlands announce F-16s for Ukraine
Republican-led bill aims to establish Oct. 1 deadline for FAFSA availability
Republican-led bill aims to establish Oct. 1 deadline for FAFSA availability
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement