A Chinese woman is lifted from a cargo ship by a rescue helicopter of Yokosuka Coast Guard off MinamiBoso, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on Wednesday after being in the water for 36 hours. Photo courtesy of Yokkosuka Coast Guard/EPA-EFE

July 11 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old Chinese woman was rescued off of Japan's Chiba Prefecture after she was swept into the deeper ocean while swimming some 36 hours earlier, officials said on Wednesday. The woman, whose name was not released, was found dehydrated when she was spotted adrift on a cargo ship some 50 miles off Chiba. Advertisement

The Japan Coast Guard Yokosuka Office said the cargo ship off Cape Nojimazaki contacted the Coast Guard after spotting the woman.

Two crew members from a nearby tanker jumped into the water and pulled the woman to safety.

The woman was in the water with a swim ring but did not appear to be facing any life-threatening conditions.

The woman, who was sightseeing in Japan with friends, was swimming with a group at a beach in Shimoda before she was washed out to sea on Monday evening.