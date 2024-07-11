Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 11, 2024 / 10:32 AM

Fire breaks out on Rouen cathedral spire in France

By Doug Cunningham
A ire broke out Thursday on a tarp covering the spire of France's Rouen cathedral. Rouen Mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol said the origin of the fire is unknown. Another Rouen official said the fire was under control and no one was hurt. Photo courtesy of Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol/X
A ire broke out Thursday on a tarp covering the spire of France's Rouen cathedral. Rouen Mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol said the origin of the fire is unknown. Another Rouen official said the fire was under control and no one was hurt. Photo courtesy of Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol/X

July 11 (UPI) -- A fire broke out Thursday on a tarp covering the spire on France's Notre-Dame de Rouen cathedral about 70 miles from Paris.

Prefect of Normandy and Sein-Maritime officials said on X, that the cathedral was evacuated.

Advertisement

"Emergency services are on site, a security perimeter has been established. Please avoid the area and do not obstruct emergency lines," they said.

Rouen Mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol said on X that the origin of the fire was not immediately known and that "all public resources" were being mobilized.

Related

Rouen official Caroline Dutarte said the fire was under control and that the tarp was in place for renovation work.

"There doesn't seem to be too much damage and, above all, no one was injured," she said.

Construction on the cathedral started in the 12th century.

The medieval cathedral was featured in Claude Monet paintings in the 1890s. The spire is the tallest in France at nearly 500 feet tall.

"Monet painted more than thirty views of Rouen Cathedral in 1892-93. Moving from one canvas to another as each day progressed, he painted the facade with highly textured brushstrokes that convey the aspect of sculpted stone and make the atmosphere and light palpable. Monet later finished the works in his studio at Giverny, carefully adjusting the pictures both independently and in relation to each other," according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Advertisement

In 2019 a more serious fire at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris nearly destroyed the building.

The restoration group Friends of Notre Dame declared in September 2021 that the cathedral was stabilized and saved and restoration work commenced.

It is set to re-open in December.

Latest Headlines

Chinese woman rescued near Japan after 36 hours adrift at sea
World News // 19 minutes ago
Chinese woman rescued near Japan after 36 hours adrift at sea
July 11 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old Chinese woman was rescued off of Japan's Chiba Prefecture after she was swept into the deeper ocean while swimming some 36 hours earlier, officials said on Wednesday.
Israeli military tells 250,000 residents of Gaza City to flee south
World News // 2 hours ago
Israeli military tells 250,000 residents of Gaza City to flee south
July 11 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces have told all residents of Gaza City, an estimated 250,000 people, to leave what it called a "dangerous combat zone" and move southwards to central areas of the Palestinian enclave.
EU accepts Apple's plan to allow third parties access to tap-and-go payment system
World News // 3 hours ago
EU accepts Apple's plan to allow third parties access to tap-and-go payment system
July 11 (UPI) -- The European Union agreed with Apple's commitment on Thursday to allow third-party rivals to access its tap-and-go payment technology, closing out a probe that had dragged on for four years.
NewJeans named 2024 Korean tourism ambassadors in bid to attract K-pop fans
World News // 6 hours ago
NewJeans named 2024 Korean tourism ambassadors in bid to attract K-pop fans
SEOUL, July 11 (UPI) -- K-pop superstars NewJeans were appointed honorary ambassadors for Korean tourism for 2024 on Thursday in an effort to attract younger visitors to the country.
NATO calls China 'a decisive enabler of Russia's war in Ukraine'
World News // 10 hours ago
NATO calls China 'a decisive enabler of Russia's war in Ukraine'
July 11 (UPI) -- NATO leaders have accused China of being "a decisive enabler of Russia's war against Ukraine" and demanded that it "cease all material and political support" for the Kremlin's invasion.
Mexican fisheries leader shot dead after denouncing illegal fishing, drug cartel extortion
World News // 16 hours ago
Mexican fisheries leader shot dead after denouncing illegal fishing, drug cartel extortion
July 10 (UPI) -- A Mexican fisheries industry leader, who denounced illegal fishing and drug cartel extortion, was shot to death this week in Baja California, authorities revealed Tuesday.
British crossbow killings: Police arrest suspect in triple murder of BBC host's family
World News // 1 day ago
British crossbow killings: Police arrest suspect in triple murder of BBC host's family
July 10 (UPI) -- The manhunt is over in Britain for the alleged suspect in the triple murders Tuesday of the wife and two daughters of a prominent BBC racing broadcaster.
U.S., Denmark and the Netherlands announce F-16s for Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., Denmark and the Netherlands announce F-16s for Ukraine
July 10 (UPI) -- As NATO met for its 75th anniversary summit in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, President Joe Biden, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen jointly announced F-16s for Ukraine.
At least 27 killed in Israeli airstrike on makeshift camp near school in southern Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
At least 27 killed in Israeli airstrike on makeshift camp near school in southern Gaza
July 10 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrike on a tented encampment for displaced Palestinians east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza killed at least 27 people and injured dozens, Gaza Health Ministry officials said.
UBS: Inflation-adjusted 2023 global wealth grew nearly 8.4%
World News // 1 day ago
UBS: Inflation-adjusted 2023 global wealth grew nearly 8.4%
July 10 (UPI) -- Swiss universal bank UBS reported Wednesday that in 2023 worldwide wealth growth recovered from a 3% contraction in 2022. The bank said a wealth bounce-back of 4.2% offset the 2022 wealth loss.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal agents rescue 23 migrants in locked rail car in scorching Texas heat
Federal agents rescue 23 migrants in locked rail car in scorching Texas heat
British crossbow killings: Police arrest suspect in triple murder of BBC host's family
British crossbow killings: Police arrest suspect in triple murder of BBC host's family
U.S., Denmark and the Netherlands announce F-16s for Ukraine
U.S., Denmark and the Netherlands announce F-16s for Ukraine
Cohen takes Trump retaliation claims to the Supreme Court
Cohen takes Trump retaliation claims to the Supreme Court
Arkansas abortion ballot initiative rejected
Arkansas abortion ballot initiative rejected
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement