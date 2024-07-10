British police launch manhunt for suspect in triple murder of BBC host's family

Police in Britain launched a manhunt for Kyle Clifford, pictured here, in connection with the killing of three women. Photo courtesy of Hertfordshire Police Department

July 10 (UPI) -- British authorities launched a manhunt for a 26-year-old man in connection with the deaths of the wife and two daughters of a prominent BBC racing broadcaster on Tuesday. The suspect, Kyle Clifford, of Enfield, is believed to be dangerous and be in the possession of a crossbow, police said. Advertisement

Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC racing broadcaster John Hunt, was found dead at their north London home in Hertfordshire, along with their two daughters, aged 28 and 25. Police did not disclose the relationship Clifford had with the family.

Police said the killings were being treated as murders and that "other weapons" may also have been used in addition to the crossbow.

No arrests have been made as they pursue Clifford.

"Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where [Clifford] is to contact police immediately," said Hertfordshire Police Det. Supt. Rob Hall in a statement. "If you believe you see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away. He may still be in possession of a weapon."

Local council member Laurence Brass called it the "worst thing to ever happen" in the Hertfordshire neighborhood of Bushey. he said the residents there were "shellshocked" by the news.

"This is a very traditional, quiet, leafy suburb, we don't get this sort of thing in this area and I want residents to know that the council will be ensuring that the liaison team is down here and doing everything they can to comfort them and make sure that they are reassured that everything is being done," Brass said, according to The Guardian.