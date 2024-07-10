Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 10, 2024 / 11:49 AM

U.S., Denmark and the Netherlands announce F-16s for Ukraine

By Doug Cunningham
The White House Wednesday released a joint statement from President Joe Biden, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen announcing F-16s for Ukraine. Last summer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Denmark and the Netherlands also agreed to transfer 19 F-16s like the ones pictured here to Ukraine. File Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI
The White House Wednesday released a joint statement from President Joe Biden, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen announcing F-16s for Ukraine. Last summer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Denmark and the Netherlands also agreed to transfer 19 F-16s like the ones pictured here to Ukraine. File Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen jointly announced F-16s for Ukraine on the sidelines of NATO's 75th anniversary summit in Washington.

"The Danish and Dutch governments are in the process of donating American-made F-16s to Ukraine, with the support of the United States.The transfer process for these F-16s is now underway, and Ukraine will be flying operational F-16s this summer," the three leaders said in a statement provided by the White House.

Advertisement

They added, "We are grateful to Belgium and Norway for committing to provide further aircraft, and to the other members of the Air Force Capability Coalition for their support."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X that F-16s are a clear signal that "Russia's ability to terrorize Ukrainian people, cities, and communities will continue to reduce."

Advertisement

"I am grateful to the United States, Denmark, and the Netherlands for taking practical steps to achieve the goal of all Ukrainians: to strengthen the Ukrainian air force with F-16s. I am grateful to Belgium and Norway for their commitment to providing us with their F-16 jets," he said.

He added that the F-16s will bolster Ukraine's air defense and will help to better protect Ukrainians "from brutal Russian attacks, such as this week's strike on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv."

Biden and the Dutch and Danish prime ministers said they're committed to further enhancing Ukraine's air capabilities. They said that will include squadrons of modern fourth generation F-16 fighters.

The three are co-leaders of the Air Force Capability Coalition for Ukraine.

They said the coalition intends to support F-16 sustainment and armament and will also provide more pilot training for the fighters.

Biden, in his opening speech at the NATO summit, said there are plans to supply Ukraine with new strategic air defense systems.

"The United States will make sure that when we export critical air defense interceptors, Ukraine goes to the front of the line," Biden said.

The president said Ukraine will get five more air defense units.

Advertisement

Germany and Romania will join the United States in providing Patriot systems The Netherlands and Italy will contribute SAMP-T long range air defense systems as well.

The United States, NATO allies and partner alsos reaffirmed their Women, Peace and Security agenda Wednesday as new actions were announced by the Biden-Harris administration.

That agenda includes a broad range of initiatives and programs to strengthen NATO's WPS agenda.

Among them, an $850 million partnership "to close the gap in women's leadership globally."

The NATO WPS agenda consists of five lines of effort.

They are advancing women's meaningful participation in peace and security decision-making, leadership and institutions; promoting the protection of the human rights of women and girls, and preventing and responding to all forms of GBV, including in conflict and crisis; promoting justice and accountability for sexual violence in conflict; prioritizing women and girls in relief, response and recovery; and Integrating WPS principles across U.S. policies and programs.

According to a White House statement, "the Biden-Harris Administration is highlighting new and ongoing actions to implement the 2023 WPS Strategy, corresponding with the strategy's five lines of effort.

Read More

Latest Headlines

British police launch manhunt for suspect in triple murder of BBC host's family
World News // 1 hour ago
British police launch manhunt for suspect in triple murder of BBC host's family
July 10 (UPI) -- British authorities are looking for a 26-year-old man in connection with the deaths of the wife and two daughters of a prominent racing broadcaster on Tuesday.
At least 27 killed in Israeli airstrike on makeshift camp near school in southern Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 27 killed in Israeli airstrike on makeshift camp near school in southern Gaza
July 10 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrike on a tented encampment for displaced Palestinians east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza killed at least 27 people and injured dozens, Gaza Health Ministry officials said.
UBS: Inflation-adjusted 2023 global wealth grew nearly 8.4%
World News // 3 hours ago
UBS: Inflation-adjusted 2023 global wealth grew nearly 8.4%
July 10 (UPI) -- Swiss universal bank UBS reported Wednesday that in 2023 worldwide wealth growth recovered from a 3% contraction in 2022. The bank said a wealth bounce-back of 4.2% offset the 2022 wealth loss.
Moscow court issues arrest warrant for Navalny widow Yulia Navalnaya
World News // 3 hours ago
Moscow court issues arrest warrant for Navalny widow Yulia Navalnaya
July 10 (UPI) -- A Moscow court issued an arrest in absentia this week against Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, for extremism.
At least 6 killed, 16 injured as Russian airborne offensive extends into third day
World News // 5 hours ago
At least 6 killed, 16 injured as Russian airborne offensive extends into third day
July 10 (UPI) -- At least six people were killed and 16 injured in drone and missile strikes targeting nine of Ukraine's 24 provinces in the past 24 hours as Russia extended its largest aerial offensive in months into a third day.
Samsung union workers start 'indefinite' strike in South Korea
World News // 8 hours ago
Samsung union workers start 'indefinite' strike in South Korea
SEOUL, July 10 (UPI) -- Unionized workers at Samsung Electronics declared an "indefinite strike" on Wednesday, calling for a wage increase and other benefits in what has become the largest labor action in the tech giant's 55-year history.
European Council stalls Georgia's accession into EU
World News // 1 day ago
European Council stalls Georgia's accession into EU
July 9 (UPI) -- The European Council has officially warned Georgia that its accession into the European Union was on hold Tuesday after the passage of its so-called foreign agents law.
Japan's Nikkei index reaches all-time high of 41,580
World News // 1 day ago
Japan's Nikkei index reaches all-time high of 41,580
July 9 (UPI) -- Feed by forecasts of strong Japanese and United States earnings, Tokyo's Nikkei index closed at an all-time high of 41, 589.17, officials said on Tuesday.
U.N. says attack on Ukraine's main children's hospital direct hit from missile
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. says attack on Ukraine's main children's hospital direct hit from missile
July 9 (UPI) -- The United Nations said Tuesday that a massive blast that killed two people and injured more than 50, including seven children, at Ukraine's main Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv was likely due to a missile strike.
Australia introduces first special envoy to combat anti-Semitism
World News // 1 day ago
Australia introduces first special envoy to combat anti-Semitism
July 9 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese named Jillian Segal as the country's first anti-Semitism envoy on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden announces new air defenses for Ukraine in NATO summit speech
Biden announces new air defenses for Ukraine in NATO summit speech
Unidentified Navy sailor tried to access Biden's medical records, investigators say
Unidentified Navy sailor tried to access Biden's medical records, investigators say
U.S. foils Russian AI-enhanced bot farm of nearly 1,000 X accounts
U.S. foils Russian AI-enhanced bot farm of nearly 1,000 X accounts
Minnesota state trooper charged in Rochester teen's traffic death
Minnesota state trooper charged in Rochester teen's traffic death
Microsoft tells OpenAI it no longer requires observer board spot
Microsoft tells OpenAI it no longer requires observer board spot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement