U.S., Denmark and the Netherlands announce F-16s for Ukraine

The White House Wednesday released a joint statement from President Joe Biden, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen announcing F-16s for Ukraine. Last summer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Denmark and the Netherlands also agreed to transfer 19 F-16s like the ones pictured here to Ukraine. File Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen jointly announced F-16s for Ukraine on the sidelines of NATO's 75th anniversary summit in Washington. "The Danish and Dutch governments are in the process of donating American-made F-16s to Ukraine, with the support of the United States.The transfer process for these F-16s is now underway, and Ukraine will be flying operational F-16s this summer," the three leaders said in a statement provided by the White House. Advertisement

They added, "We are grateful to Belgium and Norway for committing to provide further aircraft, and to the other members of the Air Force Capability Coalition for their support."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X that F-16s are a clear signal that "Russia's ability to terrorize Ukrainian people, cities, and communities will continue to reduce."

"I am grateful to the United States, Denmark, and the Netherlands for taking practical steps to achieve the goal of all Ukrainians: to strengthen the Ukrainian air force with F-16s. I am grateful to Belgium and Norway for their commitment to providing us with their F-16 jets," he said.

He added that the F-16s will bolster Ukraine's air defense and will help to better protect Ukrainians "from brutal Russian attacks, such as this week's strike on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv."

Biden and the Dutch and Danish prime ministers said they're committed to further enhancing Ukraine's air capabilities. They said that will include squadrons of modern fourth generation F-16 fighters.

The three are co-leaders of the Air Force Capability Coalition for Ukraine.

They said the coalition intends to support F-16 sustainment and armament and will also provide more pilot training for the fighters.

Biden, in his opening speech at the NATO summit, said there are plans to supply Ukraine with new strategic air defense systems.

"The United States will make sure that when we export critical air defense interceptors, Ukraine goes to the front of the line," Biden said.

The president said Ukraine will get five more air defense units.

Germany and Romania will join the United States in providing Patriot systems The Netherlands and Italy will contribute SAMP-T long range air defense systems as well.

The United States, NATO allies and partner alsos reaffirmed their Women, Peace and Security agenda Wednesday as new actions were announced by the Biden-Harris administration.

That agenda includes a broad range of initiatives and programs to strengthen NATO's WPS agenda.

Among them, an $850 million partnership "to close the gap in women's leadership globally."

The NATO WPS agenda consists of five lines of effort.

They are advancing women's meaningful participation in peace and security decision-making, leadership and institutions; promoting the protection of the human rights of women and girls, and preventing and responding to all forms of GBV, including in conflict and crisis; promoting justice and accountability for sexual violence in conflict; prioritizing women and girls in relief, response and recovery; and Integrating WPS principles across U.S. policies and programs.

According to a White House statement, "the Biden-Harris Administration is highlighting new and ongoing actions to implement the 2023 WPS Strategy, corresponding with the strategy's five lines of effort.