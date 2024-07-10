Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 10, 2024 / 7:32 AM

At least 6 killed, 16 injured as Russian airborne offensive extends into third day

By Paul Godfrey
At least six people were killed and 16 injured in drone and missile strikes targeting nine of Ukraine's 24 provinces in the past 24 hours as Russia extended its largest aerial offensive in months into a third day. File photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE
At least six people were killed and 16 injured in drone and missile strikes targeting nine of Ukraine's 24 provinces in the past 24 hours as Russia extended its largest aerial offensive in months into a third day. File photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

July 10 (UPI) -- At least six people were killed and 16 injured in drone and missile strikes targeting nine of Ukraine's 24 provinces in the past 24 hours as Russia extended its largest aerial offensive in months into a third day.

A security guard and a truck driver were killed in Odessa oblast in the southwest when the region's port infrastructure came under attack damaging warehouses, vehicles and at least one vessel after Russian forces launched a barrage of missiles from the Crimean Peninsula.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian Air Force said its aircraft, missile, electronic warfare and mobile fire units intercepted 14 of 20 attack drones over Odessa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Rivne provinces.

In Kherson province, one civilian was killed and four were injured in attacks that damaged an educational facility, a high-rise building and 18 houses, Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Advertisement

Further to the east in Donetsk, one person was killed after the town of Toretsk came under attack with seven others injured in Kramatorsk and Chasiv Yar.

A 73-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were killed in Kharkiv province in the frontline town of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in shelling that damaged a four-story building, set a house ablaze and razed a second, Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov wrote in social media update.

Two women aged 18 and 88 and a 40-year-old man were also injured in the attack.

Zaporizhzhia oblast came under particularly intense bombardment with airstrikes, artillery and hundreds of drones targeting 11 cities and towns across the province, according to a post on social media by Gov. Ivan Fedorov.

More than two dozen residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were destroyed in the attacks but only one person, a resident of the capital, Zaporizhzhia, was reported to have been hurt.

State-owned power company Ukrenergo said some areas of Rivne Oblast in the west of the country were without electricity after Russian drones damaged one of its power facilities.

The attacks follow U.S. President Joe Biden kicking off a NATO summit in Washington on Tuesday by announcing new air defenses for Ukraine to help fend off Russian airborne assaults.

Advertisement

The pledge for five new air defense units came the day after a wave of more than 40 Russian missiles launched against Eastern and Central Ukraine killed at least 38 people, including two adults at Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, one of the largest specialist pediatric facilities in Europe.

The United States, Germany and Romania will each supply one Patriot anti-ballistic missile system with a fourth from the Netherlands teaming with other countries while Italy will supply the European-developed SAMP-T long-range air defense system.

In a joint statement, the NATO member countries said the air defense interceptor systems would "help to protect Ukrainian cities, civilians, and soldiers and we are coordinating with the Ukrainian government so that these systems can be utilized rapidly."

The United Nations, Ukraine and others allege Monday's huge blast that destroyed part of the Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, killing two and injuring 50, was likely due to a direct strike by a Russian missile.

Moscow has denied its forces were responsible alleging, without providing any evidence, that the hospital was struck by a stray missile from a Ukrainian air defense system.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Samsung union workers start 'indefinite' strike in South Korea
World News // 3 hours ago
Samsung union workers start 'indefinite' strike in South Korea
SEOUL, July 10 (UPI) -- Unionized workers at Samsung Electronics declared an "indefinite strike" on Wednesday, calling for a wage increase and other benefits in what has become the largest labor action in the tech giant's 55-year history.
European Council stalls Georgia's accession into EU
World News // 19 hours ago
European Council stalls Georgia's accession into EU
July 9 (UPI) -- The European Council has officially warned Georgia that its accession into the European Union was on hold Tuesday after the passage of its so-called foreign agents law.
Japan's Nikkei index reaches all-time high of 41,580
World News // 21 hours ago
Japan's Nikkei index reaches all-time high of 41,580
July 9 (UPI) -- Feed by forecasts of strong Japanese and United States earnings, Tokyo's Nikkei index closed at an all-time high of 41, 589.17, officials said on Tuesday.
U.N. says attack on Ukraine's main children's hospital direct hit from missile
World News // 22 hours ago
U.N. says attack on Ukraine's main children's hospital direct hit from missile
July 9 (UPI) -- The United Nations said Tuesday that a massive blast that killed two people and injured more than 50, including seven children, at Ukraine's main Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv was likely due to a missile strike.
Australia introduces first special envoy to combat anti-Semitism
World News // 23 hours ago
Australia introduces first special envoy to combat anti-Semitism
July 9 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese named Jillian Segal as the country's first anti-Semitism envoy on Tuesday.
NATO allies to focus on Ukraine at 75th anniversary summit in Washington
World News // 1 day ago
NATO allies to focus on Ukraine at 75th anniversary summit in Washington
July 9 (UPI) -- Leaders from 38 countries will meet in Washington beginning Tuesday for a three-day NATO summit marking the military alliance's 75th anniversary with support for Ukraine set to be at the forefront of discussion.
At least 37 Ukrainians killed in deadliest Russian missile strikes in months
World News // 1 day ago
At least 37 Ukrainians killed in deadliest Russian missile strikes in months
July 8 (UPI) -- At least 37 people were killed and more than 170 injured as dozens of Russian missiles slammed into cities across Eastern and Central Ukraine including the capital, Kyiv where a children's hospital was badly damaged.
Beryl drops to depression after striking south Texas as Category 1 hurricane
World News // 4 days ago
Beryl drops to depression after striking south Texas as Category 1 hurricane
July 8 (UPI) -- Beryl weakened into a depression on Monday night as moved through east Texas and Louisiana after making landfall as a Category 1 storm in the state in the morning.
Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Moscow for 2-day summit with Putin
World News // 1 day ago
Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Moscow for 2-day summit with Putin
July 8 (UPI) -- India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi started a two-day Kremlin visit on Monday, marking his first trip to Moscow since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.
Japan remembers slain former PM Shinzo Abe on shooting anniversary
World News // 1 day ago
Japan remembers slain former PM Shinzo Abe on shooting anniversary
July 8 (UPI) -- Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised to carry on the legacy of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the second anniversary of the murder on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

United Airlines flight lands safely in Denver after wheel falls off during takeoff
United Airlines flight lands safely in Denver after wheel falls off during takeoff
Biden announces new air defenses for Ukraine in NATO summit speech
Biden announces new air defenses for Ukraine in NATO summit speech
U.N. says attack on Ukraine's main children's hospital direct hit from missile
U.N. says attack on Ukraine's main children's hospital direct hit from missile
Unidentified Navy sailor tried to access Biden's medical records, investigators say
Unidentified Navy sailor tried to access Biden's medical records, investigators say
Nikki Haley releases delegates, urges support for Donald Trump
Nikki Haley releases delegates, urges support for Donald Trump
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement