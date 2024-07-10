Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 10, 2024 / 9:33 AM

At least 27 killed in Israeli airstrike on makeshift camp near school in southern Gaza

By Paul Godfrey
An Israeli airstrike on a tented encampment for displaced Palestinians outside Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Tuesday killed at least 27 people and injured dozens, Gaza Health Ministry officials said. The attack is the fourth since Saturday when an Israeli air strike hit Al-Jaouni School, a United Nations facility inside the Al- Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza where displaced people were sheltering, killing 16 people and injuring dozens. File photo by Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE
An Israeli airstrike on a tented encampment for displaced Palestinians outside Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Tuesday killed at least 27 people and injured dozens, Gaza Health Ministry officials said. The attack is the fourth since Saturday when an Israeli air strike hit Al-Jaouni School, a United Nations facility inside the Al- Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza where displaced people were sheltering, killing 16 people and injuring dozens. File photo by Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE

July 10 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike on a tented encampment for displaced Palestinians outside Khan Younis in southern Gaza killed at least 27 people and injured dozens, Gaza Health Ministry officials said.

The strike near the entrance to al-Awda school in the town of Abasan al-Kabira on Tuesday injured at least 53 people with some in "critical" condition, the Hamas-run ministry said in an update on social media.

Advertisement

Witness reports put the killed and injured far higher with one telling the BBC that the number of people caught up in the attack was "unimaginable".

Israel Defense Forces, which confirmed it had carried out a precision attack targeting a Hamas operative who had participated in the Oct. 7 attacks, said it was investigating reports civilians had been hurt.

Related

The incident follows three similar attacks on schools sheltering displaced people since Saturday, CNN reported.

CNN described footage filmed after Tuesday's incident showing dazed Palestinian children climbing over shards of concrete amid bombed-out buildings and traumatized family members weeping at the nearby Nasser Hospital where the dead and injured were taken.

Advertisement

Tuesday's attack attracted widespread international condemnation, much of it couched in the strongest language.

"A school sheltering families in Khan Younis has been bombed by IDF, with tens of people reportedly killed. For how long are innocent civilians going to bear the brunt of this conflict?" European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote in a statement on X.

"We condemn any violation of international law: those responsible must be held accountable," he said, adding that an immediate cease-fire was crucial to bring respite to displaced civilians, free all the hostages and deliver the humanitarian assistance needed by Gazans.

The German foreign ministry said in a post on X that the attack was intolerable and called for an urgent inquiry.

"People seeking shelter in schools getting killed is unacceptable. The repeated attacks on schools by the Israeli army must stop and an investigation must come quickly."

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the United Nations' Palestinian refugees agency, said schools had gone from being sanctuaries of learning to crammed shelters at best and places of misery and death at worst.

"Nine months in, under our watch, the relentless, endless killings, destruction and despair continue," he said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Gaza is no place for children," Lazzarini added, stressing that what he called the "blatant disregard" of international humanitarian law must not become "the new normal."

An Israeli attack on a UNRWA school where displaced people were sheltering in the al-Nuseirat camp in central Gaza on Saturday killed at least 16 and injured dozens, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

On July 1, the Israeli military ordered thousands of civilians to leave Abasan al-Kabira and other areas of eastern Khan Younis "for your own safety" ahead of a military operation targeting sites from which 20 rockets were fired at surrounding Israeli settlements.

Latest Headlines

UBS: Inflation-adjusted 2023 global wealth grew nearly 8.4%
World News // 11 minutes ago
UBS: Inflation-adjusted 2023 global wealth grew nearly 8.4%
July 10 (UPI) -- Swiss universal bank UBS reported Wednesday that in 2023 worldwide wealth growth recovered from a 3% contraction in 2022. The bank said a wealth bounce-back of 4.2% offset the 2022 wealth loss.
Moscow court issues arrest warrant for Navalny widow Yulia Navalnaya
World News // 42 minutes ago
Moscow court issues arrest warrant for Navalny widow Yulia Navalnaya
July 10 (UPI) -- A Moscow court issued an arrest in absentia this week against Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, for extremism.
At least 6 killed, 16 injured as Russian airborne offensive extends into third day
World News // 2 hours ago
At least 6 killed, 16 injured as Russian airborne offensive extends into third day
July 10 (UPI) -- At least six people were killed and 16 injured in drone and missile strikes targeting nine of Ukraine's 24 provinces in the past 24 hours as Russia extended its largest aerial offensive in months into a third day.
Samsung union workers start 'indefinite' strike in South Korea
World News // 5 hours ago
Samsung union workers start 'indefinite' strike in South Korea
SEOUL, July 10 (UPI) -- Unionized workers at Samsung Electronics declared an "indefinite strike" on Wednesday, calling for a wage increase and other benefits in what has become the largest labor action in the tech giant's 55-year history.
European Council stalls Georgia's accession into EU
World News // 21 hours ago
European Council stalls Georgia's accession into EU
July 9 (UPI) -- The European Council has officially warned Georgia that its accession into the European Union was on hold Tuesday after the passage of its so-called foreign agents law.
Japan's Nikkei index reaches all-time high of 41,580
World News // 23 hours ago
Japan's Nikkei index reaches all-time high of 41,580
July 9 (UPI) -- Feed by forecasts of strong Japanese and United States earnings, Tokyo's Nikkei index closed at an all-time high of 41, 589.17, officials said on Tuesday.
U.N. says attack on Ukraine's main children's hospital direct hit from missile
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. says attack on Ukraine's main children's hospital direct hit from missile
July 9 (UPI) -- The United Nations said Tuesday that a massive blast that killed two people and injured more than 50, including seven children, at Ukraine's main Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv was likely due to a missile strike.
Australia introduces first special envoy to combat anti-Semitism
World News // 1 day ago
Australia introduces first special envoy to combat anti-Semitism
July 9 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese named Jillian Segal as the country's first anti-Semitism envoy on Tuesday.
NATO allies to focus on Ukraine at 75th anniversary summit in Washington
World News // 1 day ago
NATO allies to focus on Ukraine at 75th anniversary summit in Washington
July 9 (UPI) -- Leaders from 38 countries will meet in Washington beginning Tuesday for a three-day NATO summit marking the military alliance's 75th anniversary with support for Ukraine set to be at the forefront of discussion.
At least 37 Ukrainians killed in deadliest Russian missile strikes in months
World News // 1 day ago
At least 37 Ukrainians killed in deadliest Russian missile strikes in months
July 8 (UPI) -- At least 37 people were killed and more than 170 injured as dozens of Russian missiles slammed into cities across Eastern and Central Ukraine including the capital, Kyiv where a children's hospital was badly damaged.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden announces new air defenses for Ukraine in NATO summit speech
Biden announces new air defenses for Ukraine in NATO summit speech
U.N. says attack on Ukraine's main children's hospital direct hit from missile
U.N. says attack on Ukraine's main children's hospital direct hit from missile
Unidentified Navy sailor tried to access Biden's medical records, investigators say
Unidentified Navy sailor tried to access Biden's medical records, investigators say
Nikki Haley releases delegates, urges support for Donald Trump
Nikki Haley releases delegates, urges support for Donald Trump
Joe Bonsall, The Oak Ridge Boys country tenor, dies at 76 from complications of ALS
Joe Bonsall, The Oak Ridge Boys country tenor, dies at 76 from complications of ALS
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement