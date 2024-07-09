Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 9, 2024 / 8:05 AM

NATO allies to focus on Ukraine at 75th anniversary summit in Washington

By Paul Godfrey
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg shares a joke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken after Stoltenberg threw out the opening pitch ahead of Monday night's Washington Nationals-Saint Louis Cardinals game at Nationals Park in Washington. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg shares a joke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken after Stoltenberg threw out the opening pitch ahead of Monday night's Washington Nationals-Saint Louis Cardinals game at Nationals Park in Washington. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

July 9 (UPI) -- Leaders from 38 countries will meet in Washington beginning Tuesday for a three-day NATO summit marking the military alliance's 75th anniversary with support for Ukraine set to be at the forefront of discussion.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Washington on Monday where he met with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and said that U.S. commitment and leadership on Ukraine has "really made a difference and enabled us all to provide unprecedented support to Ukraine."

Advertisement

"Allies continue to carry their fair share of the burden," Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg added the summit would broadly address the deterrence and defense capabilities of NATO to show that the 32-member alliance has "the forces, the readiness and the capabilities we need to continue to deter any aggressor."

Advertisement

White House national security adviser John Kirby said the NATO Ukraine Council will meet on the final day of the summit Thursday after which President Joe Biden will host an event alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other allies and partners that have reached security agreements with Ukraine.

Kirby said that the people of Ukraine have demonstrated that "when supplied and when supported by the international community and the United States" they can hold off Russia's advances.

"Throughout these last three months, the Russians have attacked relentlessly across all ... fronts, and the price that they have paid for the few meters that they have gained here and there has been extensive: heavy casualties, destroyed equipment, disrupted supply lines, degraded morale," Kirby said.

Thursday is also expected to see the release of a joint communique that will say that Ukraine's path to membership of the security alliance is "irreversible," according to a draft of the document, three sources told CNN.

Differences within the 32 member-country organization over Ukraine's future membership and how fast to proceed mean the communique could change but the wording is expected to make it into the final document issued at the close of the summit Thursday, the sources told CNN.

Advertisement

A joint declaration that Ukraine's accession to NATO is not a matter of if but when would send a strong message to both Kyiv and Moscow that the West's commitment to defending Ukraine is for the long haul.

The White House backs the language of the proposed communique on condition it also stated that Ukraine must carry on with its work on democratic reforms must continue, a U.S. official, who stressed that the stipulation was expected to be in the final text, told CNN.

Some European capitals have been pushing for an unequivocal stance on the issue but Washington and Berlin back the narrative of a "bridge" to Ukraine's membership in NATO while Hungary is at the other end of spectrum, only reversing a threat to veto plans for NATO to provide security assistance and training on condition of an opt-out.

Amid calls Monday by Ukraine Parliament chair Ruslan Stefanchuk for "decisions that will bring Ukraine closer to the Alliance," membership of which he said was "Kyiv's only goal," there is growing convergence on the need for more concrete steps backing Ukraine's struggle against Russia.

These include "significant new announcements about how we're increasing NATO's military, political and financial support for Ukraine" as part of Kyiv's "bridge to NATO," a senior U.S. administration official said Friday.

Advertisement

NATO sources told euronews the bridge would be would be backed by a pledge of a $43 billion contribution for next year and a joint mission to cluster training and weapons and equipment deliveries under a centralized operation in order to ready Ukraine for NATO membership when the time comes.

The U.S. administration official said the package NATO would be launching at the summit was a "quite subtantial" one that went far beyond a general roadmap, confirming that a dedicated command would be set up at the U.S. Army Garrison at Wiesbaden in southern Germany to deliver training, coordination, equipping, logistics and force development.

The so-called NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine mission will have a staff of more than 700 and be led by three-star general.

"This is a very serious effort to get Ukraine in a position where it will be ready to assume its roles and responsibilities within the alliance on day one," said the U.S. official.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Australia introduces first special envoy to combat anti-Semitism
World News // 21 minutes ago
Australia introduces first special envoy to combat anti-Semitism
July 9 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese named Jillian Segal as the country's first anti-Semitism envoy on Tuesday.
At least 37 Ukrainians killed in deadliest Russian missile strikes in months
World News // 23 hours ago
At least 37 Ukrainians killed in deadliest Russian missile strikes in months
July 8 (UPI) -- At least 37 people were killed and more than 170 injured as dozens of Russian missiles slammed into cities across Eastern and Central Ukraine including the capital, Kyiv where a children's hospital was badly damaged.
Beryl drops to depression after striking south Texas as Category 1 hurricane
World News // 4 days ago
Beryl drops to depression after striking south Texas as Category 1 hurricane
July 8 (UPI) -- Beryl weakened into a depression on Monday night as moved through east Texas and Louisiana after making landfall as a Category 1 storm in the state in the morning.
Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Moscow for 2-day summit with Putin
World News // 20 hours ago
Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Moscow for 2-day summit with Putin
July 8 (UPI) -- India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi started a two-day Kremlin visit on Monday, marking his first trip to Moscow since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.
Japan remembers slain former PM Shinzo Abe on shooting anniversary
World News // 21 hours ago
Japan remembers slain former PM Shinzo Abe on shooting anniversary
July 8 (UPI) -- Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised to carry on the legacy of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the second anniversary of the murder on Monday.
EU climate service: Earth records 12 straight months of record high temperatures
World News // 1 day ago
EU climate service: Earth records 12 straight months of record high temperatures
July 8 (UPI) -- June 2024 was hotter than any June previously on record, leaving people exposed to life-threatening temperatures and more extreme weather, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said Monday.
North Korean leader's sister calls South's live-fire drills 'suicidal hysteria'
World News // 1 day ago
North Korean leader's sister calls South's live-fire drills 'suicidal hysteria'
SEOUL, July 8 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, condemned recent live-fire drills conducted by South Korea's military as a form of "suicidal hysteria" and threatened retaliation Monday.
French elections, bring uncertainty, with no clear majority
World News // 1 day ago
French elections, bring uncertainty, with no clear majority
July 7 (UPI) -- Months of gridlock could lie ahead as no party secured a majority in the French elections, according to early projections.
Hamas' fighting capabilities stronger than ever, spokesman suggests
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas' fighting capabilities stronger than ever, spokesman suggests
July 7 (UPI) -- Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, delivered a speech Sunday in which he suggested its fighting capabilities are stronger than ever.
Press group blasts Israel for draconian 'blackout'
World News // 1 day ago
Press group blasts Israel for draconian 'blackout'
July 7 (UPI) -- The Foreign Press Association, a nonprofit organization representing journalists working in Israel and Palestine, has blasted Israeli authorities for what it called an "information blackout."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court immunity decision 'reshapes democracy'
Supreme Court immunity decision 'reshapes democracy'
Paramount to merge with Skydance to create new $28B media, tech conglomerate
Paramount to merge with Skydance to create new $28B media, tech conglomerate
8 dead, 2.5M without power as Beryl slams Texas, Louisiana
8 dead, 2.5M without power as Beryl slams Texas, Louisiana
Orkin unveils new, 'modern' uniforms for pest control workers
Orkin unveils new, 'modern' uniforms for pest control workers
'Bob's Burgers,' 'Anchorman' actor pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
'Bob's Burgers,' 'Anchorman' actor pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement