July 9, 2024 / 12:22 PM

European Council stalls Georgia's accession into EU

By Clyde Hughes
Protesters talk to riot police during a rally to protest against the adoption of the so-called 'Foreign Agents Law' in front of Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on March 7, 2023. The European Council has stalled Georgia's application into the European Union because of the law. File Photo by Zurab Kurtsikidze/EPA-EFE
July 9 (UPI) -- The European Council officially warned Georgia that its accession into the European Union was on hold Tuesday after the country's Parliament passed a bill that would force many nonprofits and news media organizations to register as foreign agents.

"The European Council called on Georgia's authorities to clarify their intentions by reversing the current course of action which jeopardizes Georgia's EU path, de facto leading to a halt of the accession process," the council wrote.

The European Council added that it still supported Georgia's move to join the EU if it can resolve the issue over the law, have free and fair elections and adhere to the principles of the alliance.

"The European Council reaffirms its unwavering support for the territorial integrity of Georgia," the council said. "It reiterates its steadfast solidarity with the Georgian people and its readiness to continue supporting Georgians on their path toward a European future."

Georgia's EU envoy, Pawel Herczynski, expressed disappointment about the decision to freeze $32 million in support for Georgia from the European Peace Facility for 2024 on social media.

"Other measures are being considered if the situation further deteriorates," Herczynski said on X. "It is sad to see EU-Georgia relations at such a low point when they could have been at an all-time high."

Dubbed by opponents as the "Russian law" because of its similarities to legislation used by Russian President Vladimir Putin to muzzle and shut down nongovernment organizations and the media, the law was vigorously protested with demonstrations and rallies.

The ruling Georgia Dream Party, however, passed the law despite a threat from the European Union that it would cause the block to rethink its entry into the alliance.

Japan's Nikkei index reaches all-time high of 41,580
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan's Nikkei index reaches all-time high of 41,580
July 9 (UPI) -- Feed by forecasts of strong Japanese and United States earnings, Tokyo's Nikkei index closed at an all-time high of 41, 589.17, officials said on Tuesday.
U.N. says attack on Ukraine's main children's hospital direct hit from missile
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. says attack on Ukraine's main children's hospital direct hit from missile
July 9 (UPI) -- The United Nations said Tuesday that a massive blast that killed two people and injured more than 50, including seven children, at Ukraine's main Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv was likely due to a missile strike.
Australia introduces first special envoy to combat anti-Semitism
World News // 3 hours ago
Australia introduces first special envoy to combat anti-Semitism
July 9 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese named Jillian Segal as the country's first anti-Semitism envoy on Tuesday.
NATO allies to focus on Ukraine at 75th anniversary summit in Washington
World News // 4 hours ago
NATO allies to focus on Ukraine at 75th anniversary summit in Washington
July 9 (UPI) -- Leaders from 38 countries will meet in Washington beginning Tuesday for a three-day NATO summit marking the military alliance's 75th anniversary with support for Ukraine set to be at the forefront of discussion.
At least 37 Ukrainians killed in deadliest Russian missile strikes in months
World News // 1 day ago
At least 37 Ukrainians killed in deadliest Russian missile strikes in months
July 8 (UPI) -- At least 37 people were killed and more than 170 injured as dozens of Russian missiles slammed into cities across Eastern and Central Ukraine including the capital, Kyiv where a children's hospital was badly damaged.
Beryl drops to depression after striking south Texas as Category 1 hurricane
World News // 4 days ago
Beryl drops to depression after striking south Texas as Category 1 hurricane
July 8 (UPI) -- Beryl weakened into a depression on Monday night as moved through east Texas and Louisiana after making landfall as a Category 1 storm in the state in the morning.
Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Moscow for 2-day summit with Putin
World News // 23 hours ago
Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Moscow for 2-day summit with Putin
July 8 (UPI) -- India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi started a two-day Kremlin visit on Monday, marking his first trip to Moscow since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.
Japan remembers slain former PM Shinzo Abe on shooting anniversary
World News // 1 day ago
Japan remembers slain former PM Shinzo Abe on shooting anniversary
July 8 (UPI) -- Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised to carry on the legacy of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the second anniversary of the murder on Monday.
EU climate service: Earth records 12 straight months of record high temperatures
World News // 1 day ago
EU climate service: Earth records 12 straight months of record high temperatures
July 8 (UPI) -- June 2024 was hotter than any June previously on record, leaving people exposed to life-threatening temperatures and more extreme weather, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said Monday.
North Korean leader's sister calls South's live-fire drills 'suicidal hysteria'
World News // 1 day ago
North Korean leader's sister calls South's live-fire drills 'suicidal hysteria'
SEOUL, July 8 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, condemned recent live-fire drills conducted by South Korea's military as a form of "suicidal hysteria" and threatened retaliation Monday.
