Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 9, 2024 / 8:47 AM

Australia introduces first special envoy to combat anti-Semitism

By Clyde Hughes
Australia on Tuesday named Jilian Segal as its frist special envoy to combat anti-Semitism. Photo by Thomas Parrish/EPA-EFE
Australia on Tuesday named Jilian Segal as its frist special envoy to combat anti-Semitism. Photo by Thomas Parrish/EPA-EFE

July 9 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese named Jillian Segal as the country's first special envoy to combat anti-Semitism on Tuesday.

Segal, an attorney and business leader who serves on the National Australian Bank board and is president of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, will help the government craft a "strategic plan" to respond to rising targeted hatred toward Jewish people that has been "normalized" since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Advertisement

Segal called anti-Semitism an "age old" hatred that if left unchecked can erode "all that is good and healthy" is Australia's society.

"As such, it poses a threat not just to the Jewish community but to our entire nation," Segal said. "[Anti-Semitism] has the capacity to lie dormant through good times and then in times of crisis like the pandemic, which we've experienced an economic downturn, war, it awakens. It triggers the very worst instincts in an individual to fear, to blame others for life's misfortunes and to hate."

Related

Albanese, speaking at the Jewish Museum in Sydney, said he admired Segal's past work, adding she will serve for three years in the new role in which she will also come up with efforts to educate the public as well as advise his government.

Advertisement

"She is not only an accomplished lawyer who has given so much to public service, but she is also a person of unflinching principle and unwavering strength," said Andrew Giles, minister of immigration, citizenship, and multicultural affairs.

"I think in times like these, having the opportunity to appoint Jillian to this special envoy role is a great privilege. I have absolutely no doubt she will do this community and our nation and our social cohesion great service."

Latest Headlines

NATO allies to focus on Ukraine at 75th anniversary summit in Washington
World News // 1 hour ago
NATO allies to focus on Ukraine at 75th anniversary summit in Washington
July 9 (UPI) -- Leaders from 38 countries will meet in Washington beginning Tuesday for a three-day NATO summit marking the military alliance's 75th anniversary with support for Ukraine set to be at the forefront of discussion.
At least 37 Ukrainians killed in deadliest Russian missile strikes in months
World News // 23 hours ago
At least 37 Ukrainians killed in deadliest Russian missile strikes in months
July 8 (UPI) -- At least 37 people were killed and more than 170 injured as dozens of Russian missiles slammed into cities across Eastern and Central Ukraine including the capital, Kyiv where a children's hospital was badly damaged.
Beryl drops to depression after striking south Texas as Category 1 hurricane
World News // 4 days ago
Beryl drops to depression after striking south Texas as Category 1 hurricane
July 8 (UPI) -- Beryl weakened into a depression on Monday night as moved through east Texas and Louisiana after making landfall as a Category 1 storm in the state in the morning.
Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Moscow for 2-day summit with Putin
World News // 20 hours ago
Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Moscow for 2-day summit with Putin
July 8 (UPI) -- India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi started a two-day Kremlin visit on Monday, marking his first trip to Moscow since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.
Japan remembers slain former PM Shinzo Abe on shooting anniversary
World News // 21 hours ago
Japan remembers slain former PM Shinzo Abe on shooting anniversary
July 8 (UPI) -- Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised to carry on the legacy of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the second anniversary of the murder on Monday.
EU climate service: Earth records 12 straight months of record high temperatures
World News // 1 day ago
EU climate service: Earth records 12 straight months of record high temperatures
July 8 (UPI) -- June 2024 was hotter than any June previously on record, leaving people exposed to life-threatening temperatures and more extreme weather, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said Monday.
North Korean leader's sister calls South's live-fire drills 'suicidal hysteria'
World News // 1 day ago
North Korean leader's sister calls South's live-fire drills 'suicidal hysteria'
SEOUL, July 8 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, condemned recent live-fire drills conducted by South Korea's military as a form of "suicidal hysteria" and threatened retaliation Monday.
French elections, bring uncertainty, with no clear majority
World News // 1 day ago
French elections, bring uncertainty, with no clear majority
July 7 (UPI) -- Months of gridlock could lie ahead as no party secured a majority in the French elections, according to early projections.
Hamas' fighting capabilities stronger than ever, spokesman suggests
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas' fighting capabilities stronger than ever, spokesman suggests
July 7 (UPI) -- Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, delivered a speech Sunday in which he suggested its fighting capabilities are stronger than ever.
Press group blasts Israel for draconian 'blackout'
World News // 1 day ago
Press group blasts Israel for draconian 'blackout'
July 7 (UPI) -- The Foreign Press Association, a nonprofit organization representing journalists working in Israel and Palestine, has blasted Israeli authorities for what it called an "information blackout."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court immunity decision 'reshapes democracy'
Supreme Court immunity decision 'reshapes democracy'
Paramount to merge with Skydance to create new $28B media, tech conglomerate
Paramount to merge with Skydance to create new $28B media, tech conglomerate
8 dead, 2.5M without power as Beryl slams Texas, Louisiana
8 dead, 2.5M without power as Beryl slams Texas, Louisiana
Orkin unveils new, 'modern' uniforms for pest control workers
Orkin unveils new, 'modern' uniforms for pest control workers
'Bob's Burgers,' 'Anchorman' actor pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
'Bob's Burgers,' 'Anchorman' actor pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement