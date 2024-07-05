Advertisement
World News
July 5, 2024

Beryl regains hurricane strength ahead of Texas landfall early Monday

By UPI Staff
Beryl regained hurricane strength late Sunday as it approached the Texas coast. Image by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
July 8 (UPI) -- Beryl regained hurricane strength late Sunday ahead of its expected landfall in Texas early Monday.

Forecasters upgraded Beryl from a tropical storm to a hurricane in an 11 p.m. CDT update, stating the storm had regained maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

It was located about 65 miles south-southeast of Matagorda, Texas, and about 105 miles east of Corpus Christi, Texas, the National Hurricane Center said.

It was moving north-northwest at about 10 mph.

Related

"Additional strengthening is expected before landfall on the Texas coast," the NHC said.

Hurricane warnings were called for San Luis Pass to Port Bolivar and the Texas coast from Mesquite Bay to Port Bolivar.

Tropical storm warnings have also been called for the Texas coast south of Mesquite Bay to Port Mansfield and north of Port Bolivar to Sabine Pass.

Beryl is forecast to make landfall on the middle Texas coast early Monday, bringing with it a "dangerous storm surge, flash flooding and strong winds," the NHC said in its 10 p.m. updated.

It would be the first U.S. landfall of the 2024 hurricane season, which began on June 1. And it was the earliest Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic on record.

Rainfall of 5 to 10 inches with a localized amount of 15 inches is expected across portions of the Texas Gulf Coast and eastern Texas beginning late Sunday through the middle of next week.

Since 1850, more than 50 hurricanes have made landfall in Texas.

The last one was when Nicholas, a Category 1 hurricane, came ashore in Matagorda County in 2021.

Beryl made landfall about 5 north of Tulum in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula at 6:05 a.m. Friday as a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. Around 1,170 temporary shelters were installed in the area, according to a news release Thursday from the state's government.

At least nine people have died from Beryl: two in Jamaica, three in Venezuela, three in Grenada and one person in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

